Seen and heard: Dean Barton-Smith's enduring legacy

Dean Barton-Smith remembers how the vibrations from the starter's pistol felt as they ran across the ground and up through his body.He remembers his sense of dread each time the teacher turned to write on the chalkboard and he could no longer decipher words from the movement of her lips. He remembers the pain of the rocks and bottles that clattered into the back of his head in the playground. And he remembers the immeasurable pride that spilled forth when a simple slogan on his t-shirt helped to quite literally change the game for a shunned minority.

Decades on, those sights and sensations of a wordless world stay with him, just as readily as the philosophy that has been his compass in a life without sound: "If your mind can see it, and your heart can feel it, you can do it."

***

The cause of Dean Barton-Smith's profound deafness will forever remain a mystery. It might have been the result of complications during birth, or the wicked consequence of an early bout of German measles. Medical insight in the late 1960s and early 1970s was not what it is today. Besides, for a young boy charting his way through life in housing commission Brisbane, the how always seemed a luxurious thought to ponder.

School was difficult. Smith (as he was known until he hyphenated his surname when he was married) reflects on scenes from that time as "like watching a TV show on mute". Kids were cruel. He was picked on for having a disability, singled out by bullies as an object for ridicule and violence.

"I would be mocked for how I would speak, or say certain words incorrectly," Barton-Smith tells cricket.com.au via email. "Picked on for fights regularly."

Some days, if pressured, he would stand and fight. Others, he would run, and cop the bottles and rocks as he went.

"I often reflected back on my school years and defined it in a way that I was surviving just to get through class, and then surviving to get through lunchtime," he says.

Smith used sport to quell the torment. He was fast and coordinated and capable of overcoming what he calls the "daily attitudinal stigma" that said people with a disability couldn't play sport, or for that matter, do much at all. But his search for an escape from the scorn came with an inherent risk: "Any mistake I made," he remembers, "only reinforced their thinking."

Home for Dean and his mum, Pamela, was a modest two-bedroom fibro place in the Brisbane suburb of Oxford Park. His father had left when Dean was one, actively serving in the Vietnam War, and Pamela put food on the table by offering ironing services and briefly working at Grace Bros. When Dean was 12, his mum was married again, this time to a professional fisherman. The family made their way first to Scarborough, and then Bribie Island to be close to Moreton Bay just off the Brisbane coast, where Dean's step-father worked long hours.

"I became accustomed to living life without a fatherly figure in the household," he says. "I missed out on that father-son bonding experience."

In Oxford Park, a young Dean had been entranced by World Series Cricket and the "personalities" he remembers as synonymous with that showpiece; Dennis Lillee, Viv Richards, Rod Marsh and Jeff Thomson among them. As his mum strove to pay the bills, he would spend his afternoons in the backyard with his next-door neighbours, imitating his heroes.

He even found the courage to join a local cricket club in the Under-12s, where he savoured the sweet success of a premiership, before his life's focus suddenly shifted.

"I love cricket," he says. "While athletics was the major part of my life, it was always a close second."

For though the seeds of his cricketing love were sown in the late 1970s, young Dean had already been seduced by the Olympic Games.

"I vividly remember watching a black-and-white movie about the 1972 Munich Olympic Games," he says. "It was about the terrorism act that occurred but I wasn't fully aware of this given I couldn't understand what was being said.

"But they were showing images of the opening ceremony, athletes marching in and waving to the crowd, and footage of athletes performing.

"Watching the highs and lows of those experiences was captivating for me. I was about seven years old, and I asked my mum whether I too could become an Olympian.

"She replied that yes, one can become an Olympian if they put their mind to it."

In a sense, the challenges that had chequered his childhood provided an upside; Smith knew there would be no handouts, no shortcuts, no gilded path to the top. The words were years away from crystallising in his mind but he was already living another mantra he repeats to this day: "If it is to be, it is up to me."

***

He was 17 when he started juggling his burgeoning athletics career with matters of advocacy for the deaf and hard of hearing community. That was 1985, and Smith was the baby of an Australian team competing in the Deaflympics.

As a nine-year-old, he had been identified at a school athletics carnival by a coach from the Mitchelton Little Athletics Club. As he learned the disciplines of track and field by mimicking those around him, Smith began to excel. By his early teens he was competing in up to 13 events at his school athletics day, winning best all-round athlete in the process. Through high school, his success became a recurring theme. Heads began turning.

"I chose the decathlon only by chance," he remembers. "I had a friend who was a national junior decathlon champion at the time, and he suggested I consider doing the decathlon at a state championships in Queensland."

Smith entered himself into the Under-18s decathlon at the Queensland state championships in 1984, and won – despite having to rely on the vibrations in the ground from the starter's pistol, or the movement of those in the lane beside him, in the running events.

"I knew there and then this event was for me," he says.

That same year, his dream of competing on the Olympic stage came into sharper focus; having found his calling in the decathlon, he suddenly had a hero to worship in British champion Daley Thompson who, in winning a second consecutive gold medal in the 10-part event, had used the Los Angeles Games to make a compelling case to be considered the finest athlete on the planet.

"I watched him at those Olympics," remembers Barton-Smith. "Studied him."

A year later, at the Deaflympics, his world expanded for the first time beyond both the confines of south-east Queensland and what he had tacitly accepted as the limitations of his own impairment. Here he was in Los Angeles, where Thompson's feats had so captured his imagination. But the competition itself proved only one element of a far broader experience.

Into the long jump pit during his heyday as a decathlete // Supplied

"It exposed me to other deaf and hard of hearing athletes," he says. "I realised among them there were physiotherapists, teachers, doctors and lawyers. That was unheard of back in Australia.

"My peers shared their stories with me, about how they manage in life and what is regarded as their human rights as well. I learnt that things in America were well ahead of where things were in Australia.

"I met leaders within the deaf and hard of hearing community and they shared their advocacy on an array of things such as access to telephones, captioning on television, and disability discrimination legislation."

As he moved from his teens into adulthood and continued to excel as an athlete, Smith found the questions around advocacy becoming more frequent. Times were slowly changing but rather quickly he found himself shifting from the periphery to the forefront of his community.

"I realised that I had a voice," he says. "I could assist in supporting these causes, which would also benefit me as a human being."

***

The t-shirt he wore at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics stands as one of the great statements in Australia's sporting history. Twenty-four years after 200m runner Peter Norman stood on the dais between John Carlos and Tommie Smith in Mexico City, proudly wearing a badge in support of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, and two years before Cathy Freeman celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal by draping herself in both the Australian and Aboriginal flags, Barton-Smith was using the global platform he had dreamed of gracing to advance the cause of his community.

Putting aside the fact he had overcome obvious disadvantages to make Australia's Olympic squad (the Australian Olympic Committee's demand that their athletes qualify among the world's top 16 to earn a place on the team made that feat all the more impressive), a 24-year-old Smith also had the wherewithal to recognise the moment as being about something more significant than sport.

"I knew I was the first deaf person in the world to be competing in the decathlon at the Olympic Games," he says. "It was my moment to send a message to those who had doubted me as a person, as well as a deaf person … but more importantly it helped address the stigma around what a person who is deaf or hard of hearing can actually achieve."

Dean Smith, as he was known then, dons his famous t-shirt // Supplied

He didn't want that fact to be missed. With the help of a friend, he had a t-shirt made up with a slogan emblazoned across the front: Who Says Deaf People Can't Do Anything? On the back were two words that summed up his sentiment: Think again.

"I didn't want to be too political, or get in any trouble, but I knew the media attention there would be," he says. "I wanted the world to know they were watching something quite special."

Smith had planned on wearing the t-shirt only in his first event, the 100 metres. In the end, he wore it in all 10, and finished an admirable 19th in a field of 37.

Two years later, at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada, he finished fourth, though he might even have landed on the podium had an issue with the starter's pistol in the 400m and a false start in the 110m hurdles not impacted his performances.

"It was a nightmare," he remembers. "After that, I made a personal pact that no deaf or hard of hearing athlete would have to compete on what was clearly an uneven playing field."

***

Off the athletics track, Barton-Smith's life was very much on track. At a New Year's Day barbecue in 1993 he had met Frances Barton, the woman who would become his wife. Years earlier, as a 22-year-old, he had located his father, who had been unwell due to the trauma of Vietnam. The two reconnected and remain on amicable terms.

After collecting a swag of medals and breaking numerous records across three Deaflympics, he retired from competition in 1998, though in 2005 he was officially team captain as Melbourne hosted the event. Barton-Smith's advocating had been critical in the city winning hosting rights, and he played a significant role in winning government and stakeholder support to allow the event to be fully funded.

It was at those Games that the lights-based visual starting system he had lobbied for was first introduced, and its success there led to its implementation through the International Amateur Athletics Federation at any track and field meet involving a deaf or hard of hearing athlete, as well as in other sports such as swimming and water polo.

In Melbourne, Barton-Smith was also able to renew his love affair with cricket. He signed on with the Melbourne Deaf Cricket Club – regarded as the oldest deaf sporting club in the world – alongside a number of his former Deaflympics teammates, and relished the experience.

"It was a great transition for me," he says, "And we were fortunate to win three grand finals in a row against our hearing peers."

Clearing another barrier in life and athletics // Supplied

Barton-Smith took a break from cricket during the years his three children (Alexander, Zoe and Michailey) were born, but returned to the sport and has accumulated more than 20 years' playing experience.

In time he learned about the existence of a National Cricket Inclusion Championships, and today he is the head coach of Victoria's men's deaf cricket team. His involvement with the game increased again when he was asked by Cricket Australia to act as a mentor for the Australian men's deaf cricket team.

"I was humbled by that, but it's been such a rewarding experience," he says. "The opportunity to meet so many young and talented deaf cricketers with similar aspirations that I had has inspired me.

"I want to ensure I can support these young players, and give them the wisdom and advice they need to perform to their potential.

"Being deaf myself, I can easily relate to their personal challenges as well as the common barriers we face."

Cricket Australia is now looking to tap into Barton-Smith's lived experiences by signing him onto a working group aimed at devising an action plan that addresses the issues facing cricketers with a disability within Australia.

The COVID-19 pandemic meanwhile has brought with it mixed fortunes for the deaf and hard of hearing community, for which Barton-Smith continues to be a leading advocate. The use of facemasks has been problematic for those reliant on lip-reading, though on the flipside, all televised governmental briefings have included professional sign language interpreters and quality captioning.

"We've come a long way from when I was 17," Barton-Smith says. "People are becoming more aware and educating themselves as to the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing communities, especially in the medical and education settings.

"Of course, there is always room to improve. There is sadly still a stigma out there in the mainstream sector about what deaf and hard of hearing people can do, especially in the employment area … we still see people facing discrimination across different areas and there remain barriers to pathways if a deaf person wants to excel in their chosen field of endeavour.

"We're slowly removing these barriers. Hopefully future generations won't have to endure the same long rocky paths as their forbearers."

***

Almost fifty years after he discovered its properties of salvation, Barton-Smith continues to preach the gospel of sport. He believes it is "a matter of when, not if" a deaf or hard of hearing cricketer breaks onto Australia's first-class or Big Bash scene.

The optimism and ambition that assures his legacy in Australia's sporting annals is still being mined, allowing organisations such as Cricket Australia to better understand how to develop and cater for this country's minority groups.

Throughout, the sounds of silence in his life have been illuminated by one constant reminder: "If your mind can see it, and your heart can feel it, you can do it."

By wrapping the very fabric of his world around that message, his life has been anything but a TV show on mute; Dean Barton-Smith has heard everything, and he has made the rest of the world sit up and listen.