Our finest partnership: Warne, McGrath & the 2001 Ashes

More than a year before the 2001 Ashes, a few days apart and around 200km away from one another, two world-renowned bowlers made a couple of uneventful starts to their county careers.

In Southampton, Shane Warne was lining up for the first time for Hampshire, who had won a heated race for the superstar's signature for the 2000 County Championship season.

And in the West Midlands, Glenn McGrath was making his bow for Worcestershire, as per a recommendation from compatriot Tom Moody, and having taken a liking to the county's out-of-the-way location.

"The opportunity came up, and I always liked bowling in England, so I took it," McGrath tells cricket.com.au. "I quite enjoy the UK but I'd rather be out in the country than the city, so Worcester was great.

"I stayed in a little place called Martley, just out of Worcester itself, and 'Hicky' (Graeme Hick) was captain, Bill Athey was coach, it was good."

McGrath did the business during his season at Worcester // Getty

Coming into the season, McGrath was ranked second on the ICC's Test bowling rankings. Warne was 16th, a position he had hovered around since the previous year's tour of the Caribbean, where he had been dropped for the final Test.

In England though, Warne seemed to rise to another level.

The leg-spinner had of course announced himself in Ashes cricket seven years earlier with the Ball of the Century, and 58 wickets at 24 across the 1993 and 1997 UK tours spoke to his enjoyment of the conditions.

In 1999, he had been player of the match in both the semi-final and final as he engineered Australia's second ODI World Cup triumph.

"Warnie was a brilliant bowler," McGrath says, "but in the UK, he was something special."

Warne with a vigorous appeal for Hampshire // Getty

The '93 series had come just before McGrath's time, but in '97 he too showed his potency in the UK, collecting 36 wickets at 19.47 on his maiden Ashes tour.

All of which made their presence on the county scene both potentially pulsating viewing, and likely somewhat unnerving for local batsmen.

And sure enough, the two bowlers set about completely dominating the northern summer.

By season's end, the name atop the wicket-takers list in the Division One Championship was SK Warne (70 wickets at 23.14 in 15 matches), and the name topping the Division Two list was GD McGrath (76 wickets at 13.77 in 13 matches).

"I just loved bowling in England," McGrath says. "And I know Warnie did, too."

The Ashes, by then just 10 months away, couldn't come soon enough.

* * *

Steve Waugh's Australians landed in the UK in June 2001 in the rare position of last-start losers, their 2-1 defeat to India three months earlier instantly recognised as a classic modern-day Test series.

The highlight had been an epic stand in the second Test between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, with the Indian pair defying an Australian side charging towards 17 straight wins, and flipping the match on its head.

"I look back at the matches we lost, and it usually took something pretty special from one or two blokes," McGrath says.

"We'd been just pipped by India, but we felt we should've won that series.

"So then we went off to England to get back into the winning circle."

For the first Test at Edgbaston, Australia fielded what must rank among the great Test teams: Slater, Hayden, Ponting, M Waugh, S Waugh, Martyn, Gilchrist, Warne, Lee, Gillespie, McGrath.

Captain Waugh had spoken of his desire to "open up a few old scars" among the English players who had suffered through a decade of one-sided Ashes contests; through the 90s, Australia had lost just one of 18 Tests with the urn on the line.

For new opener Marcus Trescothick, however, as England were hammered by an innings in the opening Test, it was less about psychology and more about sheer quality.

"It's easy to make those suggestions (that England's players were scarred mentally) from the outside but you must take into consideration how good Australia were during that period," Trescothick tells cricket.com.au.

"Look at their attack – it had everything bar a left armer.

"Warne was a leg-spinning genius, McGrath gave you nothing, I always felt rushed against Gillespie, and Brett Lee scared the shit out of people with his pace. What more do you need?

"In most teams, you would have one or two (of) that quality. But combine them together, it made for a great bowling unit."

Trescothick found Jason Gillespie a serious handful // Getty

Indeed, Gillespie was a fearsome pace partner for McGrath. In 2001, at 26 and with 21 Tests behind him, the right-arm quick, who bowled with unerring accuracy and could generate sideways movement off the pitch and in the air, was beginning the peak years of his career.

"'Dizzy' (Gillespie) was very similar to me but a bit quicker," McGrath says.

"He was nearly too quick sometimes, because when the ball pitched and seamed, the batsmen didn't have time to adjust, whereas they had that little bit more time to adjust to my pace and they probably nicked a few more."

Adds Trescothick: "Warne and McGrath were both bloody hard work but Gillespie was the one I really found tough. It felt to me he was always onto me quicker than I thought, so it messed with my timings a little.

"He got me out many times in '01, and again in '02-03, so I was constantly trying to find a way around it.

"Then you add in McGrath and Warne, and it made it a real battle."

Then there was Lee, the tearaway who had been unleashed in Test cricket 18 months earlier and whose raw speed could unsettle even the best batsmen.

For Gillespie though, whose heavy footmarks Warne enjoyed bowling into, the pecking order was clear, and long established.

"Warne and McGrath were the finest partnership we've ever had," he tells cricket.com.au. "By 2001, with eight years of international cricket under their belts, they knew how they were going to go about it, and they were absolutely relentless with their discipline and their skills.

"They had that strut and attitude about them that aided them, but ultimately it's a skills-based game and there's a direct correlation there between their skills and their success.

"All us other bowlers, we just did our bit, and we understood that our match-winners were McGrath and Warne – make no bones about that.

"We all came in and had cameos, but we knew where our bread was buttered."

One of eight wickets for Warne at Edgbaston // Getty

At Edgbaston, Warne (sporting a peroxide-blond hairdo that Gillespie delights in mocking) took eight wickets to quash suggestions that, a couple of months short of his 32nd birthday and with shoulder and finger surgeries behind him, he was not the threat he had been.

A master of theatre in the middle, he was also a master of reinvention, and as the flipper faded from his repertoire, the slider took its place as his chief wicket-taking variation.

Typically though, it was his cricket brain that Trescothick singles out as making him such a challenging prospect.

"Warne was incredible," he says. "His ability to work out your plan and then adapt his without giving you anything to hit was special.

"I found this really frustrating, because it felt like I could never get on top of him and put Australia under pressure for long enough.

"My best way (to counter him) was to be positive, which I was able to do more in 2005 – he still got me out, but at least I was able to apply pressure by scoring runs."

* * *

McGrath remembers reading a London newspaper amid the gloom at Lord's during the second morning of the second Test, as the rain caused a halt to England's first innings.

For him, the content of the piece – and its author – was a stark representation of the home side's issues when it came to squaring off with Australia.

"The article was by Alec Stewart, and he just gave the Australian team, and the bowlers, especially 'Shaneo' and myself, massive raps," he says.

"He told us how good we were, and it just made me feel like we were unbeatable.

"It was interesting to read an article from an opposition player saying how good we were.

"I think a combination of our self-belief and opposition uncertainty was a strong thing from a mental perspective.

"That (Australia) team just had an aura about it, and a lot of teams felt they couldn't beat us, and we felt that if we played as well as we could, then no team would get near us.

"(England's batting) had a lot of experience and a lot of quality, but … I don't think they really believed they could beat us."

McGrath celebrates another standout Lord's performance // Getty

Trescothick concedes that final point, one that is for him most clear when contrasted with four years hence, when England finally broke their Ashes drought.

"That's probably a fair statement," he says. "Belief is tough to come by when the performances are inconsistent, (and) without belief you're already on the back foot.

"The two teams were at very different points in their journey in '01 and again in '05, and I know for sure it felt very different going into the '05 series."

England No.3 Mark Butcher, who had made his Test debut in the 1997 Ashes, agrees.

"We weren't that team unit that had the belief, and the belief in one another, that was strong enough to beat Australia," he tells cricket.com.au. "By 2005, that had changed."

Boosted by Stewart's written praise, McGrath took three wickets in four overs on day two to complete his second five-wicket haul at the Home of Cricket. Famously, he would take another five-wicket bag in 2005 – in the space of 31 balls, no less – and no visiting bowler has quite matched his 26 wickets in three Tests (SR 27.3, Ave 11.5) at the venue.

"The conditions in England – a bit of moisture, a bit of greenness in the pitch – suited my bowling, and Lord's probably even more than any other ground in the world," he says.

"There's the slope across the pitch going from left to right from the Members End. I just hit that good length, probably just outside off stump, and some would hold their line and not come down the slope, and others would just come down onto off.

"It was about adapting to the conditions wherever you played. And with Lord's, as a bowler you had to do less, so I just tried to land the ball exactly where I wanted it, and let the rest take care of itself."

Test fast bowlers in England by strike-rate (post WWI, min 25 wkts)

Glenn McGrath (Aus) | M: 14 W: 87 BBI: 8-38 BBM: 9-82 Ave: 19.34 SR: 39.8

Terry Alderman (Aus) | M: 12 W: 83 BBI: 6-128 BBM: 10-151 Ave: 19.33 SR: 42.9

Pat Cummins (Aus) | M: 5 W: 29 BBI: 4-32 BBM: 7-103 Ave: 19.62 SR: 43.6

Allan Donald (SA) | M: 8 W: 45 BBI: 6-88 BBM: 8-115 Ave: 23.62 SR: 44.3

Chris Woakes (Eng) | M: 24 W: 87 BBI: 6-17 BBM: 11-102 Ave: 22.87 SR: 44.8

Fred Trueman (Eng) | M: 47 W: 229 BBI: 8-31 BBM: 12-119 Ave: 20.04 SR: 44.9

Josh Hazlewood (Aus) | M: 8 W: 36 BBI: 5-30 BBM: 9-115 Ave: 23.58 SR: 45.5

Malcolm Marshall (WI) | M: 18 W: 94 BBI: 7-22 BBM: 10-92 Ave: 18.70 SR: 45.6

Butcher, who scored two hundreds and averaged 43 at Lord's, believed McGrath's success there came down to his ability to maintain his accuracy where others couldn't.

"What made him so lethal at Lord's was that he was such a great line bowler," Butcher tells cricket.com.au.

"Bowling to a right-hander from the Pavilion End, you would think because of the slope that he would err a little bit too straight and the ball would end up pitching middle stump and going down the leg side.

"But Glenn's mastery was that he was able to maintain that two-and-a-half inches outside the line of off stump, and then batsmen thinking about the ball perhaps coming in would be nicking to slip, because it would hold and just go straight.

"He was very, very good. He could make the ball bounce a good six, eight inches higher than another bowler might pitching it in the same place because he had that great wrist snap and his arm was nice and high.

"He was a bit of a machine, really."

* * *

At Trent Bridge for the third Test, McGrath had another five-wicket haul by tea on day one, with the Wisden match report noting he "encountered little resistance from batsmen frankly overawed by both his craft and his reputation".

A little over a day later, it was Warne who took centre stage. With the Ashes still up for grabs, and England building a second-innings lead of 110 with eight wickets in hand, the master leg-spinner intervened, lighting up a dreary Nottingham afternoon with four wickets for 11 runs across 36 deliveries.

Gillespie remembers the theatre of the scene, with Warne the showman very much in the spotlight.

"He bowled a big turning leg break and he bowled his slider, but it was the theatre he would create around everything – coming over and around the wicket, making all these hand gestures to change the field when he wasn't actually changing the field – that was just as important to his game," he says.

"He was a performer, and his stage was the middle of a Test cricket ground."

Warne with the spoils as Australia retain the Ashes // Getty

From the other side of the ledger, Butcher saw it thus: "The theatre around him was one thing he had that very few cricketers had in that time.

"Even when you felt like you were on top, you'd got a partnership together and you'd managed to see off Glenn and (Gillespie) … Warnie could come in and turn the atmosphere of the ground, the crowd and everything upside down; he'd make you feel like you were the one under pressure.

"That was one of his great tricks – he was always giving off the impression that you were doing exactly what he wanted you to do … the way he would theatrically move the field two inches in one direction, you'd be thinking to yourself: Well why is he doing that? What's coming here? What's he setting me up with?

"That was all part of it. And of course, you can only do that sort of thing when you have complete command over what you're doing with the ball, which was always his greatest strength.

"The rest of it was smoke and mirrors."

Australia won the Test and with it the Ashes, and Warne's second-innings figures of 6-33 were his best in almost six years.

McGrath's first Ashes Test in the UK

Wkts: 2 Ave: 74.50 Econ: 3.82 SR: 117 BBI: 2-107 BBM: 2-149

McGrath's next 13 Ashes Tests in the UK

Wkts: 85 Ave: 18.04 Econ: 2.84 SR: 38 BBI: 8-38 BBM: 9-82 5WI: 8

McGrath meanwhile, had taken his 50th wicket in England in just his ninth Test, the paceman mastering his craft in helpful conditions and with the Dukes ball, having erred at his first attempt in '97, when he had returned 2-149 in Australia's defeat in the series opener in Birmingham.

"The Dukes ball was perfect: small, big seam, good reverse swing," he says. "Every time we played with it, I tended to do pretty well – we played a series in the West Indies with it in '99 and I took 30 wickets in four matches.

"But English conditions, the Dukes ball, if you just got it in the right area, you were going to do well.

"Early on in '97 we probably bowled a little bit short, but once we found the length to bowl in England, the rest is history."

* * *

The fourth Test at Headingley ultimately belonged to Butcher, whose match-winning 173no on the final day has taken its place in Ashes legend.

Warne took just one wicket for the match but McGrath continued his outstanding series, claiming 7-76 in the first innings to put Australia in command.

"When you get seven in an innings it's pretty special," he says. "So to get that up at Headingley, and I took my 350th wicket in that lot as well, that stands out for me, looking back."

McGrath stood tall with innings figures of 7-76 in Leeds // Getty

And while Warne's lone wicket was at odds with his other returns, his impact was nonetheless felt through the Australians' firm belief in partnership bowling.

"That was something we always spoke about," McGrath says. "If you can build pressure from both ends, then something's got to give, and that was something Warnie and I did very well.

"I always enjoyed bowling with Shane at the other end – I can thank him for a lot of my wickets and he says he thanks me for the occasional one of his (laughs).

"We might've been two totally opposite styles of bowlers, but we had good control, we could land the ball well, and we could build pressure.

"And when you're building pressure from both ends, that's how you take wickets."

Trescothick remembers Australia regularly applying a slow constriction of the run rate, particularly through their two chief weapons, who were also the only two bowlers in the series to operate at fewer than three runs per over.

"That's the template for most bowling attacks nowadays, but these guys kind of started that," he says. "If you feel like you're not going to get balls to hit and score runs from, you start to look for options that aren't really on.

"That leads to taking risks that haven't really been practiced … and it's all off the back of the bowlers being tight and disciplined."

* * *

Australia's dominance, and that of Warne and McGrath, was underscored in the final Test at The Oval, where the visitors won by an innings and their star pair collected 18 of the 20 England wickets to fall.

Warne's first-innings return of 7-165 was his best away from home (he would better it with 7-94 a year later against Pakistan in Colombo), and included his 400th Test wicket, making him the first Australian to reach the milestone.

McGrath's 5-43 was highlighted by his dismissal of Michael Atherton for a 19th and final time, the England opener departing for nine in his final Test innings.

McGrath dismisses Mike Atherton for the 19th time in Tests // Getty

"I didn't think I was bowling that well – fairly 'gun-barrel straight' as Mark Waugh would call my style of bowling," grins the 51-year-old.

"I was bowling outside off stump and he just kept playing and missing, so I made a conscious decision to bowl more middle-off, and the first ball, I got it straighter, he edged it and Warnie took it at first slip.

"I think he (Atherton) was a bit of a shot duck at that stage."

Warne and McGrath in the 2001 Ashes

Glenn McGrath| M: 5 W: 32 BBI: 7-76 BBM: 8-114 Ave: 16.93 Econ: 2.78 SR: 36.4 5WI: 4

Shane Warne | M: 5 W: 31 BBI: 7-165 BBM: 11-229 Ave: 18.70 Econ: 2.96 SR: 37.8 5WI: 3 10WM: 1

McGrath's fourth five-wicket haul of the series also took him past the Test wickets tally of his childhood hero, Dennis Lillee. His 356th wicket put him behind only Warne among his countrymen, a one-two position the pair still occupy today.

"There were so many Test series that they just dominated, and certainly the '01 Ashes was one of them," Gillespie says. "They were just ruthless.

"They were at their very best, just about at the peak of their powers, really."

Butcher looks back at a handful of missed opportunities through that 2001 series as being typical of a key point of difference between the sides. Invariably, he feels, it was Warne or McGrath who made the decisive play.

"Whenever we got to the point where it was either us or them, it was nearly always them," he says. "We nearly always blinked and then got steamrollered.

"We just didn't have the mettle to see through those tight moments, and those two guys (Warne and McGrath) were the key to that for Australia; Steve (Waugh) would always go to one or both of those guys when it got down to it, to try and wrestle things back the other way. And more often than not, they did."

Warne takes Test wicket number 400 // Getty

Whether or not this was the absolute apogee of both Warne and McGrath's careers is probably an unanswerable question, though statistically at least it is their most prolific as a pair, and they remain the only duo this century to take 30-plus wickets each in the same Test series.

For his part, McGrath feels it is very much in the conversation when it comes to his best in Baggy Green.

"The previous year I got International Cricketer of the Year, and around that time, 2000-01, I won the AB Medal as well (2000), so I guess I was bowling pretty well," he says.

"They say bowlers mature a little bit later than batsmen when it comes to ability, so that was probably the peak – I like to think I held it OK for a little while after that – but that was an exceptional period for the Australian team in general, and for me personally, that series was probably right up there."