Road to the final: How Australia reached their date with destiny

On February 13, Australia’s 15-player squad boarded a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane, officially beginning their T20 World Cup journey.

In the 24 days since, they have travelled something close to 12,396 kilometres across six different states and territories.

They have been seriously tested on and off the field, faced unprecedented levels of scrutiny and pressure, and been forced to come to terms with tournament-ending injuries to two much-loved teammates.

Australia's training shirts with a nod to injured teammates Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck // Getty

"Heading into this tournament, the way I thought this would pan out that hasn't happened in that way at all," Australian captain Meg Lanning told reporters on Saturday.

"But every time we've gone out there and played we've been able to adjust, we've been able to overcome different things.

"This tournament's been something different, and to come through the way we have has filled us all with a lot of confidence that no matter what is thrown at us we can react and still get the job done."

Tonight, Australia will walk on to the MCG to meet India in their bid for a remarkable fifth title – hopefully, in front of a record crowd.

The two skippers with the prize up for grabs // Getty

Here’s how they got there.

Thursday, February 13 – Saturday, February 15

Brisbane was the first port of call for Meg Lanning’s squad, for their first official warm-up match against West Indies.

Mother nature had a different plan in mind, however, with monsoonal rain leaving Allan Border Field waterlogged and forcing the game to be cancelled.

An impromptu autograph signing session gave disappointed local fans a taste of the World Cup action, while the Australians trained indoors at the Bupa National Cricket Centre.

Sunday, February 16 – Tuesday, February 18

From Queensland, the Australians flew to Adelaide, where the weather was much more accommodating, and they took the field against South Africa for their final warm-up.

Marizanne Kapp had Australia in serious trouble at 4-35, before Lanning and her deputy Rachael Haynes rallied, paving the way to a four-wicket win.

Aussies recover from early wobble in final Cup tune-up

Three squad members sat out that match – one of them was in-form quick Tayla Vlaeminck, whose game had reached a whole new level and who was seen the player most likely to enjoy a breakout tournament.

Wednesday, February 19 – Thursday, February 20

When the Australian squad entered Adelaide airport, alarm bells immediately rang with the sight of Vlaeminck wearing a moon boot.

Her new accessory also accompanied her to a welcome event at Sydney Opera House that afternoon, where the 21-year-old put on a brave face – but teammate Ellyse Perry confirmed to gathered media that the outlook did not look good.

Vlaeminck in a moon boot at the airport // Cricket Network

The following morning, it was official. Vlaeminck was ruled out of the tournament after stress fractures to the foot struck at the worst possible moment.

Victorian off-spinner Molly Strano quickly packed her bags and boarded a flight to Sydney. At the Showground Stadium, allrounder Sophie Molineux, who had been sidelined with a corked thigh, failed a fitness test.

Friday, February 21 Australia v India, Sydney Showground Stadium

The score: India 4-132 (Sharma 49*, Verma 29; Jonassen 2-24) defeated Australia 115 (Healy 51, Gardner 34; Poonam 4-19) by 17 runs at Sydney Showground Stadium

Just when Australia looked to have the chase well in hand, India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav turned the match on its head as she collected four wickets in 11 balls to lead the defence of what had seemed a below-par total.

She ended Alyssa Healy's fiery knock before coming back in her next over to have Haynes (6) and Perry (0) out with consecutive wrong'uns. A dropped catch denied the hat-trick but it did not stop India claiming an upset win, and ensure Australia could barely afford to put a foot wrong for the remainder of the group stage.

Australia stumble as Indian bowling prevails

Saturday, February 22 – Sunday, February 23

If Australia felt flat after their first-up defeat, it did not show on their near five-hour flight to Perth, or when they held a clinic for a group of local children at Murdoch University.

The fast-paced schedule meant there was little time to dwell on it, with Haynes saying the group was embracing the prospect of likely needing to win all their remaining matches to advance.

"If you want to win a World Cup and be part of the business end, you pretty much have to win five games of cricket," she said. "That's what is in front of us right now."

Monday, February 24 Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

The score: Sri Lanka 6-122 (Athapaththu 50, Sanjeewnani 25; Carey 2-18) lost to Australia 5-123 (Haynes 60, Lanning 41*; Prabodani 2-17) by five wickets with three balls remaining

A match-winning partnership from Haynes and Lanning rescued Australia after they found themselves in serious danger of an early World Cup exit.

Australia crashed to 3-10 in the fourth over after Healy, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner all fell for single figures, but the tournament favourites dug deep to pull off a face-saving win.

Aussies overcome scare to record hard-fought victory

Tuesday, February 25 – Wednesday, February 26

A swarm of television cameras greeted Australia at Perth airport, all glued to one thing: the sight of Perry’s heavily taped right shoulder. Teammate Healy jokingly pulled down her sleeve, and Perry took to the bathrooms to escape the attention, as the Australian squad continued coming to terms with the spotlight.

Upon arrival in Canberra, Perry quashed any fears about her fitness with a lengthy session in the nets the following day, while Lanning’s answer when asked if Australia would consider resting their star allrounder for the match against Bangladesh was nothing short of blunt.

pic.twitter.com/iKFHVtcXBI An emphatic response from Meg Lanning when asked about Ellyse Perry's fitness as @AusWomenCricket prepare for their first T20I clash against Bangladesh. First ball 7pm AEDT at Manuka Oval #T20WorldCup February 27, 2020

Thursday, February 27 Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

The score: Australia 1-189 (Healy 83, Mooney 81*; Khatun 1-39) defeated Bangladesh 9-103 (Fargana 36, Joty 19; Schutt 3-21) by 86 runs

On a historic night in Canberra, Australia and Bangladesh played for the first time, and Aussie openers Healy and Mooney set a new record partnership for their country.

The pair dispatched the Bangladesh attack to all corners of the ground in a 151-run stand, before Schutt did the damage with the ball.

After India’s four-run win over New Zealand earlier the same day, the victory ensured Australia would control their semi-final destiny.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1

Again, all eyes were on Perry as the Australians touched down in Melbourne. This time, it was a hip injury, picked up while fielding against Bangladesh.

After enjoying their only day off for the tournament on Saturday, it was back to training at Junction Oval, with one notable absentee: Perry. Under a serious fitness cloud, she hit a few balls indoors with assistant coach Ben Sawyer, but did not train with the main group.

Molineux, too, looked unlikely to make her return, still hobbled by her stubborn corked thigh.

Facing the prospect of being knocked out in the group stage for the first time if they lost to New Zealand, Lanning declared her group had regained their sense of ‘calm’ after a frantic start to their campaign.

Monday, March 2 Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

The score: Australia 5-155 (Mooney 60, Perry 21, Lanning 21; Peterson 2-31) defeated New Zealand 7-151 (Martin 31*, Devine 31; Wareham 3-17) by four runs at the Junction Oval in Melbourne

Perry passed her fitness test and took her place in the Australian XI in front of a sold-out Junction Oval with it all to play for.

In a tense contest, a match-turning spell from leg-spinner Georgia Wareham helped seal Australia’s spot in the semi-finals.

Perry is supported from the field after injuring her hamstring // AAP

But the victory came at a major cost, with a distraught Perry hobbling off the ground after injuring her right hamstring in the field. It looked bad, and the Australian squad – and their fans – faced an anxious wait for more news.

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

Tuesday, March 3 – Wednesday, March 4

Before Australia even arrived in Sydney for the semi-finals, it was official: Perry was out of the tournament.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies beat adversity to return to equilibrium

But the allrounder still boarded QF428 with her teammates, as coach Mott told media she would be staying with the group to lend her expertise and support.

It wasn’t Australia’s only worry when they hit the SCG nets on Wednesday. Sydney was being lashed with days of torrential rain, threatening to wash out both semi-finals. As the lower-ranked qualifier, Australia were staring down the barrel of having their tournament ended without a ball being bowled.

Thursday, March 5 Australia v South Africa, semi-final, SCG

The score: Australia 5-134 (Lanning 49*, Mooney 28; de Klerk 3-19) defeated South Africa 5-92 (Woolvaardt 41*, Luus 21; Schutt 2-17) by five runs on DLS method at the SCG.

Australia beat the weather by nine minutes and South Africa by a rain-affected five runs to seal their spot in the World Cup final.

After England's hopes were dashed and India advanced when the first semi-final was washed out, the news was news much better for Australia, with their game delayed by just 25 minutes as Molineux finally made her return.

Rain returned after Australia posted 5-134, but stopped in the nick of time before Megan Schutt starred with the ball to hold the Proteas five runs shy of their reduced target of 98.

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

Friday, March 6 – Saturday, March 7

Molineux summed up the feeling in the Australian group as they touched down at Melbourne airport on Friday afternoon: the reality that they were about to play in a World Cup final at the MCG was finally sinking in.

Saturday was a blur for both squads, who took the stage to greet fans in Yarra Park, before going through their paces one last time in the MCG nets.

Pop superstar Katy Perry arrived – and rubbed shoulders with Ellyse Perry and Vlaeminck – while Lanning had one message for the media: her team was ready.

"It hasn’t been an easy road to the final but I wouldn’t have had it any other way," Lanning said.

"We are match and battled hardened, all our games have been cut-throat, must-win clashes and have all been close.

"We’ve had to deal with that pressure, the need to stand up when you are under the pump, I’m extremely proud of how the group has handled that.

"We’ve got one more of those games to go, it’s going to be a tough, hard battle tomorrow against India who are a great side.

"But I feel we are as ready as we can be to take it on."

Finally here! Aussies geared up for landmark final

Sunday, March 8

Australia v India, the World Cup Final, at the MCG.

The score: ?

T20 Women's World Cup Final

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

Key timings - March 8

11:00am - 6:00pm: Fanzone in Yarra Park

3:30pm: Gates open at the MCG

5:00pm: Fans encouraged to ARRIVE EARLY

5:30pm: Katy Perry pre-match performance

6:00pm: Match starts

Post-match: Trophy presentation and Katy Perry concert

Broadcast: Fans in Australia can watch live on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and 9Gem