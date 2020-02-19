Changing of the guard: Lanning era begins with another trophy

April 6, 2014, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Final result: Australia defeated England by six wickets

Player of the match: Sarah Coyte (3-16)

Australia's 2014 T20 World Cup campaign started in entirely unfamiliar territory – for no one more so than Meg Lanning.

When the defending champions began their campaign for a third-consecutive title, not one of their players had experienced Bangladesh before, while Lanning had unexpectedly found herself named captain of the team at just 21 years of age.

The prodigiously talented batter, who had quickly made a name for herself after debuting in late 2010, had stepped in as skipper during the Ashes in the months leading up to the campaign, with regular captain Jodie Fields absent through injury.

Lanning had expected her regular leader to resume business as usual for the World Cup, but when Fields was again sidelined, the Victorian was instated as the team's full-time leader.

No one, male or female, has captained a senior Australian team at a younger age than Lanning during that tournament.

A fresh-faced Lanning at her first ICC event as captain // Getty

Lanning herself had little experience at the job and had never given it much thought – so it is easy to understand why she felt somewhat daunted in a strange new place, with a strange new sense of responsibility.

"It wasn't long before I found out (I'd be captain)," Lanning told cricket.com.au.

"I had captained the Ashes because Jodie Fields got injured through that period, but at that stage it was just an interim thing that I'd be in charge.

"Then they told me that they were going to stick with me as (T20) captain, which was a bit of a shock because I hadn't really thought too much about leadership or anything like that.

"So, I was a little bit nervous … to be in charge in such a big tournament was a little bit daunting at times, but I had some really good support around me and a really good team as well, so that certainly helped things."

***

Australia started their campaign in Sylhet, a city on the banks of the Surma River in northeastern Bengal that's a six-hour drive from the capital, Dhaka.

"I think the power sort of went out every couple of minutes there," Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen recalled.

"If you were stuck in the lift at the hotel, it was a glass lift, so anybody that was in the lobby could see that you were stuck in there.

"That was pretty funny."

On the field, Australia's campaign got off to a less-than-perfect start against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, as they fell seven runs shy of their rivals despite a run-a-ball 41 from Alyssa Healy.

Australia entered the semi-finals on a roll after trouncing Pakistan // Getty

They bounced back in their next outing against South Africa, cruising to a six-wicket victory thanks to an unbeaten 41 from Ellyse Perry, and they made it back-to-back victories in style when Lanning smashed 126 from just 65 deliveries against Ireland.

A mammoth 94-run win over Pakistan was enough to see Australia finish on top of the table, setting up a semi-final against West Indies.

"The team was sort of building nicely and we were trying to time our run to play our perfect game come the final," Jonassen said.

***

The finals brought a change in location and venue, as Australia swapped Sylhet for Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Eight days after her 22nd birthday, Lanning led her team into a semi-final against the West Indies, with a berth in the decider on the line.

For the newly fledged Australian skipper, it was another journey into the unknown.

"There was absolutely nerves … I was making it up as I went along, I still feel like I do that a fair bit," Lanning laughed.

"But I had a lot of support around me – Cathryn Fitzpatrick was the coach and Alex Blackwell was there as well, she'd done a lot of captaincy – so I felt like I was going in a little bit raw, but at the same time I had people who had been there before and that certainly helped me."

Stafanie Taylor is run out by Alyssa Healy in the semi-final // Getty

Batting first, Elyse Villani (35) led the way before Healy's handy lower-order 30 from 21 helped Australia to 5-140 from their 20 overs.

The Windies made a strong start to their chase, reaching 0-43 from the first seven overs before Sarah Coyte and Healy combined to run out the threatening Stafanie Taylor for 24.

The dismissal of fellow opener Kycia Knight shortly after had the Australians well positioned, but an aggressive partnership between Deandra Dottin (40 off 35) and Stacy-Ann King (36 off 28) threatened to take the game away from the defending champions.

Needing 21 from the final two overs, Dottin swung hard at a Coyte full toss but only managed to find the safe hands of Erin Osborne, who held on to the key catch.

Then, with 14 required from the final over, the experience of Rene Farrell at the depth paid off as she picked up a wicket and yielded just five singles, sealing a nervous eight-run win and setting up another final against England.

***

After a close final between the same two teams in the 2012 edition of the tournament, another nail-biter was expected when the fierce rivals met on April 6, 2014.

But what played out was something else entirely.

First, Australia and Lanning sprung a surprise on England at the coin toss, when they elected to bowl.

"Back in those days in T20s we usually batted first all the time, but me and Fitz had a good chat around what we were going to do," Lanning said.

"Then we sent England in, and probably raised a few eyebrows."

Lanning's decision to field paid off richly as a dominant performance with the ball restricted England to 8-105 – thanks largely to Coyte's 3-16 and Perry's 2-13.

Sarah Coyte claimed three wickets in the 2014 final // Getty

"Our bowlers certainly won us that World Cup," Lanning said.

"The tournament was probably dominated a little bit by batters but to roll a team for a 100 in the final, and England had some world-class batters at the time who were rarely kept quiet, that certainly set the victory up for us."

Still, the total of 8-105 still needed to be reeled in and chasing small totals under finals pressure can be the undoing of some teams.

And, crucially, Lanning was not the only one feeling her way through the unknown during that finals' series.

Jonassen also had a surprising sprung on her when she was promoted to opener for the semi-final.

Her first foray into the position had not quite gone to plan, with the left-hander dismissed for five from 11 deliveries, but Australia nonetheless stuck with the Queensland southpaw for the final.

"I remember Fitz telling me I'd be opening and it actually happened to be on the 1st of April, so I thought she was playing a April Fool's prank on me," Jonassen laughed.

"I was pretty nervous in the semi-final, but for some reason in the final the nerves went away."

Jess Jonassen set the tone as opener // Getty

Again, Lanning and Fitzpatrick's gut instincts paid off, with Jonassen finding the boundary twice and clearing it once in the first two overs.

While she was dismissed for 15, Lanning ensured the chase was never in doubt, striking a rapid 44 before Perry struck the winning runs as Australia reached their target with 4.5 overs to spare.

"It was a little bit random, but we put Jonassen up there to take on (England spinner) Danielle Hazel who had run rings around us for a little while," Lanning said.

"I remember her hitting a couple of nice boundaries off her early and sort of setting the tone and we were able to knock off those runs relatively quickly.

"Sometimes when you get chases just over 100, they can be a little bit tricky, but it was nice to go out there and finish it off in style."

The 2014 T20 World Cup champions // Getty

Most satisfying of all was the fact the victory, again, came against their fiercest rivals, as Australia returned home to add their third T20 World Cup trophy to the cabinet.

"World Cup finals are always very special, but being captain was an extra dimension to add on to it … and I think to dominate a rival like England in a World Cup final, I think certainly a memorable moment for me," Lanning said.

