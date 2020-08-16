Weather resistant: Twenty years since ODIs went indoors

Pollock, Lee reflect on ODI cricket's indoor experiment

Twenty years ago, one-day international cricket ventured somewhere it had never been before: indoors.

While Melburnians were used to shivering through the winter months watching football codes, August 2000 offered a respite when Australia and South Africa met for the first time under the roof for a three-match ODI series.

South Africa captain Shaun Pollock remembers the novel series so fondly, a framed piece signed by 20 players and support staff is one of the few mementos from his illustrious career that he keeps on display in his Durban house.

Pollock's signed memento of the Docklands ODI series // Supplied

Less than six kilometres from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Marvel Stadium (then known as Colonial Stadium) debuted as an international cricket venue immune to outside influences, boasting features its older, more well-known iron-clad comrade could not.

Most notably, a retractable roof 38 metres above the field that would keep at bay any weather that threatened to reduce overs from the format that was then the game's shortest.

Steve Waugh inspects the roof pre-series // Getty

"To be playing in the first ODI under the roof, we were quite excited," Pollock told cricket.com.au.

"We used to miss a lot of cricket so we were quite up for the idea that it was going to be under the roof and you wouldn't have to wake up in the morning and look out the window – you just knew the game was going to take place."

The Aussies inspect the drop-in Docklands surface // Getty

With the added overhead coverage, the dew that traditionally played a role in Melbourne's previous ODIs was not a factor as the coin fell Shaun Pollock's way and South Africa elected to field first.

The main concern heading into the game from both players and pundits were the stadium's lights, which were significantly lower than those at the other six Australian grounds then in circulation.

But worries were allayed early when a top-edge from the blade of Ricky Ponting went sky high, and South Africa's Jonty Rhodes was unperturbed by the fluorescent hue as he claimed the catch.

Rhodes, responsible for the first international wicket at the stadium, also had a left-field way to combat the heavy grass under foot while in the field.

"A lot of our fielders phoned our sponsors to get rugby boots … it was just a strip (for the pitch) and the rest of it was like a rugby field," explained Pollock.

'To be playing in the first ODI under the roof, we were quite excited' // Getty

The home side too wrestled with what footwear they would feature on the untested outfield, where an Australian rules football match had been played just 11 days prior.

"It was really damp under foot," recalled Australia allrounder Shane Lee. "To the point where we were even considering wearing footy boots in the outfield."

While football boots and a roof were unconventional, the opening match also provided something far more familiar to cricket fans, as Steve Waugh and Michael Bevan combined for a match-defining partnership.

Entering at 3-37, the pair added 222, hitting a century each - in a stand that spanned 35 overs.

In what would be his final ODI century, Waugh channelled the mounting pressure surrounding his captaincy and place in the side and turned the exhibition match into a trademark innings of gritty defiance.

From the Vault: Waugh on fire under the roof

"Steve played his best when he was in a fight," Lee said. "That was one of the big fights of his career and once again he came out with the goods."

Without the experience of the injured Allan Donald and his main change-up bowler Nicky Boje, Pollock, who was new to captaincy, had few answers to the Australians.

"We had no variation through the middle period," Pollock said. "Once Steve and Michael Bevan got going and put on that partnership, we couldn't really mix it up.

"Once the partnership gets to 100, 150, you're waiting for them to make a mistake. They didn't offer us anything, they were middling it, and playing superbly well."

Despite the mammoth partnership and the ball clattering the boundary rope at will, the pair didn't snare every record that winter's night, with Lee, who played 45 ODIs, claiming a small slice of history for himself.

"I hit the first six under the lights and under the roof," he grinned, "which is amazing."

Back-to-back sixes from Lee off Pollock's bowling put the finishing touches on a dominant display from the reigning world champions.

From the Vault: Bevan punishes Proteas under the roof

Australia claimed game one in a canter (by 94 runs) leaving the touring side to reassess and regroup before the second match, which proved to be a thriller.

At the same venue two days later, Pollock reversed his strategy and batted first with Rhodes and Mark Boucher coming good with half-centuries.

Set 227, Australia were cruising before Proteas utility Andrew Hall claimed 2-8 from three overs late in the innings.

Australia needed 13 from the final six balls, and Pollock had the ball in hand.

Bevan and Waugh each posted tons in the opening match // Getty

Shane Warne clubbed the first ball for four, then four fortunate leg-byes brought Australia closer to the target.

When Jason Gillespie was run out, Warne was left needing two off the final ball, and he could only manage one.

It was just the fourth tied ODI in Australian history, but also the second in five meetings between these two teams following the unforgettable tied World Cup semi-final just a year prior.

How about the elite Australia kit // Getty

"We had two or three other options but at that stage I'd set myself up," Pollock recalled. "It was disappointing in the end – I had to defend 13 in the last over and didn't manage to do it.

With a chance to even the series in the final game, South Africa's hopes took a nosedive after a freak accident involving the Proteas' preferred dried meat treat, Biltong.

"Mark Boucher (the squad's only wicketkeeper) had brought some biltong over and tried to slice it up and cut his finger," Pollock explained.

With less than 24 hours to the deciding match, South Africa were forced to get innovative in a series already full of innovations, reverting to a tactic often seen in the most junior of cricket games.

'If he doesn't bat, he bowls, and if he doesn't bowl, he keeps!' // Getty

"Andrew Hall (wicket)kept for his school (but) we thought he had a bit more experience," said Pollock, who was nonetheless impressed with the allrounder's ability behind the stumps. "If he doesn't bat, he bowls, and if he doesn't bowl, he keeps!"

Having been reduced to 4-19 by Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, South Africa recovered to set Australia 207.

With the game going down to the wire, Hall was called on to bowl the 49th over with Gary Kirsten taking over the gloves.

"We knew what a good job he could do with the ball at the death," Pollock said.

"It was a bit of a brave decision to get him to come on, but it paid off. In that series he was pretty spectacular at the back end."

Hall, and then Jacques Kallis, restricted Australia as the Proteas clung on for an eight-run win.

The silverware was shared // Getty

"To win that last game was something we really enjoyed," Pollock said. "We always respected Australia over the period I played; they had a formidable side, they won a lot more than they lost against us.

"To come out with some silverware from that – and then later on, we came back in 2003 and managed to win the one-day series – that was a decent stepping stone for us.

"The most competitive team in my era was certainly Australia – any time we got anything from there, particularly on their shores, we were chuffed.

"It was exciting and the atmosphere under the roof for the first time, all the crowds were in and it was a series that we enjoyed."