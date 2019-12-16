KFC BBL|09

All You Need To Know for the Big Bash League

Get the full squads, fixtures, the big off-season moves and more ahead of BBL|09, the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League

Martin Smith

16 December 2019, 06:25 PM AEST

Martin Smith is a writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for Yahoo!7 Sport and Fox Sports.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo