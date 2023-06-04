England A v Australia - Women

Mind games: The calculated return of Ellyse Perry

Australia's superstar allrounder felt she was approaching the technical and physical limits of her capabilities but, having been dropped from the T20I side, needed to find a new way to better herself

Adam Burnett

4 June 2023, 10:30 AM AEST

