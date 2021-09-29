Fitter, faster, stronger: How Mooney levelled up

A fitter-than-ever Beth Mooney has credited the fitness revolution in the Australian women's game for her heroics in the second ODI against India last Friday night, with GPS data revealing the incredible numbers behind her match-winning knock.

Mooney, who this pre-season achieved Cricket Australia benchmark results in every one of her fitness and strength tests for the first time, covered 17.941km across the duration of the match – won by Australia on the last ball – for which she was on the field for all 100 overs.

Among those almost 18km were 81 sprint efforts, while she accelerated at high intensity 216 times during what amounted to around 7.5 hours on the field.

"That essentially means she's pushed up over 18kph – which is high-intensity running – 81 times," explains Noel McCarthy, physical performance coach for Australia's women's team.

"That's the taxing part – the changing pace."

At the other end from Mooney through much of her unbeaten 125 was South Australian product Tahlia McGrath.

Having taken 3-45 from nine overs in a breakout performance with the ball, McGrath then backed up with the bat, helping rescue Australia with a superb 74 from 77 balls.

Her all-round contribution meant she was only narrowly behind Mooney for distance travelled throughout the match (17.057km), while she managed an incredible 100 sprint efforts, as well as 100 high-intensity accelerations.

"They're similar numbers to Mooney," says McCarthy. "It's a huge effort and it shows the running that the bowlers do now.

"They are hitting the crease hard and they get their high-intensity efforts from bowling. That's why we don't really need to top them up with extra running a whole lot (during a series)."

Mooney's evolution

Mooney has previously detailed her fitness transformation with cricket.com.au, which began with a hard truth from Australia head coach Matthew Mott in 2017 and became a central focus in her life as she willed herself to become a regular member of the national side.

And in the 2021 pre-season, the 27-year-old evolved again, utilising the resources at her disposal – namely McCarthy as well as Queensland Cricket physical performance coach Mitchell Caine.

"Not going to The Hundred (tournament in the UK) was the first choice that allowed me to focus a little bit more on my fitness," she tells cricket.com.au.

"It gave me that extended period where the goal was for me to meet the benchmarks for all the fitness tests during the pre-season.

"I've been pretty close (to achieving that) the last couple of years … and just chatting to Noel, that was something that wasn't going to take too much work on either of our parts, but it was just being consistent in what I was trying to do."

Together, Mooney, McCarthy and Caine devised a plan to help the wicketkeeper-batter achieve her goals.

"Noel prescribed my running program and conditioning, and then Mitch did all my strength programming," she says. "Then on top of that I was doing some sessions at my local gym to top up, and doing my usual cycling route."

Adds McCarthy: "We had a clear plan of what we wanted to do. A couple of things that we wanted to improve on were her strength markers – lower body and upper body – and Mitch did a great job with her strength there.

"The lower body test we do is an isometric mid-thigh pull. So that's set up in a vertical lift position, pulling on a bar at mid-thigh level. The bar doesn't move, so you're basically pulling as hard as you can in a static position, driving as much force as possible through your feet into a force plate.

"The force plate will then give you a strength value relative to body weight.

"Beth pushed up above the national benchmark for that one this year, and also for her upper body strength with the bench pull test, which is like a reverse bench press – you're up on a high bench and rowing a bar underneath for a one-rep max.

"She hit the national benchmark for every single test. She was pretty excited about that, and the 2km time trial (benchmark of 8:15) was one she had only hit once before, so she was rapt with that."

For Mooney, part of the battle along the way was mental. To better digest the challenges in front of her, she broke them down incrementally.

"A big part of it for me was just having that belief that I could get fitter," she says. "Seeing little goals ticked off here and there, seeing improvements made in a couple of little areas – whether it was my repeat efforts, or my 2km time trial, and just nudging away at that time.

"Also just recognising that I didn't need to run a ridiculous (2km) time, it just needed to be at a level that me and the coaches thought was enough for me to play a 100-over game and still bat the same way whether it was my first ball or my 100th ball.

"And I think the professionalism has definitely made a difference in terms of being able to access different coaches and different ideas."

The game's fitness revolution

Mooney's journey has quite neatly paralleled the advances made in elite women's cricket since Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association agreed to terms on a landmark pay deal in August 2017. Australia's nationally contracted players nowadays have access to world-class coaches and facilities on a full-time basis, and McCarthy points out that the current work being done with this record-breaking squad is simply a continuation of what was started four years ago.

"There's no magic trick to what we do," he says. "Our fitness standards were established as part of a plan around four or five years ago, about the time Cricket Australia invested heavily in the women's program, and (senior sport science, sport medicine performance manager) Andrew Weller and David Bailey (former sport science, sport medicine manager) set up the system that our fitness standards are based off.

"The number one factor in our fitness standards is that we've got a group of players who are extremely professional, and who work hard and are committed to what they're setting out to achieve.

"The second thing is the support we get from our state SSSM (sports science, sports medicine) teams – we work closely together to make sure the girls are really well prepared for tours.

"Without us working together, we don't get those sorts of standards.

"When you see the younger girls coming through, they've all come through that same system, and that's how we're building those standards over a period of time."

Adds Mooney: "We're probably one of the fittest teams in the world just based on the fact that we get access to a lot of great coaches within that Cricket Australia set-up, and you see it come through in those close games.

"Now we're seeing these young girls come in and being able to start their careers with a really high base level of fitness."

What they've gained

With two runs required from the final ball last Friday night, Mooney found herself at the non-striker's end, with Nicola Carey on strike. As Carey slapped forcefully down the ground, Mooney took off, knowing the likelihood was that the return throw would be targeting the end she was running back to for the second run.

In the chaos of that match-winning moment came the pay-off – of Mooney's endless toil, and of Cricket Australia's investment – as she produced her fastest 'maximal run' all day from the final ball of the contest.

"I think it probably helped that I was batting in the night time as well, but at the end of the game I remember thinking I didn't actually feel as cooked as I would normally have," she said.

"I suppose it was a good reflection of a lot of hard work over a lot of years by a lot of different people. David Bailey's another one who worked extremely hard with me, and (former Queensland Cricket strength and conditioning coach) Chris Brennan is another one.

"So I've been really lucky to have some support from some great strength and conditioning coaches and get that extra one or two per cent."

Going hand in hand with improved fitness, Mooney says, is an ability to better execute skills while fatigued.

"Just being able to concentrate for long periods of time, it certainly makes a big difference when you're fitter, there's no question about that," she adds.

"There were a few risky decisions the other night, but just to have that clarity of mind to know we weren't that far off the mark the whole game, and to be able to come up with a plan and then execute it, all of that is helped by that base fitness."

Similarly, and quite simply, a high fitness base allows players to train more.

"Cricket's not as heavily taxing aerobically as some other sports, such as Aussie Rules," McCarthy explains, "but if you've got those sorts of fitness levels, you can train more consistently and at a higher standard, with more quality practice to improve your skills."

The young fast-bowling cartel

Just as plans were drawn up with Mooney at the beginning of the pre-season, so too for Australia's young fast-bowling brigade. In consultation with selectors, and state SSSM teams, Australian women's coaches and SSSM team combined to plot a path for the quicks, with a massive summer – including two Tests and culminating in an ODI World Cup – as well as the complications of COVID all being considered.

"We started planning this when we were on tour in New Zealand, and we did it as a coaching group, which is the best way to do it – not just SSSM team, because when you're looking at bowling loads, you certainly benefit from considering different perspectives," he says.

"It's an unprecedented year for us. If we looked at the total number of deliveries the girls bowled last year, compared to what they were going to do this year, it's just a huge step up.

"So in terms of your planning, you need to factor in how many balls is an ideal number in training preparation, without over-cooking them for what's coming.

"The timing of when you start your bowling re-load is crucial – if you start too early, we'll get to the World Cup and they'll be out of steam."

For now however, as Australia's women prepare for Thursday's one-off Test and the three T20Is beyond, it is full steam ahead.

