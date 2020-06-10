Top 20 in 2020: The best Test batting, No.1

Faf du Plessis reflects on his memorable Test debut, our pick as the No.1 Test batting performance on Australian soil this century

Martin Smith

10 June 2020, 03:30 PM AEST

Martin Smith is a writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for Yahoo!7 Sport and Fox Sports.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo