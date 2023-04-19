Australia's road to the World Test Championship Final

After Australia today announced their squad for their maiden World Test Championship Final appearance against India at The Oval starting June 7, we take a look at their path to the big dance.

New Zealand are the reigning champions after beating India in the inaugural WTC Final at Southampton in 2021 with the current two-year cycle running from July 2021 to June 2023.

QUICK SINGLE Trio recalled as Australia name WTC Final, Ashes squad

The WTC comprises of the top nine Test teams who played six series each – three at home and three away – with the top two (Australia and India) qualifying for the final.

Teams received 12 points for each Test victory, six points for a tie (although there were none of these, with New Zealand's one-run win over England the narrowest margin), four points for a draw and zero points for a loss. Ladder positions were then calculated by a percentage of points available given the differing number of Tests in each series.

Ashes – December 2021-January 2022 (won 4-0)

After narrowly missing the previous WTC Final earlier that year due to an over-rate infringement against India at the MCG the previous summer, Australia entered the new WTC cycle determined for redemption.

Their first assignment was a home Ashes series against a vastly different England side to what we've witnessed over the past 12 months. Then under former captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood, the visitors were outplayed in each of the five Tests with their only respite coming when Stuart Broad and James Anderson held on for a draw at the SCG after four of the five days were impacted by rain.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Australia though, entering the highly anticipated series with a new captain, Pat Cummins, following the resignation of Tim Paine when a sexting scandal surfaced in the media. Speculation was also mounting around Justin Langer's future as head coach and the fifth Test was moved from Perth to Hobart at the final hour due to Western Australia's pandemic border restrictions.

But under the new leadership of Cummins and vice-captain Steve Smith, a revitalised Australia emerged to bounce back from defeat to India at home the previous summer and claim 52 of the 60 WTC points (87 per cent) on offer across the five Tests.

Australia top run-scorer: Travis Head (357). Australia top wicket-taker: Pat Cummins (21).

QUICK SINGLE Our World Test Championship Team of the Tournament

Progressive WTC standings

1st: Sri Lanka – 24 points, 100 percentage points

2nd: Australia – 52 points, 87 percentage points

First Test (Gabba): Won by nine wickets

Mitchell Starc may have foreshadowed what was to come for the rest of the summer when he bowled Rory Burns around his legs with a searing yorker first ball of the series. Pat Cummins then grabbed a five-wicket haul in his first Test as skipper, but it wasn't until Travis Head went on the attack that Australia truly took control of the match.

With Australia wobbling at 5-195 with a lead of only 48 runs, Head played what is the most defining innings of his career to date. Under pressure to perform after beating out Khawaja for a spot in the opening match of the series, the left-hander slammed his third Test century off just 85 balls that included 14 fours and four sixes to give the hosts a commanding first innings lead. Nathan Lyon then mopped up England in the second innings with 4-91 as Australia chased down just 20 runs to secure a 1-0 lead.

Every angle, every call of Starc's iconic Ashes opener

Second Test (Adelaide Oval): Won by 275 runs

With the pandemic still wreaking havoc around the world, cricket was not immune. Cummins's captaincy career was put on hold after just one game in charge when he was identified as a close contact after meeting friends at a restaurant for dinner before the match.

Steve Smith took the reins of Australia again for the first time since the infamous ball tampering incident in 2018, but the hiccup mattered little as hosts controlled the match from the outset. Michael Neser was handed a long-awaited Test debut as Jhye Richardson steamrolled a dogged England on the final day, capturing 5-42 to bowl Australia to victory despite Jos Buttler holding out for 26 runs from 207 balls.

Marnus Labuschagne claimed the No.1 Test-batter ranking with scores of 103 and 51, while Alex Carey hit a half-century in front of his home crowd in just his second Test and Travis Head continued his hot start to the series with 51 in the second innings.

Labuschagne lives dangerously to notch maiden Ashes ton

Third Test (MCG): Won by an innings and 14 runs

"Build the man a statue" are the five words that will stick long in the memory of iconic MCG moments. Aussie selectors bravely handed hometown hero Scott Boland a Boxing Day Test debut and he didn't disappoint, sending an adoring Victorian crowd into raptures with a stunning spell of fast bowling in the second innings.

Pat Cummins picked up three in his return to the side, as did Nathan Lyon, with the visitors bundled out for 185 in the first innings after being sent in. Marcus Harris top scored with 76 as Australia replied with 267. It was Boland's stage from then on, taking two in three balls on the second evening as the 'G exploded to life. The Johnny Mullagh Medalist wrapped up the England innings for 68 a little over an hour into day three with an incredible 6-7 from four overs, with the match over and the series won before his dad could even make it to the ground to watch him bowl.

Boland rips through England with 6-7 in sensational spell

Fourth Test (SCG): Match drawn

A match that will forever be remembered as the second coming of Usman Khawaja. After thinking his Test career could be over, the left-hander was handed a lifeline when Travis Head tested positive to Covid following the Boxing Day Test. And the Queensland captain didn’t let the chance go begging, replicating his strong form from the Marsh Sheffield Shield to peel off a century in both innings.

Scott Boland also backed up his debut 6-7 with seven wickets in the match but ultimately Australia fell one wicket short in a rain-affected Test, with Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson holding out for 64 balls under floodlights to secure a draw.

Unstoppable Usman doubles down with second-innings ton

Fifth Test (Blundstone Arena): Won by 146 runs

Hobart hosted its first ever Ashes Test as border restrictions prevented entry to WA, with Australia securing a 4-0 series win under lights in just three days. Travis Head cemented his claim as the player of the series with another first innings hundred to dig Australia out of trouble again. Cameron Green also scored 74 as the Aussies recovered from 4-83 to post 303 batting first. Pat Cummins took seven wickets for the match, with Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Green each taking a three-wicket haul to bring England's nightmare tour to a premature end.

Aussie quicks rout England under lights to win Ashes 4-0

Benaud-Qadir Trophy – March 2022 (won 1-0)

Next up was a journey into the unknown as Australia embarked in their first Test tour of Pakistan in 24 years and their first Tests overseas since the onset of the pandemic. Captain Pat Cummins said his side were prepared for an "attritional" battle but they were perhaps not expecting that to last all 15 days of the series. After two hard-fought Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the visitors finally edged ahead on the final day of the third Test to secure a famous series victory, and crucially 20 of 36 WTC points (56 per cent).

Top run-scorer: Usman Khawaja (496). Top wicket-taker: Pat Cummins (12).

Progressive WTC standings

1st: Australia – 72 points, 75 percentage points

2nd: India – 51 points, 60.7 percentage points

First Test (Rawalpindi): Match drawn

A lifeless Pindi Cricket Stadium surface greeted Australia for their first Test in Pakistan since 1998. Bat dominated ball for all five days with only 14 wickets falling for the match. The hosts racked up 4(dec)-476 from 162 overs before Australia replied with 459 – although none of the Aussies could reach triple figures with Usman Khawaja (97), David Warner (68) Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) all scoring half-centuries. Pakistan then batted out the stalemate, reaching 0-252 when the teams shook hands.

Top order shines on day three as Khawaja falls just short

Second Test (Karachi): Match drawn

Australia missed a golden opportunity to take a 1-0 series lead as Pakistan held on for a draw on the final day with three wickets remaining. Australian opener Usman Khawaja hit an emotional century in the country of his birth in a city where many family members still reside, finishing with 160 as the visitors put on an imposing 9(dec)-556 batting first.

Mitchell Starc (3-29) then got the ball reverse swinging and debutant Mitchell Swepson claimed 2-32 as Australia rolled Pakistan for 148. They set the hosts a fourth innings target of 506, which they gave a nudge, reaching 7-443 on the back of centuries by captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as Australia squandered several catching opportunities on the final day.

Khawaja punches the air after reaching a century in the country of his birth // AFP

Third Test (Lahore): Won by 115 runs

It came down to the final session of the tour to decide the series with Pat Cummins bowling Naseem Shah to clinch victory with 1-0 coincidentally the same scoreline as Australia's previous tour of Pakistan when Mark Taylor's side won the first Test in Rawalpindi followed by two draws in Peshawar and Karachi.

The match was again set up by Usman Khawaja with 91 in the first innings followed by 104 not out in the second, with Steve Smith (59), Cameron Green (79) and Alex Carey (67) also hitting half-centuries as Australia were bowled out for 391 in the first innings. Reverse swing was again the key weapon as Pat Cummins (5-56) and Mitchell Starc (4-33) did the damage, bowling Pakistan out for 268, before Nathan Lyon bowled Australia to victory with 5-83 as the hosts fell short after being set 351 to win.

Cummins shatters Naseem's stumps to seal the series

Warne-Muralidaran Trophy – June-July 2022 (drawn 1-1)

Australia's subcontinent expedition continued with a mid-year tour of economically ravaged Sri Lanka, with the all-format contest providing many locals brief respite from the challenges of day-to-day life. The cricket was enthralling too as the teams split the WTC points 12 apiece with the two Tests in the southern port city of Galle following vastly different scripts.

Top run-scorer: Steve Smith (151). Top-wicket taker: Nathan Lyon (11).

Progressive WTC standings

1st: South Africa – 60 points, 71 percentage points

2nd: Australia – 84 points, 70 percentage points

First Test (Galle): Won by 10 wickets

Spin pairing Nathan Lyon (5-90) and Mitchell Swepson (3-55) set up a second straight Test win in the subcontinent – the first time Australia had achieved the feat since their 2006 tour of Bangladesh – bowling Sri Lanka out for 212 on the opening day. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green hit half-centuries as the visitors replied with 321 before Travis Head (4-10) and Lyon (4-31) sparked a disastrous Sri Lankan collapse of 6-18 with the hosts bowled out for 113, leaving Australia needing just 10 to take a 1-0 lead.

Head and Lyon rip through as Aussies take 1-0 series lead

Second Test (Galle): Lost by an innings and 39 runs

Australia's first blemish of the 2021-23 WTC campaign came as a result of their own batting collapse. A pair of centuries to Marnus Labuschagne (104) and Steve Smith (145no) had laid a first innings platform until debutant Prabath Jayasuriya (6-118) ripped through Australia's middle and lower order as they lost 5-35 to be all out for 364.

The collapse was just as bad in the second innings after Sri Lankan No.4 Dinesh Chandimal smoked a double ton, as Jayasuriya (6-59) again took six to finish with 12-177 for the match with Australia losing 6-39 to lose by an innings. Jayasuriya also claimed 5-82 and 4-135 against Pakistan in his second Test later that month, ranking him equal third as the bowler with the most wickets after their first two Tests.

Bang-bang! Chandimal brings up 200 with two huge sixes

Frank Worrell Trophy – November-December 2022 (won 2-0)

After hosting the T20 World Cup, Australia began their five-Test home summer against a West Indies side undefeated in their previous five matches after beating England 1-0 and Bangladesh 2-0 in home series. But they were no match for a full-strength Australian outfit that convincingly claimed 100 per cent of the 24 WTC points on offer.

Top run-scorer: Marnus Labuschagne (502). Top-wicket taker: Nathan Lyon (12).

Progressive WTC standings

1st: Australia – 108 points, 75 percentage points

2nd: South Africa – 72 points, 60 percentage points

First Test (Perth Stadium): Won by 164 runs

Double centuries by the world's No.1 and No.3 ranked Test batters – Marnus Labuschagne (204) and Steve Smith (200no) - and 99 from the No.6-ranked Travis Head blew the Windies off the park in the first innings of the series. Australia posted a whopping 4(dec)-598 and 2(dec)-182 (Labuschagne 104no) with the Windies batting line up led by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's century doggedly lasting until just before tea on the final day before succumbing to defeat. Nathan Lyon was the chief destroyer with two wickets in the first innings and 6-128 in the second.

Lyon the Aussies' fourth-innings destroyer

Second Test (Adelaide Oval): Won by 419 runs

Marnus Labuschagne (163) made it three centuries in three innings to start the series as Travis Head reached the three figures he craved in the series opener, finishing with 175 for his first Test century at his home ground. Australia posted another big first innings score (7dec-511) before Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and the recalled Michael Neser and Scott Boland all shared the wickets as the West Indies were bundled out for 214 and a dismal 77 to end a horror few months in Australia that started with missing the main group stage of the T20 World Cup.

Boland terrorises Windies with triple wicket maiden

Australia v South Africa – December 2022-January 2023 (won 2-0)

It was billed as the contest of the summer but South Africa's batting unit just didn't show up. They only managed more than 250 in one of their five completed innings, with a highest individual score of 65. Only rain in Sydney stopped Australia from gaining a full complement of WTC points, having to settle for the 28 of 36 on offer owing to a draw in the third Test.

Top run-scorer: Steve Smith (231). Top-wicket taker: Pat Cummins (12).

Progressive WTC standings

1st: Australia – 136 points, 76 percentage points

2nd: India – 101 points, 60 percentage points

First Test (Gabba): Won by six wickets

The biggest talking point of this match was the pitch as 34 wickets fell in just two days. The quicks on both sides ran riot – Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins all grabbed multiple wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 152. Kagiso Rabada's 4-76 kept Australia to 218 with Travis Head ultimately the difference in the match, continuing his Gabba love affair with a counter-attacking 92 that featured 13 fours and a six.

Cummins then ripped through the Proteas with 5-42 as they managed just 99 in their second dig with Australia losing four wickets in their pursuit of a measly 34 to take a 1-0 lead before stumps on day two. Match referee Richie Richardson was quick to hand down his "below average" rating for a Gabba surface that was "too much in favour of the bowlers (with) extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement".

Starc joins 300 Test wicket club in spectacular style

Second Test (MCG): Won by an innings and 182 runs

Veteran opener David Warner celebrated his 100th Test match with a return to form in a big way, belting his third career double century despite battling severe cramping throughout his innings. It was the opener's only century of the WTC cycle, finishing with an even 200 from 255 balls. Alex Carey scored his maiden Test century as Australia replied to South Africa's 189 with 8(dec)-575.

Cameron Green claimed his first Test five-wicket haul in the first innings but was unable to bowl in the second after being struck on the finger while batting. Mitchell Starc also injured the middle finger of his bowling hand while fielding, with both unable to return until the third Border Gavaskar Test two months later. Hometown hero Scott Boland returned to the scene of his incredible debut a year earlier with two wickets in the second innings as Nathan Lyon took three to dismiss the Proteas for 204 and wrap up the series for the Aussies with a game to spare.

Warner marks milestone match with delightful double

Third Test (SCG): Match drawn

Another weather impacted New Year's Test in Sydney that Australia used as somewhat of a trial run for their upcoming tour of India with Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar handed recalls. After winning the toss and batting, Australia's first innings lasted until after lunch on the fourth day with rain washing out the entire third day and allowing only 131 of 180 overs to be bowled across the first two. Skipper Pat Cummins declared with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195, reprising memories of his incredible SCG comeback a year earlier.

Steve Smith also scored 104 as Australia made 4(dec)-475 before Josh Hazlewood took four wickets in his return from injury as South Africa were bowled out for 255 midway through day five. Cummins enforced the follow-on but the visitors dug in, finishing on 2-106 when stumps were drawn for the final time.

Masterful Hazlewood gets Klaasen with incredible in-swinger

Border Gavaskar Trophy – February-March 2023 (lost 2-1)

Needing to win one of their four Tests in India to secure a spot in the WTC final at The Oval in June, Australia went into the Border Gavaskar series with high hopes of conquering their "final frontier". The series was over within five days with the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi just making it into the third day, with Australia losing both.

They secured the crucial victory they needed to qualify for the WTC decider in another three-day Test in Indore 12 days later before a vastly different surface and environment greeted them in Ahmedabad at the world's largest cricket stadium for the series finale. A draw ensured that along with Sri Lanka's loss to New Zealand in Wellington confirmed India's place in the final at they took home 28 WTC points for the series to Australia's 16 (33 per cent).

Top run-scorer: Usman Khawaja (333). Top-wicket taker: Nathan Lyon (22).

Final WTC standings

1st: Australia – 152 points, 66.67 percentage points

2nd: India – 127 points, 58.8 percentage points

First Test (Nagpur): Lost by an innings and 132 runs

Emerging spinner Todd Murphy's rapid rise to be earmarked as Nathan Lyon's eventual successor was sealed with an incredible 7-124 from 47 overs on Test debut. But it was Ravindra Jadeja (5-47) and Ravichandran Ashwin's (3-42) eight wickets between them on the opening day of the series that set the tone for at least the next three Tests. Australia were bundled out for 177 and 91, losing by an innings after India captain Rohit Sharma's fighting century and contributions from Jadeja (70) and Axar Patel (84) propelled the hosts to 400. Ashwin (5-37) and Jadeja (2-34) again took the bulk of the wickets in the second innings.

Murphy grabs magnificent seven on maiden Test outing

Second Test (Delhi): Lost by six wickets

Australia squandered a chance to level the series in Delhi with another second innings batting collapse, losing 7-28 to be all out for 113 after taking a one run lead following both sides' first innings. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72no) got the visitors to 263 batting first, but Axar Patel was again the thorn in Australia's side with 74 from No.8 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin put on 114 runs for the eighth wicket. Nathan Lyon took 5-67 but was upstaged by Ravindra Jadeja's 7-42 in the second innings, ending Australia's hopes of reclaiming the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Kuhnemann claims Kohli for massive maiden scalp

Third Test (Indore): Won by nine wickets

A late venue change from Dharamshala provided no respite from the extreme spin conditions that dominated the opening two Tests. Matthew Kuhnemann took 5-16 in just his second Test after debuting in Delhi as spin claimed every wicket bar the final run out that saw India dismissed for 109 in 33.2 overs.

Usman Khawaja again led the way with 60 as Australia replied with 197 and when Nathan Lyon (8-64) registered his second eight-wicket haul in his Test career – becoming the most successful overseas bowler in India in the process – the visitors needed just 76 for victory. The cantered home in 18.5 overs to seal their spot in the WTC Final thanks to Travis Head's 53-ball 49 not out, who opened the batting with David Warner absent due to concussion and a fractured elbow suffered in the previous match.

Lyon’s masterful 8-for quells Pujara-led India

Fourth Test (Ahmedabad): Match drawn

A vastly different surface and pre-match ceremony greeted Australia for their first visit to the revamped Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is capable of holding 132,000 spectators. After a parade around the ground by both nation's prime ministers, the visitors amassed 480 batting first headlined by Usman Khawaja's (180) breakthrough century in India. Cameron Green also posted his maiden Test century before India replied with 571 with former skipper Virat Kohli ending a three-year wait for his 28th Test century. Australia had reached 2-175 when the match was declared a stalemate with an hour to play on day five, with the two sides confirmed to meet again on June 7 at The Oval after Sri Lanka went down to New Zealand who reached their target of 285 on the final ball of the Test match a few hours earlier in Wellington.

Green hits maiden Test ton in Ahmedabad masterclass

World Test Championship final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval