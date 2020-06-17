On this day: the 1999 World Cup semi-final revisited

The sheer will of Shane Warne and a monumental South African brain fade added to the high-stakes drama as an all-time classic ODI played out in the 1999 World Cup

Andrew Ramsey

17 June 2020, 09:30 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo