Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Shield Classics, No2 | Colin Miller: Master of reinvention

Paceman and off-spinner rolled into one, the enigmatic Colin Miller's record-breaking summer comes in at No.2 on our countdown of the greatest Shield seasons of the past 30 years

Adam Burnett

6 October 2020, 01:32 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo