Shield Classics, No.3 | Ash Noffke: dreams and dirt

The countdown so far: 30-26 | 25-21 | 20-16 | 15-11 | 10-6 | 5 | 4

3) Ashley Noffke (Queensland), 2007-08

Matches: 9 | Wickets: 43 | Ave: 21.25 | 5wi: 5 | BBM: 7-147 | Runs: 686 | Ave: 45.73 | 100s: 1 | HS: 100*

Ashley Noffke looks back now and can't help but wonder. Queensland's fast-bowling allrounder bounded in and delivered almost five thousand overs through his professional career but he worries just a couple might have cruelled the lifelong dream that drove him.

Ironically, they came amid Noffke's golden summer – one that slots him in at three on this list, despite the fact his beloved Bulls finished last in the Sheffield Shield for one of just two occasions across the past four decades.

By the 2007-08 Shield season, Noffke was a long-established first-class regular and a nearly-man for an Australian side in the final throes of its generational dominance.

He had toured with Steve Waugh's squad at different times during the early years of that decade, the first – quite incredibly – as a 2001 Ashes tourist with just five first-class matches to his name.

This was the same Steve Waugh whom Noffke had admired as an allrounder in the 1980s. Whose Ashes conquests he had watched through the night as a teenager, formulating as he did his career ambition of wearing the Baggy Green.

"That tour was just a whirlwind – I met Shane Warne and Damien Martyn and the Waughs," he tells cricket.com.au.

Noffke in action against NSW at the SCG // Getty

"I think (the selectors) saw potential in me, and a young Glenn McGrath-type approach. I often got those comparisons. In contract negotiations they'd tell me, 'You need time to grow, but we see some like-for-like there', and then that progressed into Stuart Clark – they saw me as like-for-like for him."

Noffke momentarily jumped the fast-bowling queue on that tour, gaining selection ahead of his more experienced Queensland teammates Andy Bichel and Michael Kasprowicz – outstanding fast bowlers whom he learned from at domestic level and hoped to emulate.

Through that era, the Bulls' dominance was such that they reached the final in Noffke's first seven Shield campaigns (he played in six of those, winning three).

"After being set on a path from 1994-95 when we won the Shield (for the first time in 63 years), and I got to come in later off the back of that, we got used to success," he recalls.

"We went in against full-strength New South Wales sides not just planning to compete, but expecting to beat them."

It was the off-season after their 2005-06 title success that Noffke received some home truths that transformed his game. Across the previous three Shield seasons, he had taken 55 wickets at 39.42. With the willow, his modest output of one century and two fifties (average 27.17) was insufficient for the top-six batsman he strove to be.

"I was searching for answers," he says. "I felt like my career was just sort of wavering and I wasn't in that top line of players for Queensland.

"I had a real honest conversation with our strength and conditioner, Tony Wilson. I still remember it to this day.

"I sat there and I asked him, 'What's holding me back?'

"He looked me straight in the eye and said, 'I think you could work harder. I think you take a few shortcuts physically. You've got a big job as a fast bowler and potential allrounder, but if you want to get there, you're going to have to work harder than you've ever done before'."

For years, Noffke had been utilised as an "enforcer type" behind the likes of Kasprowicz and Bichel, and fellow quicks Adam Dale and Joe Dawes. But with that quartet either retired or in their twilight years, he suddenly loomed as a potential leader of a new-look attack. The possibility made him stop and consider his own skill-set.

"Even halfway through my career I was starting to think like a coach," says the 43-year-old, who last summer helped steer Brisbane Heat to the WBBL title in his maiden season as a head coach. "I just thought, What do I want to be as a player?

Brisbane Heat coach Ashley Noffke lifts the trophy last summer with captain Kirby Short // AAP

"I wasn't comfortable with my dynamics as a bowler and I wanted to be able to use the ball more, rather than just hit the seam hard and play an enforcer-type role. I wanted to be able to pitch the ball up, and move the ball more.

"So I reconstructed my action. My action really changed, I understood my principles of balance more and I started to think like a coach. My bowling success definitely came about from better understanding how I moved.

"I started to swing the ball more, pitched the ball fuller, got into some areas that were awkward for batters, and that definitely led to more wickets; I could swing the ball away from right-handers, which in previous years had been inconsistent."

Noffke played seven matches in the 2006-07 Shield season and while the Bulls finally missed a decider, finishing fourth, he claimed 30 wickets at 24.30.

Few knew it at the time, but it was a warning sign for what was to come; as the likes of Bichel, Kasprowicz and veteran batsman Jimmy Maher prepared for their final first-class summers, Noffke was evolving into a player capable of the kind of all-round dominance not seen in Australian first-class cricket in a generation.

"I knew I was a senior player who needed to stand up," he says of that 2007-08 campaign. "I knew I had a pretty big role batting at No.6 and opening the bowling – it was a huge workload but I knew I needed to lead … so I took a lot of responsibility on the field. There were days where it all came together, and there were hard days in the dirt as well.

"It did feel like the end of an era though. A lot of my mates who I'd had success with had been and gone, or were almost gone. The bowling group – I was close with Joe Dawes, and then obviously Bichel and Kasprowicz, and Adam Dale as well – they were really the centrepiece of our success.

"I was lucky enough to be able to bowl around those guys and learn my craft. So 2007 was a time when I was getting the new ball and being asked to lead the attack, the way I'd seen 'Bich' and 'Kasper' do in the past.

"I wanted to lead the team to some success like they had, but unfortunately it didn't happen that year."

Noffke's feat of five five-wicket hauls and five fifties (plus a century) that Shield campaign is unmatched across the past 30 seasons. Having reinvented his bowling the previous summer, he built on that foundation while also adopting a fresh approach to his batting – the product of two years of hard work.

The Bulls get around Noffke for a five-fer against Tasmania // Getty

"There was a change in mindset," he says. "Responsibility was at the forefront of my mind; we had to stay competitive and stay in games. I'd done huge amounts of work in the couple of years previous in understanding how I needed to play – what shots I was comfortable playing and what shots I needed to explore and work out to try and put pressure back on the bowler.

"In previous years I'd been a fairly stout sort of batter who could hold ground but couldn't score freely, so I changed my mindset about how I was going to go about that."

On the first day of the Shield season, Noffke claimed 5-33 from 20 overs against Tasmania at the Gabba. By the end of day three, he had hit an aggressive 100no to set the tone for a remarkable all-round purple patch.

It was a Brisbane grade cricket match in the build-up to that Shield opener that Noffke remembers as being integral to the runs that followed.

"Just before that hundred at the Gabba, I played a game of club cricket against 'Kasper'," he says. "I don't know if he knows this even now but I just decided I was going to be very competitive with him on the day.

"I was like, Right, I'm going to take this on like it's a Shield game, and I did that from the outset. And I got a lot of encouragement from that, that I was capable against a pretty outstanding bowler.

"I probably only scored 40 but it was the way I went about it, it felt like my game plan was right, and that was almost like a precursor for coming up against Shield bowlers.

"The second round in we came up against a full-strength New South Wales, with Brett Lee, Stuart Clark, (Stuart) MacGill and (Nathan) Bracken. I scored runs in both innings (50 and 78) and … I never felt like I was out of my depth up against those guys who had been very successful in Test cricket.

"At that stage I felt like I was playing the best cricket in the country, and I wanted to play Test cricket for Australia."

Noffke appeared one step closer to that dream just a couple of days later when Queensland took on a touring Sri Lanka at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

In an attack that included Bichel, Kasprowicz and the emerging Mitchell Johnson, he stole the show, adding the names Jayasuriya and Jayawardena to his CV as he ripped through the visitors to the tune of 5-36.

Ashley Noffke on the attack with the bat against Sri Lanka // Getty

"I wanted to play Test cricket so I set my target that I was going to rock this team," Noffke recalls. "There were some amazing players in that Sri Lanka batting order and they were facing Australia the following week at the Gabba for the first time.

"So I was like, Right, I've got a chance to rattle the cages of these blokes … these are Test players, they want to score runs against a state team leading into this Test match.

"It was this mental choice: I'm going to pitch it up and move it away from the left-hander or away from the right-hander, and I'm gonna really back my skills here and bowl as fast as I can."

Four days later, it was Johnson who was wearing Baggy Green for the first time in the first Test at the Gabba, as part of a four-man attack that also included Clark, Lee and MacGill. For Noffke, it was a return to the Shield, and before Christmas he had rocked Victoria and New South Wales with 6-33 (scoring 82) and 5-115 (scoring 51) respectively.

In between, national selectors had shown recognition of his form via a maiden international cap in a T20I against New Zealand in Perth.

He took three wickets, was run-out without facing a ball, and again returned to the Bulls, who were enduring their worst season since the '94-95 Shield triumph had signalled the dawn of their golden era.

"There were lofty heights that year individually for me, but it did feel hollow," Noffke reflects. "I don't like a losing dressing room, I don't like seeing teammates struggle to feel satisfaction on the field.

"I look back and there were some great characters in that team, but we really struggled to pull it together."

Noffke played two T20s for Australia in the 07-08 summer // Getty

In the first Shield match back after Christmas, Noffke took 5-79 in the first innings against Tasmania in Hobart and was again rewarded by the selectors with a second T20I appearance, this time against India at the MCG.

"Any time playing for your country is an amazing reward," he says. "I was surprised my first opportunities came in T20s, and I did well so they asked me to stay around the squad because there'd been a couple of injuries."

Two days after that T20I, Noffke was making his ODI debut at the Gabba – his home ground. After India won the toss and opted to bat, Australia captain Ricky Ponting threw the 30-year-old rookie the ball in the ninth over.

In his first two overs, a tense and tight Noffke sprayed the ball short and wide, and India pair Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma hit him for two fours apiece as his figures blew out to 0-19.

"I'm very proud to have been around Australian cricket through that time when we were really dominant, and I learned a lot for my coaching career, but I'm probably disappointed that I played one ODI and had a pretty nervous start, and bowled a couple of ordinary overs," he says.

"I felt like I got probably a little judged by those two overs of nerves, playing in front of my mum and dad and my home crowd. I bowled a few bad balls … you look back on that and go, 'Wow, you know, for two overs of my career, if that's what I got judged on – in that summer – then, you know…'"

Ashley Noffke celebrates his one and only ODI wicket in 2008 // Getty

History shows Noffke shrugged off his nervy introduction, claiming 1-27 from his next seven overs in a match that was ultimately washed out.

"Luckily enough the captain took me off, brought me back on and I settled into my work and got a wicket," he adds. "I think my second spell really highlighted where I was as a player."

But that rainy day in Brisbane also marked the end of his international career. He finished the Shield summer with 43 wickets at 21.25 and 686 runs at 45.73, from nine matches.

After five more games the following summer, Noffke was drawn across the country for the 2009-10 season by then Western Australia coach Tom Moody. It was a move motivated less by the desire to have one last crack at playing Test cricket, and more the simple need for something fresh.

"I think Cricket Australia had already shown their hand that they were going to move on," he says of possible national selection. "I'd been on an Australia A tour where Peter Siddle had emerged, and rightly so – his career speaks for itself.

"So I was at a point where they were moving on, and I probably needed another challenge. It looked like the Baggy Green wasn't going to happen, and Queensland needed to rebuild.

"Marcus North was (WA) captain and we were good mates from Australia A days, and I always admired (Moody) as an allrounder. He rang me and asked if I'd be interested in moving for a couple of years to help create some direction in the west."

Noffke played seven Shield matches for WA across the next 12 months but at age 33, less than three years after his final match for Australia, his playing days were over.

"I never look back and say I was harshly treated (with national selection)," he says. "I'm so glad I got to play for my country in a couple of forms, but to me the Baggy Green is incredibly special, and I always wanted one."

Shield Countdown so far

30 - 26 | 25 - 21 | 20 - 16 | 15 - 11 | 10 - 6 | 5 | 4

Make sure to return to cricket.com.au and the CA Live app all this week as we continue our countdown of the best Shield performances of the past 30 years