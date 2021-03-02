Ahmed tests positive for virus in Pakistan

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID19 in Pakistan, causing a Pakistan Super League match to be postponed.

The 39-year-old Perth Scorchers veteran has been put in isolation after the positive result, his club Islamabad United said on Monday.

Islamabad was set to meet Quetta Gladiators but the Pakistan Cricket Board rescheduled the game for Tuesday.

"One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive ... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago," the club said in a statement.

All remaining members of Islamabad United and the entire Quetta Gladiators squad tested negative, the PCB said.

The cricket board said the decision to reschedule Monday's game was made in the best interests of the competition and to allow players time to "relax, refocus and regroup following the testing".

In his only appearance in the PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.

It's the first COVID19 positive test in Pakistan's top Twenty20 league, which began on February 20.

Players and staff of the four remaining teams, along with match officials, will undergo rapid COVID-19 tests on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Australia's Ben Dunk proved a matchwinner for Lahore Qalandars, scoring an unbeaten half-century to guide them to a PSL win over defending champions Karachi Kings on Sunday night.

Chasing down a target of 9-186, wicketkeeper Dunk played the anchor role in two crucial partnerships, eventually cracking an unbeaten 57 to spearhead the six-wicket win with four balls remaining and take Lahore to the top of the PSL standings.

David Wiese's late charge, hammering 31 with three sixes and three fours off nine balls alongside Dunk finished the job.

The tall South African clubbed successive sixes off Australian allrounder Dan Christian to finish the game.