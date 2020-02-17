'I felt like I'd just dropped the World Cup'

October 7, 2012, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Final result: Australia defeated England by four runs

Player of the match: Jess Cameron (45)

Australia and England will always be fierce foes, no matter what the code or contest.

But when it comes to the Australian and English women's cricket teams, that rivalry takes on another edge, one borne of so often finding themselves alone – yet together – on top of the world.

Two years after their maiden victory in 2010, Australia made it back-to-back titles when they upset pre-tournament favourites England by four runs in a thrilling final in Sri Lanka.

The 2012 World T20 was the third time England and Australia had met in a World Cup final (the previous two being in the ODI format, in 1982 and 1988), and that four-run, final-ball victory remains the closest decider between the two teams.

It was particularly sweet for captain Jodie Fields, who missed the 2010 event through injury.

"During that time, particularly in the T20 format, that rivalry with England was really very close," Australia vice-captain Rachel Haynes recalls.

"(That went) right back to the 2009 World Cup in England when they beat us in the semi-final at The Oval.

"Whenever we played them after that, it seemed like the matches were to-and-fro quite a bit.

"So it was no surprise that when we got to the final, it was like that as well.

"We were in a position where it could have gone either way, so from our perspective it was pretty thrilling again to get over the line and have one up on them – it was awesome to be part of."

***

Australia's 2012 campaign started with an eight wicket-victory over India, with Fields' team chasing their rivals' 8-104 with 16 balls to spare, before a rain-affected 25-run win over Pakistan.

But the toughest test of the group stage came against England.

Batting first, a young Meg Lanning – appearing in her first World Cup – top-scored with a 31-ball 39 to help Australia to 5-144, but it proved nowhere near enough as Sarah Taylor's scintillating 65no saw England home with nearly two overs to spare.

"I was still relatively new in the side," Lanning remembers. "I was opening the batting back then with Alyssa Healy, so that was a bit of fun.

"It was my first World Cup experience and I loved being a part of it."

'Veteran' Schutter expecting high-scoring matches

England were barely troubled by New Zealand in their semi-final, while Australia advanced courtesy of Julie Hunter's 5-22 against the West Indies.

Having lost just one of their previous 25 T20Is and after hardly being under pressure at any point throughout the tournament, Charlotte Edwards' England outfit understandably headed into the final as red-hot favourites.

But they came up against a different Australian side in the decider.

England's attack was immediately put under the pump as Lanning and Healy combined for a 51-run opening stand, and when the former departed, Jess Cameron stroked 45 from just 34 deliveries to help Australia post 4-142.

Jess Cameron during her match-winning knock of 45 // Getty

"At that stage we felt it was pretty defendable and the wicket was starting to slow a little bit and take a little bit of turn," Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen said.

"I think the group was sort of quietly confident but knowing the calibre of players that the England side have, we knew that we still had to bowl pretty well to get over the line."

England had chased a similar target against Australia with ease in the group stage, but with the trophy on the line opener Laura Marsh (8) fell early and regular strikes to Lisa Sthalekar, Ellyse Perry and Jonassen had England in deep trouble at 6-90.

Jonassen is congratulated by teammates after taking a wicket // Getty

It was left to lower-order batters Jenny Gunn and Danielle Hazell to keep the chase alive – just – and the pair setting up a thrilling finale, with 16 runs needed from the last over.

It was bowled by off-spinner Erin Osborne to Hazell and Holly Colvin and had the crowd and fans at home on the edge of their seats.

First came a full toss, followed by a no-ball, a dropped catch and a misfield.

"The ball just seemed to follow me around," Jonassen said. "For some reason Jodie Fields moved me into extra cover where Alex Blackwell had been, and I dropped an absolute sitter of a catch.

"I felt like I'd just dropped the World Cup."

Suddenly, England looked as though they might just pull off one of the great come-from-behind victories, needing seven from the final two deliveries.

But Colvin was run-out on the penultimate delivery trying desperately for an impossible second run.

And with six needed from the final ball, Osborne held her nerve and only allowed Hazell a single, handing Australia a four-run victory.

The Australians savour their final triumph over England // Getty

"It was a bit of chaos, but thankfully we got over the line by four runs in the end," Jonassen said.

"It was pretty special for me, not only being my first but also with Jodie Fields being the captain at that stage and her being my Queensland captain as well and knowing the injuries that she went through to get there.

"For her to get back and captain us to a winning World Cup, that was pretty special for me to be a part of that."