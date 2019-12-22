A history of trans-Tasman Boxing Day Tests

From The Vault: Mike Whitney survives Hadlee onslaught in '87

It was fitting that when Bevan Congdon led New Zealand's first men's Test team to Australia in late 1973, it was the MCG that hosted the inaugural five-day contest between the neighbouring nations.

But while the site of cricket's maiden match – against England in 1877 – symbolically staged that historical event shortly after Christmas 1973, Australia's Kiwi cousins have been irregular guests at the esteemed address ever since.

The trans-Tasman rivals have met in Melbourne for Test matches on just three occasions, with the most recent ending in a memorable draw 32 years ago when Australia batting bunny Mike Whitney survived against the odds and the bowling brilliance of Sir Richard Hadlee.

Between those fixtures, the MCG also staged a controversy-tinged Test between Australia and New Zealand that acted as prelude to the infamous 'underarm' fixture at the same venue later in the summer.

Members of both of teams from that 1980-81 contest will return to the famous ground as special guests during the 2019 Boxing Day Test, as the Black Caps search for their first win on the celebrated turf as part of the three-match Domain Series.

Here's how the previous Australia-New Zealand Tests at the MCG panned out.

1973-74 (First Test)

New Zealand's first Test appearance on Australia turf was a red-letter occasion – centre stage at the game's birthplace in the peak holiday season between Christmas and New Year. However, the visitors' unfamiliarity with the conditions became glaringly apparent even before the coin was tossed and Ian Chappell chose to bat.

The strength of the visitors' batting was accepted as opening pair Glenn Turner and John Parker, both of whom had enjoyed success on softer, seaming pitches in England's county competitions. The pace and bounce unique to Australia had surprised Turner when fielding in the slips during an early tour game, and he had scarcely recovered from a fractured finger when the first Test began.

It was the Kiwis' sloppiness in the field that cost them initially. Dashing Australia opener Keith Stackpole was dropped four times before reaching 50, and duly posted a first-day century that put his team in charge.

New Zealand's seam attack, led by brothers Dayle and Richard Hadlee, was also better suited to the subtleties of British decks and Australia piled on runs before Chappell declared late on day two. In the hour before stumps, the Black Caps lost three wickets but more crucially, Turner was struck again on his damaged hand by left-arm seamer Tony Dell and was unable to bat in the second innings.

Despite a feisty counter-attack from Kiwi keeper Ken Wadsworth, who had been subjected to a painfully disrupted Test preparation due to complications from the mumps, the tourists had no answer to the left-arm swing of all-rounder Gary Gilmour making his Test debut, and were forced to follow-on.

With their best batter confined to the medical room, New Zealand could find nobody capable of defying Australia's attack led initially by spin pair Ashley Mallett and Kerry O'Keeffe before renowned partnership breaker and part-time medium pacer Doug Walters snared three crucial scalps.

Almost 28 years had passed between the first Test between Australia and New Zealand – led by the Hadlee boys' dad, Walter – at Wellington until the Kiwis were granted a match across the Tasman. But the outcome in Melbourne suggested the skill gap between the neighbouring nations had narrowed little over that time.

Australia 8(dec)-462 (Stackpole 122, Walters 79, G Chappell 60, I Chappell 54, Gilmour 52; D Hadlee 4-102) defeated New Zealand 237 (Wadsworth 80, Morrison 44; Gilmour 4-75) and 200 (Mallett 4-63, Walters 3-26) by an innings and 25 runs

1980-81 (Third Test)

New Zealand's second sojourn to Australia is wholly remembered for events that unfolded on a fractious Sunday afternoon at the MCG, albeit in the limited-overs competition that followed the five-day games. However, the preceding Test match hosted by the famous ground had played a significant part in the mental misjudgement to which Australia captain Greg Chappell would later ascribe his misguided actions.

So moribund had the Melbourne pitch become, Chappell dared to air his view earlier in the summer that Test matches should be moved away from the nation's premier cricket venue. His frustrations which would grow throughout the summer and climax in the infamous underarm incident, were borne out when NZ skipper Geoff Howarth sent the home team into bat on Boxing Day 1980.

The Kiwis had been soundly thumped in the first two Tests at Brisbane and Perth, but on a track that offered neither pace nor bounce, their seam bowlers were able to strangle Australia's batting which took a day and a half to post 321. Underscoring the struggle after the hosts lost early wickets was the normally flamboyant Doug Walters, whose diligent century soaked up almost five hours.

QUICK SINGLE Pattinson set for Boxing Day Test: Langer

An even clearer indication of the pitch's nature came when New Zealand's openers were dismissed inside the first hour or so of their innings, with both falling to the leg spin of Jim Higgs. The match was well into its fourth day when the dogged Kiwis were finally bowled out, within four runs of their rivals and leaving the Test bound for an almost-certain draw.

An inspired spell from player of the series Richard Hadlee briefly raised the prospect of an unlikely NZ win. Hadlee tore through Australia's middle-order and if not for one of Chappell's most disciplined and demanding knocks, the home team would have found themselves sitting on a lead far less than 192, and with notably more time left for NZ to chase them.

As it was, the Black Caps had barely three hours' batting and even on a deck that facilitated strokeplay it might have proved a stretch. As if to vindicate his view, Chappell ended the day bowling seven overs of his modest medium pacers at a cost of seven runs, with a couple of wickets that provided little consolation.

Australia 321 (Walters 107, Hughes 51; Coney 3-28, R Hadlee 3-89) and 188 (G Chappell 78; R Hadlee 6-57) drew with New Zealand 317 (Howarth 65, Parker 56, Coney 55no; Hogg 4-60, Pascoe 3-75, Higgs 3-87) and 6-128 (Wright 44)

1987-88 (Third Test)

A Test match that began with controversy ultimately ended in suspense, and then provided an enduring moment of camaraderie that encapsulated the relationship between the near neighbours who remain intense rivals.

Australia took a 1-0 lead into the three-match series after a comfortable win in Brisbane and an uncomfortable draw amid heatwave conditions at Adelaide. With the prospect of claiming the Trans-Tasman Trophy for the first time uppermost in their thinking, Allan Border's team struggled to make inroads into the Black Caps obdurate batting until shortly before tea when keeper Greg Dyer claimed a diving leg-side catch from the visitors' in-form number three, Andrew Jones.

Following consultation between the umpires, with Dyer having obscured the ball as he tumbled to his left to glove it, it was deemed a fair dismissal. Television replays subsequently revealed the ball had clearly hit the ground before being scooped up by the Australia keeper in a flurry of gloves and arms.

It left a sour taste for the visitors who were finally dismissed midway through day two, and found no greater luck in prising out their opponents once the ball had lost its sheen, and the irrepressible Richard Hadlee's influence was reduced. However, it was only staunch resistance from Australia's tail, led by spin-bowling all-rounder Peter Sleep, that enabled the hosts to bank a 40-run lead on the first innings.

When the Kiwis faltered in the face of debutant allrounder Tony Dodemaide's steady seamers, the series and the trophy appeared headed for Australia's keeping as they were set a target of 247 from a minimum 92 overs to win the Test.

Craig McDermott and Mike Whitney pose with the spoils // Getty

The obvious obstacle was Hadlee, who had reprised his match-winning efforts from NZ's previous Test visits to Australia, and was on the cusp of overtaking Ian Botham's benchmark of 373 scalps to become Test cricket's all-time leading wicket-taker.

A solid start by openers Geoff Marsh and David Boon soon gave way to a middle-order wobble and, when Hadlee removed Sleep, Dyer and Dodemaide in quick succession in the final session, what had seemed a likely Australia victory was rapidly running towards an unsightly last-gasp loss.

Tenth-wicket pair Craig McDermott and Mike Whitney were asked to keep out almost five overs, including three from Hadlee who required one scalp to overtake Botham, with a day-five crowd of almost 30,000 anxiety tinged fans wildly cheering every delivery that was safely negotiated.

When Whitney defended the final ball from Hadlee, who had bowled an heroic 31 overs on that last day, he pumped his fist and hugged his batting partner. Then, in a poignant moment of goodwill that laid to rest many of the ghosts still lingering at the MCG from the underarm affair, Hadlee draped his arm around the beaming Whitney's shoulder as the pair left the field, with honours seemingly shared.

It would be 32 years before the teams would be once more brothers in arms on Boxing Day in Melbourne.

New Zealand 317 (Wright 99, M Crowe 82, Smith 44; McDermott 5-97, Whitney 4-92) and 286 (M Crowe 79, Wright 43; Dodemaide 6-58, Sleep 3-107) drew with Australia 357 (Sleep 90, S Waugh 55, Dodemaide 50; Hadlee 5-109) and 9-230 (Boon 54, Border 43; Hadlee 5-67)

