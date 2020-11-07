On this day: Gilchrist's debut Test innings torches Pakistan

Gilchrist reflects on his Test debut at the Gabba

Having ended his gilded playing career among the more celebrated and, by at least one measure, the most successful Test cricketer of all time it's difficult to reconcile that Adam Gilchrist was once an object of scorn at every Australian venue that he played.

From Sydney – in his home state where he began first-class cricket as a specialist batsman in 1992 – to Perth, where he relocated in the hope of establishing himself as an international player, Gilchrist routinely found himself on the receiving end of hurtful, sometimes hateful, barbs from local fans.

At the Adelaide Oval he endured a sustained chorus calling for his removal from Australia's one-day line-up in favour of the man he had replaced; at the MCG it was a withering critique delivered by on-field rivals Shane Warne and Darren Berry, and he even copped it at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

On the cusp of turning 23 and making his maiden Sheffield Shield appearance for Western Australia in Tasmania, Gilchrist was dismissed for an inglorious duck and as he headed for the dressing room an opponent advised him to "keep your helmet on, people might throw things at you."

Gilly reflects on his stunning debut stumping

Consequently, by the time Gilchrist took to the Gabba in Brisbane for his cherished first Test five years later, the fact that he was doing so in preference to local legend Ian Healy whose wish for a farewell match had been summarily denied meant the not-so-young new boy braced himself for the backlash.

"Was history going to repeat itself," Gilchrist – whose winning ratio of 76 per cent is the highest of any cricketer to have played 30 Tests or more – would write in his post-playing memoir 'True Colours'.

"Was I destined to be the villain for my whole life?"

Gilly's secret to smashing sixes

To be fair to those antagonistic cricket crowds the length and breadth of the continent, the case against Gilchrist was largely and repeatedly circumstantial.

After two years on the periphery at NSW where Test-capped Phil Emery kept a firm grip on the wicketkeeping job, Gilchrist packed for Perth where several of his close friends (including eventual Test teammates Justin Langer and Damien Martyn) were based.

And from where whispers had emerged that Western Australia's incumbent gloveman Tim Zoehrer, by then aged 33 and whose most recent Test appearance had come eight years earlier, was close to hanging them up.

Upon learning that the highly rated upstart from the east was heading across with the ambition of securing a permanent place in the WA line-up, Zoehrer primed the famously parochial (and occasionally secessionist) Perth public that if Gilchrist "thinks he can come over here and take my position, he's in for a rude shock".

Gilchrist reveals the fastest he ever 'kept to

Hardly surprising, therefore, was the WACA Ground crowd's reaction when Gilchrist was preferred to Zoehrer for WA's opening one-day game of the 1994-95 summer against Victoria and was booed all the way to the middle.

And back again after making 31 from as many deliveries.

It was that level of disquiet that prompted the snide aside from the unnamed Tasmanian fielder in Hobart, and was amplified two games later in Perth when Gilchrist turfed an edge from the bat of Queensland legend and recently retired Australian captain Allan Border.

At day's end, as he walked from the field, a disconsolate Gilchrist noticed a young boy among the small crowd near the players' gate motioning for the wicketkeeper's attention and – sensing it might be a gesture of conciliation from his new home crowd - the maligned recruit walked towards him.

Only for the lad to shout from a safe distance "Hey Gilchrist. Go home!"

Gilchrist receives his Baggy Green from Bill Brown

While weight of performances brought a thaw in his relationship with WA crowds, if Gilchrist believed his elevation to a regular berth in the Australia ODI team at the start of 1997-98 would see that reflected among fans in other cities he was in for another ego-bruising reality.

With a timing that was starkly at odds with his sweet ball striking, Gilchrist arrived at international level in concert with Australian cricket's landmark policy to select two markedly different teams for the Test and one-day formats of the game.

That meant while Ian Healy retained the role of Test keeper, he was – along with others considered unsuitable for white-ball cricket including Mark Taylor and Michael Slater – axed from the team that Australia took into that summer's ODI tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand.

A philosophical shift that, while pragmatically commonplace today, was not received well by Australian fans used to seeing essentially the same XI represent the nation whatever form of cricket was being played.

Gilchrist's first ODI for Australia on home soil in Sydney brought a steady stream of barbs, not only from the crowd.

During his brief stay that yielded just four runs from 10 balls faced, Gilchrist was approached by combative Proteas' off-spinner Pat Symcox who casually asked the former NSW representative if he knew the approximate capacity of the SCG.

Gilchrist thought for a moment or two, then ventured a guess of roughly 35,000 to which Symcox immediately responded "well that makes 35,000 who hate you".

"I remember it being a bit of a hostile reception from the crowd because it was in that time when the selectors, for the first time decided to go with, basically two separate teams," Gilchrist told cricket.com.au when recalling the first 'home' game of his 287-match ODI tenure.

"It was exactly the same as going back to Perth and playing for WA, getting booed on to the ground over there.

"It was nice to have that experience to draw back on, but I just had to get out there and earn the respect of the crowd and the viewing audience and, not the least, my teammates.

"That's all I set out trying to do, not be Ian Healy or Tim Zoehrer, just try and be myself and do the best job I could to keep up to the standard that those guys had set.

"It wasn't exactly the debut you dream of when you're a kid going out in front of your home crowd, but it was a changing time in cricket and I was thrilled for the opportunity."

When the series moved to Adelaide for Australia's second ODI fixture, the crowd burst into a spontaneous chant of 'Healy, Healy'.

Aussie players rave about Gilly's WACA hundred

And when Brisbane hosted their first match of the tri-series weeks later, sections of the crowd in the Test keeper's stomping ground wielded banners that read bluntly 'Bring Back Healy'.

Gilchrist's uncomfortable history therefore almost demanded that, when the time came for Healy to be replaced at Test level as the selectors ruled amid some controversy at the start of the 1999-2000 summer, the handover would inevitably take place at the Gabba.

Where Healy's legend loomed largest.

Healy, the Test vice-captain, had not been part of Australia's ODI set-up for more than two years but had privately requested the opportunity to say farewell to the game in one final appearance in front of his home fans, against Pakistan in November 1999, before handing over the gloves to Gilchrist.

The national selection panel, headed by current chair Trevor Hohns, stood firm and Healy found himself "one Test short of a little dream finish", attending that opening match of the summer in his adopted guise as a Channel Nine television commentator instead.

Gilchrist names his top 5 England players

It was while he was filming some preview material for Channel Nine at the Gabba on Test eve that he encountered Gilchrist for the first time since the change in Australian wicketkeeper had been announced.

In line with the strong sense of fraternity that endures within the exclusive wicketkeeping cohort, their conversation was warm, genial and quickly focused on trade talk.

Specifically, the issue upon which Gilchrist felt his transition from ODI batsman-keeper to specialist Test gloveman would be solely judged – his capacity to handle Shane Warne's leg spin, standing up to the stumps on a day five pitch.

"Stay low, especially when it goes down the leg side," Healy counselled his successor during their brief chat.

"And when he's coming around the wicket, late in the game, move late."

However, it was Healy's words that appeared in a newspaper column before the Test that helped ease Gilchrist's deeper-seated misgivings that was destined for yet another bout of anti-hero barracking in his long-dreamed-of debut.

'Your lasagne's rubbish': Gilly reveals funniest sledge

Writing for those Gabba fans who might contemplate goading Gilchrist for a selection outcome beyond his control, Healy urged them to instead voice their solidarity for the new Test wicketkeeper and save the booing for when Gilchrist returned to Brisbane in WA colours to tackle Queensland at domestic level.

Amid the blur of memories in that debut Test – receiving his Baggy Green Cap from ex-Australia captain and 1948 'Invincible' Bill Brown, his first catch via a regulation edge from Damien Fleming's curling out-swing, his 81 from 88 balls in his only innings during Australia's hefty win – Gilchrist treasures one moment above all else.

It arrived on the final day, when Gilchrist was enacting the scenario he and Healy had discussed prior to the Test as Warne spun Australia towards victory on a wearing, but still lively Gabba pitch.

The pair had developed a level of rapport and understanding over two years as ODI teammates, but this was an altogether different challenge.

One for which Gilchrist had prepared by having Warne bowl a couple of overs to him at the end of Australia's training sessions in the days leading into that Brisbane Test.

But no amount of net practice could replicate the precision needed to cleanly gather Warne's well-flighted leg break that looped wide of leg stump, and which Pakistan's Azhar Mahmood attempted to flick through mid-wicket.

Gilchrist reveals toughest bowler he kept to

Only to play over the top of the ball, which Gilchrist neatly gloved and in a single, smooth motion rattled the stumps as the rival all-rounder lurched clumsily out of his crease.

With Warne bowling over the wicket to a right-hander, the procedure was complicated by Mahmood momentarily obscuring Gilchrist's vision of the ball.

But adhering to the very succinct wisdom passed on pre-match – "I stayed low, moved late and got the stumping" Gilchrist would later recall – he pouched a dismissal that he still ranks among his defining cricket moments

Famous Test Debut: Gilly whacks 81 at the Gabba

"To get a leg-side stumping off Warney on Test debut was on par with a hundred on debut for me," Gilchrist told cricket.com.au.

"To pick up a leg-side stumping, which is probably the hardest to effect, made me feel very comfortable at that level.

"I'd kept to Warney for two years in one-day cricket prior to my Test debut.

"He was always brilliant to me, if I wanted him to bowl a few extra deliveries at training, to see the ball out of the hand or see what he was working on, he did.

"He, as much as anyone, knew the value of a good keeper-bowler relationship.

"He had a wonderful partnership with Heals (Healy), and for me to build that partnership with Warney is the highlight of my cricketing career."