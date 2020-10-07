CommBank ODIs v New Zealand

Baroda to Brisbane: Australia's journey to 21 straight wins

Seven series, six opponents, five countries: How Lanning's Australians equalled the all-time world record for consecutive ODI wins

Laura Jolly

7 October 2020, 05:45 PM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo