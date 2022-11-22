'It just snapped': Maxwell details harrowing injury tale

Glenn Maxwell opens up on the horrific leg injury that will sideline him for months and the silver lining the allrounder has found that has given him a new purpose

Louis Cameron

22 November 2022, 10:14 AM AEST

