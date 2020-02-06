ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Ahead of her time: the brilliance of Betty Wilson

A superstar who became the first ever cricketer to hit a ton and take 10 in the same Test, Betty Wilson counted Aussie icon Sir Donald Bradman among her fanboys

Laura Jolly

6 February 2020, 02:27 PM AEST

