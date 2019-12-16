All You Need To Know for the Big Bash League

The fixture

The new-look BBL regular season will be two weeks shorter than last summer, with a full home-and-away fixture – a total of 56 matches – to be played in just 42 days, with all but a handful of them in the school holiday period.

Following fan feedback that last year’s regular season was too long, this summer’s will run from December 17 to January 27 and be followed by a revamped finals series.

The regular season will culminate with seven matches in four days over the January long weekend, with all eight teams to play at least once over that time, including the return of big-time cricket to Adelaide Oval on January 26. The late rush of games could mean the teams who qualify for the finals won’t be decided until that long weekend, with hopes it will provide a dramatic climax to the regular season.

The new finals system

A new-look, five-team finals series has been introduced for BBL|09 to better reward teams that finish in the top two.

Played over two weekends, the new five-match finals system guarantees a double-chance for teams that finish first and second in the regular season.

In six of the eight previous BBL seasons, the team that has finished top of the table has been knocked out in a cut-throat semi-final and Cricket Australia has moved to make the finals fairer for the teams that dominate the regular season.

BBL|09 Finals Series (Home team listed first)

Thurs Jan 30: The Eliminator (Fourth v Fifth)

Fri Jan 31: The Qualifier (First v Second)

Sat Feb 1: The Knock-Out (Third v Winner of The Eliminator)

Thurs Feb 6: The Challenger (Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knock-Out)

Sat Feb 8: The Final (Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger)

The big names

The eight BBL clubs have been busy on a recruitment front in the off-season and there’s no bigger name than South African superstar AB de Villiers, who has signed for the Brisbane Heat.

The Heat pulled off one of the biggest signing coups in tournament history by luring de Villiers for the second half of the season, where he will team up with Brisbane skipper Chris Lynn at the top of the order.

De Villiers will be joined this season by countrymen Dale Steyn (Melbourne Stars) and David Miller (Hobart Hurricanes), while Afghan spin star Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and Nepalese tweaker Sandeep Lamichhane (Melbourne Stars) will also return.

From an Australian point of view, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood will both be back in the BBL after a long absence, re-signing for the Sydney Sixers.

And with the senior Australian side enjoying a rare international break for three weeks late in the tournament, the biggest stars will be give the competition an extra boost come finals time.

The teams

How to watch and listen

Every match of the 2019-20 KFC Big Bash League season will be shown LIVE in Australia on Fox Cricket, while you can catch 40 of the 56 regular season games as well as the finals series LIVE and FREE on Channel Seven.

For those who prefer the convenience of live streaming, you can watch every game via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au’s match centre with a subscription to Kayo. Sign up now for a 14-day free trial to Kayo that will allow to watch every single ball of the summer of cricket as well as a host of other sports.

A radio broadcast of every BBL match will also be provided by the Crocmedia and Macquarie networks, while cricket.com.au and the CA Live app will have live scores, full highlights of each game and exclusive news and reports from our team on the ground.

Big Bash Fantasy

The tournament’s official fantasy game has two exciting formats available this season – the daily fantasy and the classic game - with amazing prizes in store for winners! Get the full details here.

What else is new this season?

The leading run scorer and wicket taker in this season's KFC Big Bash League will be celebrated like never before with the introduction of the BKT Golden Caps.

The tournament’s leading run-scorer will wear the BKT Golden Bat cap instead of their regular club cap during matches, while the player at the top of the wicket tally will don the BKT Golden Arm cap.

Coaches will also have the power to call for strategic timeouts during matches this season, with teams allowed a 90-second break anytime between the seventh and 13th overs of their batting innings, although the break can only occur at the end of an over.

If a batting team chooses not to call for a timeout, there will still be a 90-second break at the end of the 13th over.

The controversial boundary countback tiebreak rule that was the major talking point from this year’s World Cup final has also been scrapped for season. Under the new BBL rule, any match in the finals that ends in a tie will be followed by a Super Over. If the Super Over is also tied, teams will continue to play Super Overs until a winner is determined.

Tied matches during the regular season will be followed by a Super Over, with the points to be split if the Super Over also ends in a tie.

Full squads

Adelaide Strikers

Ins: Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Cameron White

Outs: Michael Cormack, David Grant, Colin Ingram, Ben Laughlin

Squad: Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Travis Head, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Philip Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Brisbane Heat

Ins: Tom Banton, AB de Villiers, Zahir Khan, Ben Laughlin, Cameron Gannon

Outs: Brendan Doggett, Alex Ross, Brendon McCullum

Squad: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (England), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Lalor, Mitch Swepson, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Jimmy Peirson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon

Hobart Hurricanes

In: Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, David Miller

Out: Jofra Archer, Alex Doolan, Tim Paine

Squad: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller (South Africa), David Moody, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Melbourne Renegades

In: Shaun Marsh, Richard Gleeson, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Out: Chris Tremain, Cameron White, Tim Ludeman

Squad: Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Richard Gleeson (England), Harry Gurney (England), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth

Melbourne Stars

In: Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clinton Hinchliffe, Dale Steyn, Pat Brown

Out: Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo, Travis Dean, Evan Gulbis, Liam Plunkett.

Squad: Pat Brown (England), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clinton Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Ins: Fawad Ahmed, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Kurtis Patterson

Outs: Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Michael Klinger, Shaun Marsh, Usman Qadir, David Willey

Squad: Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan (England), Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England), Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers

Ins: Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird

Outs: Joe Denly, Peter Nevill, Henry Thornton, Greg West, Ben Manenti

Squad: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Micky Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Phillippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder

Ins: Brendan Doggett, Alex Ross, Chris Tremain, Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Chris Morris

Outs: Fawad Ahmed, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Patrick Cummins, Ryan Gibson, Liam Hatcher, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Rainbird, Shane Watson, Anton Devcich, Chris Jordan

Squad: Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain