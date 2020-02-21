Then and now: Aussies reflect on last World Cup down under

The last time Australia hosted a women’s World Cup, Alyssa Healy was in charge of moving the sight screen at Drummoyne Oval.

An 18-year-old Ellyse Perry took the field in her first major tournament.

Rachael Haynes was shattered to miss selection in the Australian squad, but jumped on a plane from Victoria to watch some matches with friends all the same .

And Annabel Sutherland was seven years old.

Games were hosted at boutique venues including Bankstown Oval, Drummoyne Oval and Bowral’s Bradman Oval, while 2,300 people attended the final between England and New Zealand at North Sydney Oval.

England celebrate their 2009 World Cup win at North Sydney Oval // Getty

The event was played in an era before full-time professionalism, and held entirely in New South Wales and the ACT with little fanfare by way of advertising and media attention.

For many of the nation’s cricket fans, it flew completely under the radar

It is safe to say a lot has changed in the women’s game in the decade since that one-day World Cup in 2009.

The 2020 T20 World Cup arrives just 11 years on in a landscape unrecognisable to 2009.

Six cities around Australia will either host matches or serve as warm-up hubs, every game will be broadcast and, in the biggest leap of all, it is hoped a crowd in excess of 90,000 will fill the MCG for the final on March 8, in what would be a world record for a standalone women’s sporting event.

For those reasons, star allrounder Perry says it is impossible to draw lessons from Australia’s poor showing in that campaign.

"They’re very distinct tournaments," Perry said in Sydney on Wednesday.

"The game has come so far in 11 years since the game was here last time.

"It’s a very different group of very professional female cricketers compared to the 2009 group.

"We’ve dealt with a lot of changing circumstances over last five years and it’s been a great learning curve for the squad, now it’s culminating in this event."

'The game has come so far in 11 years' // Getty

On Friday, it all starts at Sydney Showground Stadium, where a sell-out crowd above 20,000 is expected to watch Australia and India do battle.

"I think this event has the potential to be one of those pivotal moments, where it opens the floodgates for more of this kind of thing," Perry told cricket.com.au.

"I think if it’s a really successful event, then it leads to people hopefully wanting more and coming back and seeing other competitions like the WBBL.

"These events are really important for capturing fans and the imagination of people.

"The last decade or so, the progress and development that’s occurred, has just been incredible."

Healy’s sightscreen duties at Drummoyne Oval came less than a year before she would make her own international debut.

It was her first taste of World Cup cricket and it ignited a fire in the then 18-year-old.

"I sat on the hill at North Sydney Oval in one of the games and I did the sightscreens at Drummoyne Oval as well, so it still sticks in my mind," Healy said.

"Now to be a part of it and play in this one on home soil is going to be really exciting.

"I don’t actually remember seeing a lot of marketing about that World Cup. I knew about it because I played club cricket with them or state cricket with the girls that were part of the Aussie team, but it has all changed dramatically.

"Being a part of the lead up to this T20 World Cup here in Australia, it’s exciting and everyone I seem to talk to is either coming to the final at the MCG or coming to the semi-finals or even the round games."

For Perry and the other remaining member of the 2009 campaign, Delissa Kimmince, that tournament holds few happy memories. On the field, Australia underperformed after heading in as favourites and ultimately lost the third-placed play-off to India.

Off-field, Kimmince had fallen out of love with the game and soon after the tournament walked away from it all together, unsure if she would return.

Now, Perry is the world’s best allrounder and Kimmince has experienced an incredible career revival since her most recent international recall in 2017.

In some ways, this event is a chance for a do-over, an opportunity to soak up and enjoy an experience she suffered through first time around.

'I didn't know if cricket would be a part of my life again' // Getty

"It was back in a time where I wasn’t really enjoying my cricket that much and it’s something I now look back on and it’s embarrassing to say that I didn't enjoy my time in the green and gold, especially at a World Cup," Kimmince said.

"When I walked away back then I didn't know if cricket would be a part of my life again.

"But over the last few years, the opportunities I've had to come back in this group, I actually enjoy my cricket now, more than what I did back when I started.

"Now this is a really great opportunity and everyone’s just really excited for the next few months."

Haynes – who played for Victoria at the time – was another who missed out on selection for the 2009 tournament, but still travelled to Sydney with friends to catch as much of the tournament as possible.

"I aspired to be part of the team and I was playing domestic cricket at the time and I had an okay summer leading into that series, but didn't quite make the team, so I was there just a punter in the crowd and it was just really nice to see different countries coming together," Haynes said.

"I remember watching it and just thinking at the time how amazing it would be to be a part of it."

She is now Australian vice-captain, and while she’s tasted World Cup success previously as part of the victorious 2010, 2012 and 2018 T20I title wins, this is the realisation of a dream she fell just short of back in 2009.

"(This tournament) is completely different," Haynes said.

"It really is a journey around the country and taking the game to different areas and having to play on different wickets and different conditions to really challenge your ability to adapt.

"Just the amount of hype and support we’ve had leading up to the tournament has been something we haven’t really experienced in the past.

"I know that the players that have been picked are really looking forward to being involved in it."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network