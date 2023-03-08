'The WPL is a gamechanger, now time for WBBL to evolve'

The Women's Premier League auction changed our sport forever. With the amount of money floating around, how could it not? In fact, having Belinda Clark spend some time with our squad at the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa reinforced just how much it's changed since I first came into the team.

Belinda and I were laughing looking back at a meeting she ran shortly after I'd signed my first ever national contract. It was a very small amount of money, but let me tell you, 18-year-old me was pumped.

I remember Belinda laying out her vision for the women's game, and why she thought T20 cricket was crucial to launching women's cricket into the mainstream.

At the time, I was a bit flat about the lack of Test cricket. But look how far T20 cricket is taking our game.

Alyssa Healy ahead of her international debut in February 2010 // Getty

I can't believe the opportunities that now exist for us to make a living playing cricket around the world. I'm here in Mumbai for the WPL, I played in The Hundred over in the UK and a women's tournament has just been launched in Pakistan. How good is that?

As a player, the WPL auction was really weird. To be sold off like a commodity based on how other people rated your skills was a completely foreign experience.

I personally didn't want a bar of it. It took me back to that terrifying feeling in school PE class when you didn't want to be the kid who was picked last. I only got told by my Sydney Sixers teammate Sophie Ecclestone a bit down the track that I was joining her at the UP Warriorz.

We actually had training in South Africa when the auction was on. And as much as we tried to keep focused on the World Cup, it really was an elephant in the room. You couldn't escape from the fact it was happening and that it was really exciting for some of our team.

Healy in action for UP Warriorz in last night's WPL match // Sportzpics/WPL

I'm happy to own the fact that I've been calling for the WPL to come to fruition for a while, so it's really cool to be over here witnessing first-hand how Indian cricket operates.

I was chatting with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana the other day, and they reinforced what I've thought for years about the potential impact of the WPL.

They've seen what the WBBL has done for our Australian team; when fresh faces come into our group, they have a knack of performing straight away on the international stage.

Chatting with some of the Indian players, they say that it takes young players coming into their squad a while to feel like they belong at international level. Now they're playing in the WPL, bowling to the likes of Beth Mooney and Nat Sciver-Brunt day-in, day-out, it's scary to think how much better that will make the Indian team.

Even more importantly, the WPL will inspire the next generation of young girls in India to see a future in cricket.

The WBBL has been the envy of women's cricket for eight years now, but there's no denying the WPL will put pressure on our domestic competition.

It's not all about money, but players in the WPL are earning more for a three-week competition than they are playing for their country for 12 months of the year.

For the WBBL to keep pace with the WPL and retain its status as the best domestic competition in the world, we need to make sure it's lucrative and exciting enough for the best players to keep making the trip to Australia.

I think it's time for the WBBL to refocus on its purpose.

I feel strongly that the WBBL should be about entertainment: our showpiece competition where fans pack out the hill and watch the best players in the world do battle.

I also understand it's crucial for Australian cricket to provide ample opportunities for our state players who spend nine months of the year training in their state colours to develop their T20 cricket.

The WNCL is a really strong development competition where players learn to play one-day cricket. Perhaps we need to look at playing more state-based T20s?

But when it comes to franchise cricket here in Australia, I think we need to start thinking of it as an entertainment proposition.

The next decade: bridging the gap

As an Australian team, we think deeply about our values and they are really important to us.

One of the values that's cropped up over the last two years concerns helping to grow the women's game globally.

This means that when we travel the world as an Australian team, we want to showcase a really exciting brand of cricket, at the same time as supporting the board that's hosting us.

We're travelling to Bangladesh twice next year. If we can go there, play some good, hard cricket, but also inspire a few young Bangladeshi girls to pick up a bat and a ball, we'll take that as a win.

Growing the game with the Aussie women's team

It's one of the things that makes me most proud to be part of this Aussie team. We could finish our careers with trophies in the cabinet and pat ourselves on the back for that. But I think I'll be prouder if we leave the game in a better state than how we found it. Our group has really taken that responsibility on, which I absolutely love.

That's not going to solve all the problems though.

If you look at Australia, India and England, all these teams are supported by organisations willing to invest in their teams, and the programs and pathways underneath the national teams.

It can't be a coincidence that the players earning the most money are from those three countries, and that's not necessarily fair.

What's becoming clear is that bilateral cricket is really important for the development of players from smaller nations. Just look at our recent series with Pakistan.

But with so many domestic competitions taking up time in the calendar, it's going to be a battle to keep bilateral cricket relevant and exciting.

Around the grounds in Australian cricket

Australian cricket has changed so much in my time within the game.

When I came through the pathways and trained at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, there was hardly any crossover with the men's and boy's teams that were training alongside us. Everyone just minded their own business.

Now, for all the young boys coming through the pathways, women's cricket is completely normal. They watch it on TV, they train alongside the girls, and they know each other.

I watch it at Cricket NSW every day. They're all mates, they chat all day about cricket and life. There's a genuine respect and acknowledgement between the men's and women's teams.

I used to joke with Mitch all the time that when the Australian men's team were going through a rough patch, he would come and talk to me about how our team might approach that, and by the same token, I would pick his brain about how to approach Test cricket. Of course, we are clearly in a unique position!

Alyssa Healy with the 2022 ODI World Cup trophy and husband Mitch Starc // Getty

That sharing of resources will only become more normal over time. Hopefully one day soon, while there will still be a women's team and a men's team, it will become viewed in a way as one big Australian cricket team working together to achieve the same goal.

It's also not just about us on the field.

I was really lucky to spend some time in the Fox Cricket commentary box for one of the men's Test matches this summer.

It's a bit weird having to commentate on your husband, but I loved the experience of commentating alongside a trailblazer like Isa Guha, but also Ian Smith and Adam Gilchrist. They were all super welcoming to me, and just wanted me to bring my own flavour to the commentary box.

We've got a full female cast of commentators here in India for the WPL, and recently we've also seen Lisa Keightley on the coaching staff of a men's T20 side in South Africa.

There are so many opportunities for women to get involved in not just the women's game, but the men's game as well. This is because there's now a genuine respect for us and our game, which is awesome.

The next gen

Nowadays it's become very much a cliché, but I'm going to say it anyway: you can't be what you can't see.

Young Mabel Tovey, who stole the show at the Australian Cricket Awards last month, was a perfect example of this.

I remember whenever our team was on TV, it was usually Ellyse Perry promoting our game. 'Pez' shouldered that load for a really long time, and we're really grateful for that.

But for nine-year-old Mabel to stand up in a room full of cricketers and announce Jess Jonassen as her favourite player, that signalled to me that our team has done it: we've become normalised, people watch our team and they enjoy it.

I really think the T20 World Cup final on International Women's Day in 2020 was a gamechanger for so many people. After that final, people kept wanting to talk about our team, wanting to know when we're playing next.

For the women's game to continue evolving in the next generation, it really all boils down to opportunity.

Whether it is the same amount of cricket, the same resourcing, the same access to facilities, I just want to see the same opportunities for girls and women in the game as there are for boys and men.

Main pic: Sportzpics/WPL