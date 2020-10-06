Shield Classics, No2 | Colin Miller: Master of reinvention

The countdown so far: 30-26 | 25-21 | 20-16 | 15-11 | 10-6 | 5 | 4 | 3

2) Colin Miller (Tasmania), 1997-98

Matches: 11 | Wickets: 67 | Ave: 24.50 | 5wi: 5 | BBM: 12-119

Colin Miller doesn't watch much cricket these days.

"I get bored after 10 overs of a Twenty20," he laughs. "But I still love talking about cricket. It's fun.

"This year I would've done seven or eight interviews around the world – India, Pakistan, South Africa, a couple in England. It's funny that people still find me."

Miller is speaking with cricket.com.au from Las Vegas, where he has lived with his American wife Cindy for more than a decade, and where he works as an engineer.

Instead of cricket, he and Cindy are heavily invested in the city's men's ice hockey team, the Golden Knights, and women's basketball team, the Aces, which compete in the NHL and WNBA respectively.

"Las Vegas is a sports town now," he says. "It's fantastic."

They are competitive outlets for Miller, the one-time journeyman who 23 years ago began a unique road to the absolute top of Australian cricket.

***

There was nothing accidental or fortuitous about the sequence of events that led to Colin Miller's Test selection as a 34-year-old in October 1998. His decision to start bowling off-breaks to complement his medium-fast seamers on a full-time basis in the preceding summer of 1997-98 didn't simply happen on a whim.

Instead it was the product of a problem-solving mind and a fierce desire to play Test cricket.

"I knew deep down that, given the opportunity, I was good enough to play for Australia as a medium-pacer, but I was also realistic enough to know that probably wasn't going to happen, so I had to reinvent myself," says Miller, who had played with his native Victoria and South Australia before settling with Tasmania in the summer of 1992-93.

"You look at the fast bowlers Australia had in that era, then you had me who was a little right-arm outswing bowler.

"You had 'Flemmo' (Damien Fleming) coming through at Victoria at that stage, and he was a similar bowler but a yard or so quicker than me.

"At 33 as a medium-pacer, no-one is really looking at you to play for Australia."

During his time playing club cricket in Holland, Miller spent one training session each week working on his off-spin. In England and Australia too, he would dedicate time to the craft in the nets, while in the previous Shield summer he remembers bowling "around three overs" of off-breaks against Victoria in an attempt to break a partnership, and bowling the left-handed Laurie Harper around his legs.

"So before I introduced the idea to (captain) David Boon at Tasmania, it was something I could do," he says. "I knew on day one they'd come out OK."

Miller was confident his two-bowlers-in-one schtick would be effective for Tasmania, but his primary goal remained the Baggy Green. He had assessed the landscape of Australian first-class cricket and felt there was a niche to be filled. If he could do that, he believed it would lead him to the Test side.

"That was my sole purpose," he says. "I felt as though me bowling off-spin for Tasmania would give us 12 players on the field – an opening bowler and a spin bowler in one – and I thought that would transfer beautifully in the Australian team, and that's where I saw my opportunity.

"I was 12th man for Tasmania against a touring team the summer before and I sat next to (former Australia off-spinner) Peter Taylor, who was a selector at the time, and I said, 'Mate, I'm going to bowl spin next year and I think I'm going to be the best spinner in Australia'.

"He just looked at me like I was nuts.

"If you look at that time in terms of who was bowling off-spin for Australia, they'd tried Gavin Robertson, who hadn't had a ton of success, but there was really no-one else around bowling off-spin.

"So I just knew that if I could get some wickets bowling medium pace, and get into the middle order bowling spin, I had to be successful.

"In my mind, I couldn't see myself not being successful."

***

Miller approached Boon in the 1997-98 pre-season, suggesting he could add off-spin to his armoury.

"He said he'd let me bowl it in a couple of pre-season games just to see how it came out, and we'd go from there," he says. "I actually got him out a couple of times and then he let me bowl it in first-class cricket."

With Boon won over, Miller was unleashed on unsuspecting victims in Adelaide for the first round of the Shield season. In South Australia's first innings, he finished with 6-77 from 26.1 overs, beginning a trend that would see him bowl what he estimates to be around three overs of spin for every one over of seam that summer.

"The advantage I had was the pace I bowled at," Miller says. "I wasn't the traditional throw-the-ball-up-in-the-air spinner; I got a bit of rip on it and I got good drift as well.

"I averaged around 93-94kph which was reasonably quick and it meant no-one could really charge at me, because with the drift I got they could run past the ball easily.

"And I was really confident with my control, so I could throw in a silly mid-off and a short leg from ball one, and keep the batsman in the crease, which gave me a great opportunity to get wickets."

By bowling his seamers in the early stages of an innings, Miller was also able to assess the state of a pitch. If there was no swing around, or the pitch seemed fairly lifeless, he would try an off-spinning slower ball to assess it for turn, and reassess his approach accordingly.

He looks at the value it brought to the Tasmania side that summer and wonders why it remains such an uncommon dual skill-set in contemporary cricket, where the proliferation of data has coaches and their support staff searching for any quantifiable edge.

"I'm surprised more people haven't done it," he says. "You see the value of a batting-bowling allrounder these days but there's a lot of value in bowler-bowler as well; I just think if I was playing Twenty20 cricket now, I could mix between spin and medium pace each over and you're almost giving the team an extra player.

"But maybe it's a skill people don't want to learn anymore, because they just want to learn to hit the ball hard, and bowl fast. They're the money makers."

***

By Christmas, Miller had accrued some reasonable, though not outstanding, numbers: 22 wickets at 34 in five matches. His workload had increased significantly, to the point that by summer's end, he had bowled 598 overs, which equated to more than 54 per game. None of it bothered him.

"The body was fine," he says. "I know I had the reputation of being a party guy and a drinker and everything, but I was probably one of the fittest guys in the team and one of the stronger guys in Australian cricket.

"And when you've bowled medium pace in Hobart and South Australia all your life, bowling spin feels pretty easy."

As it unfolded, 1998 was the year that Miller's cricketing legacy changed forever. On day one of another Shield clash with South Australia, this time in Hobart, he took 6-64 from 28 overs. Tasmania then took a 305-run first-innings lead off the back of Dene Hills' 265, and Miller did the rest, claiming another six wickets to skittle the Redbacks for 154.

To this day, his match figures of 12-119 are the best by a Tasmania bowler in the Shield.

From there, his season was a procession: five wickets against NSW, seven against Queensland, another 10 against NSW, and eight against Victoria, including career-best innings figures of 7-49.

That final haul, which remains the best innings return by a Tasmania spinner in the competition's history, also moved Miller past Chuck Fleetwood-Smith's 63-year-old record of 60 wickets in a Shield season.

"Everyone was telling me about (the record) from about three games out when I'd gotten on that roll," he remembers. "I've never been a stats person but I do respect the history of cricket, and the thing I always say is that Chuck Fleetwood-Smith got his wickets in six games.

"But I got on a roll, and it got to the stage where it just felt like every time you bowled a ball you were going to get a wicket. That only happened once in my career, and it was that year."

In the back half of the season Miller had taken 42 wickets in five matches at an average of 17.16. It was a remarkable individual streak but more impressive still was the impact it had on Tasmania's fortunes; after winning just one of their first five games, they stormed home with five straight victories to book a spot in the Shield final for just the second time in their history.

"There were some superstars in that Tasmania team," Miller says. "We had Hills, Cox, Di Venuto, Ponting, Boon – our top six or seven was as good as any in the country.

"So there was real optimism heading into that final, but we just didn't score the first-innings runs we would've liked."

Tasmania lost that decider in Perth, and Miller would go on to finish his career having played in three Shield finals for three defeats, which he describes as one of his "biggest regrets".

"That's the one thing you win with your regular teammates," he says. "You can win the Allan Border Medal, or the Ashes or anything playing for Australia, but you're playing with a bunch of guys from different states.

"Sure, you're playing for Australia, but a Shield final, that's something else. I won one club final playing for Sturt in South Australia and it was the best week of my life.

"When you win a Shield final, any cricketer will tell you that's something to really cherish. But I played in three and lost them all."

With three wickets in the final, Miller's tally for the season finished at 67, and there was daylight between him and second-placed Brendon Julian, who took 39 wickets for WA.

It is a record that is yet to be broken.

***

Miller was playing a match in Haarlem, Amsterdam later that same year when he got a phone call from a journalist in Tasmania telling him he had just been picked in Australia's Test squad for an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

After missing out on the India tour several months earlier, the 34-year-old had almost given up hope. But not quite.

"You always hope it's going to happen," he says. "As a little kid you dream of playing for Australia, but when you finally get picked to play for your country, that's a time you're never going to forget."

Miller took eight wickets in that three-Test series and then another eight in three Ashes Tests that home summer. In 1999, he famously came into the Test side at the expense of Shane Warne for the crucial final match of Frank Worrell Trophy series in the Caribbean, which Australia won (Miller collected three wickets but is better remembered for hoicking Curtly Ambrose for two sixes).

His career in Baggy Green lasted another two years beyond that series, and a home summer to remember (20 wickets in three Tests, including a maiden 10-wicket haul) was crowned when he was named Test Player of the Year at the 2001 Allan Border Medal awards. Of the 18 Tests he played, Australia won 12 and lost just two.

It was all much more than Miller could have hoped for, despite the fact he says he sensed all he needed was an opportunity. He looks back on it now with a sense of satisfaction and feelings of sheer enjoyment.

It is why he is more than happy to take the random journalists' phone calls that regularly punctuate his life nowadays, and engage in the ensuing conversations that lead him down his cricketing memory lane.

But then, just as readily, he is whipped back to reality when he looks at the time.

"I've gotta go," he says, grinning. "My Knights are playing game seven in 20 minutes."

