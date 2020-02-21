ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Then and now: Aussies reflect on last World Cup down under

The cricket landscape has changed dramatically since the last World Cup Australia hosted 11 years ago

Laura Jolly

21 February 2020, 11:22 AM AEST

Laura Jolly is a Melbourne-based journalist for cricket.com.au. She previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo