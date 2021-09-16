Colour scheme: The inside story of cricket's clothing revolution

Australia might have crashed out early from the 1992 World Cup it co-hosted with New Zealand, but the event itself delivered a couture contribution that would embody – and occasionally embarrass – the limited-overs game for decades to follow.

The fifth iteration of cricket's showpiece one-day tournament was unprecedented on several fronts.

In addition to being the first World Cup to be staged in the southern hemisphere, it was also the first to feature day-night matches, white cricket balls (a new one from each end to counteract their dubious durability) and – by dint of those other innovations – coloured uniforms.

While glaring floodlights and garish flannels were introduced under Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket revolution in Australia almost 15 years prior, the one-day game had hitherto clung tightly to its first-class progenitor and remained largely clad in traditional whites.

Australian teams were the pioneers of coloured clothing in the 1980s and 1990s // Getty

Apart from the annual tri-series that stood as the most conspicuous legacy of the two-year WSC schism, coloured clobber was rarely seen beyond its native habitat in Australia and some memorably flamboyant knock-offs for late-summer tournaments in New Zealand.

Not even India's 1983 World Cup triumph – the event, more than any other, that triggered the one-day game's untrammelled growth across the globe – brought a similarly seismic shift in on-field apparel.

Tournaments such as the Asia Cup, the Austral-Asian Cup and the (original) Champions Trophy that were often staged in cricket's new hot spot of Sharjah throughout the 1980s at least retained an outward veneer of respectability by insisting players were clad in Test match whites.

The number of ODIs exploded after the 1983 World Cup, but games in Asia were still played in whites // Getty

But it was the then Australian Cricket Board's successful pitch to introduce day-night fixtures in the 1992 World Cup schedule that made multi-coloured clothing a staple of the 50-over format.

John Cooper, whose Sydney-based company Illustrated Sport Clothing (ISC) won the ACB contract to design and produce all playing uniforms for the 1992 World Cup, vividly remembers the moment the future of cricket clobber crystallised in his mind.

It was during the 1990-91 Australian summer as Australia, England and New Zealand slogged their way through the annual World Series Cup tri-series (that required 12 preliminary matches to whittle down a three-team competition to the final two) that Cooper saw a glaring commercial opportunity.

"I was sitting in a sponsor's box at a game with my business partner and asked him 'what do you see?' and he looked for a while and said 'a whole lot of people and lots of colour'," Cooper told cricket.com.au.

"And I said 'yeah, but you know what you don't see ... you don't see lots of green and yellow (in the crowd)' and he thought for a moment and then said 'you're bloody right, you don't'.

"So we took it upon ourselves to try and green-and-gold the crowd, which was why we did our uniform designs the way we did over the next decade.

"Then we took a lot of pride over the next few years sitting in the crowd at international matches and going 'you know what, I think we've done a reasonable job – it's now screaming green and gold'."

Coloured clothing was popular in Australia in the 1980s, but merchandise wasn't for sale // Getty

Cooper had clued into what almost every Gen-X male had been advertising since they started wearing caps in the colours of myriad American basketball/football/baseball teams, some of which struggled to cultivate a sizeable fan base even within the United States.

Given Australia boasted no discernible sports licensing business at that time, it had yet to dawn on administrators that sporting uniforms did not exist solely to differentiate rival players on the field of battle.

Their popularity as a tribal symbol for fans wanting to show as well as shout their allegiance on game day meant they offered a lucrative revenue stream, which relied on regular changes to playing kits to ensure punters kept forking out for an updated wardrobe.

****

The dawn of World Series Cricket in the summer of 1977-78 was accompanied by an explosion in cricket merchandise ranging from 'C'mon Aussie C'mon' T-shirts to collectables on cans of peaches, but it did not extend to freely available replica player kits.

It's doubtful how much consumer cut-through they would have achieved even in that style-challenged time given the options were pastel lemon (Australia), duck-egg blue (World) and coral pink which was purportedly to reflect the marine diversity of the West Indies' Caribbean Sea.

Australia and the West Indies in the original WSC kits // Getty

Nor did it win much favour from conservative administrators, with then ACB secretary Alan Barnes noting at discussions on the reunification of the Board and Packer competitions "pardon me, but I've always thought people watched cricket for the play, not the décor."

The first summer after the Packer split saw ODIs played in white clothing with flourishes restricted to collars, waistbands and side stripes after the touring England team stipulated their distaste for coloured clothing, restrictive fielding circles and "any other intolerable gimmicks of WSC television presentation".

Australia's ODI kit following the World Series Cricket split was white with a gold trim // Getty

The arrival of New Zealand and India for the following summer's tri-series (1980-81) saw no such opposition to the now-famous beige ensemble and the soft blue (with yellow highlights) for the visitors while Australia donned the gold with green panels that would remain the basis of their ODI kit for the coming decade.

Coloured clothing made its first appearance outside Australia when NZ made a few unsubtle changes to their outfit in hosting the 1982 Rothmans Cup series, and when England returned down under in 1982-83 they agreed to wear a pale blue strip far more understated than the gear of their antipodean rivals.

India's 1983 World Cup win then unleashed an appetite for limited-overs cricket on the sub-continent that led to the first day-night fixture beyond the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Delhi's Nehru Stadium hosting Australia in September 1984.

Coloured clothing made its first appearance outside Australia in NZ in 1982

The floodlights at the re-purposed athletics facility were of such inferior lux that Australia's keeper Wayne Phillips stood back to left-arm spinner Tom Hogan so he might have some hope of seeing the ball.

And while the tourists wore their WSC uniforms brought from home, the India players turned out in a collection of blue shirts adorned with hoops of various width, and with some sporting blue pants while others wore their traditional whites.

For the ensuing seven years, day-night ODIs – the innovation that necessitated coloured uniforms to contrast the white ball – were confined to Australia where the MCG (1985) and Perth's WACA Ground (1986) installed broadcast-suitable floodlighting.

By the time India staged a second floodlit game (again at Delhi's Nehru Stadium) it was to celebrate South Africa's return from sporting isolation and the ad-hoc approach to on-field wear was highlighted by the hosts in baseball-influenced yellow and blue shirts over white pants and pads.

India and South Africa in Delhi in 1991

It provided a stark counterpoint to the visitors dressed top to toe in unembellished forest green.

Three months later, India were replete in navy blue as one of the nine teams aboard the HMAS Canberra as it docked in Sydney Harbour for a pre-World Cup promotional photo shoot.

The first global cricket showpiece to feature coloured clothes spawned a range of shirts that bore each player's name on his back and their team emblazoned across the front, with Cooper's design team adding shoulder stripes to reflect the tournament logo of a white ball trailing a tri-colour comet tail.

"We wanted to try and tie the look of the shirt back into the logo so there was some sort of proper association," Cooper said.

The 1992 World Cup is launched in Sydney Harbour // Getty

"In those days all the shirts were made locally. We owned our own printing business and all the stripes were printed on a yardage print machine with the other logos, if they weren't badges, printed in our factory."

It remains the playing kit of which Cooper – whose ISC produced the Australian teams' home ODI uniforms for the next decade – remains most proud, and which kicked off the design 'arms race' that came to characterise limited overs cricket for the rest of the 20th century and beyond.

Less than six months after Pakistan's captain (now Prime Minister) Imran Khan hoisted the 1992 World Cup at the MCG, Sri Lanka hosted their first day-night ODI in which they wore a faded turquoise uniform complete with white chest band.

Their Australian opponents were decked out in what stylists might euphemistically describe as 'salmon' (with shirts carrying a grey hoop), but which Allan Border's team took a far more prosaic view of and duly labelled themselves 'the Pink Panthers'.

Australia's pink ODI top from the 1992 Sri Lanka tour

South Africa were added to the roll call of day-night cricket nations later that year, and soon after India Test venues began erecting light towers, most notably at Kolkata's cavernous Eden Gardens Stadium.

As day-night internationals spread to New Zealand (1996), Pakistan (for that year's World Cup final), Sharjah (1997), Bangladesh (1998) and eventually England (2000), so too did the array of national uniforms proliferate to ensure each new tournament – and every keen-eyed sponsor – had a new kit to peddle.

The mania with which cricket administrators embraced the 50-over format after India's 1983 World Cup win is encapsulated by remarkable raw data.

Shafiuddin Ahmed of Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1998 // Getty

In the 15 years prior to Kapil Dev and his men toppling the previously untouchable West Indies at Lord's, the world had seen 172 ODIs while in the 15 years that followed the number blew out more than six-fold to 1117.

The exponential spread was aided by the huge commercial success of the 1996 World Cup in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where sponsors logos were permitted on playing shirts (and stumps) for the first time and organisers saw the commercial benefits of staging 'masala' (meaning not quite real) ODI events in non-traditional markets such as Toronto, Singapore and Malaysia.

The expanded 1996 World Cup brought with it more coloured kits // Getty

Consequently, by the end of the 20th Century it had become as difficult to keep up with the number of one-day tournaments being run as it was to know which iteration of a national uniform players might be wearing.

Part of the Packer rationale for introducing coloured clothing was to enable viewers – from the casual observer at home to punters in a noisy bar craning for a glimpse of a television – to know at a glance which mob was batting or bowling.

When Australia opted to ditch their predominantly gold ODI outfit for the 2006-07 summer, they became the sixth top-tier nation (along with Bangladesh, Ireland, Kenya, Pakistan and South Africa) to play ODI cricket ostensibly clad in green.

Australia and Pakistan in barely distinguishable ODI kits // Getty

The absurdity was obvious at the 1997 Wills Independence Cup played in Pakistan where the uniforms of both the home team and South Africa – green shirts with yellow and white stripes criss-crossed on the front – were virtually indistinguishable.

There were also more than a few curiosities such as the egg and ketchup 'toast rack' stripes on the shoulders of India's blue and orange shirt for the 1997 bilateral series in Sri Lanka, and South Africa's grey pullovers in the 1995 NZ Centenary Cup that gave the impression of school jumpers.

South Africa's grey jumpers in 1995

And the Proteas' 1999 World Cup outfit that was designed to fit with a theme of incorporating elements of each team's national flag but was mocked by some as resembling an inverted pair of Y-fronts.

However, it was from the Australian flag that Cooper and his team at ISC drew their inspiration for the ever-changing ODI uniforms for home summers between 1993 and the turn of the new millennium.

"We decided to be a bit nationalistic, so we pulled elements out of the flag such as the colours and the southern cross, and as it progressed we started to introduce the blue of the flag in later years," Cooper recalled of the design process the ACB essentially outsourced to his clothing company.

"I guess we got a bit sick of screaming green and gold and we thought the country was a bit sick of it, so we brought in the blue of the flag just to break it up a bit

A dash of blue was added to Australia's kit at the start of the new century // Getty

"We tried to bring a nationalistic bent into the design, hence the stars and also the lightning bolts because the marketing theme for that year (1993-94) was 'Thunder Down Under' or something like that.

"Then there were the deals with sponsors who were allowed a certain amount of space on the shirts, and the direction that our (ISC) logo wasn't to be on the sleeve of a shirt that faced the TV cameras when someone was batting.

"For example, it if was a left-handed batter, we had to put our logo on the left sleeve. And for right-handers it was the other way around, but we used to overlook that every now and then.

"Every year we'd make a 'mistake' or two so that when the lefties were batting, our logos were front and centre on the coverage.

"It was probably a bit naughty, but that's what we did.

ISC's John Cooper, the man who turbo-charged coloured clothing in ODI cricket

"Apart from the 1992 World Cup uniforms being our favourite, I think the vertical stripe designs (and) we liked those where we put the panel that had the blue in it.

"And then the stripes with the stars, I liked that.

"The thunderbolts were a bit over the top, so I wouldn't be saying that was one of our favourites but it certainly had the biggest impact just with the look of it."

Evolution of one-day cricket and coloured kit in the 20th Century

1963 – Gillette Cup (65-over) format introduced in England

1971 – First ODI between Australia and England at MCG (in lieu of washed-out Test match)

1974 - First colour cricket telecast in Australia (WA v SA one-day game from WACA Ground)

1978 – First day-night cricket match at VFL Park, Melbourne

1979 – First ODI featuring coloured outfits, Australia v West Indies at SCG (January 17)

1979-80 – Post-World Series Cricket reunification, ODI players wore white uniforms with coloured stripes

1980-81 – First Australia summer tri-series with multi-coloured uniforms (Australia, New Zealand, India)

1982 – Rothman's Cup in New Zealand becomes first ODI series outside Australia to feature coloured clothing

Ian Smith during an ODI in Auckland in 1984 // Getty

1983 – India's World Cup win generates massive spike in popularity of ODI format

1984 – India host first day-night ODI v Australia at Delhi with coloured kit

1986 – Surge in number of ODI tournaments (14 worldwide in calendar year) almost all played in white uniforms

1992 – World Cup in Australia and NZ is first to include day-night matches and feature coloured uniforms with player names on shirts

1992 – Sri Lanka and South Africa host their first day-night ODIs at Colombo and Cape Town respectively, with coloured uniforms worn

1996 – NZ hosts first day-night ODI v Zimbabwe at Napier, with NZ having ditched earlier beige uniform in favour of predominantly grey outfit designed for 1992 World Cup

1996 – Pakistan co-hosts World Cup featuring first ODIs played there in coloured clothing, and first day-night international (WC Final at Lahore)

The 1996 World Cup was the first time coloured kits were worn in Pakistan // Getty

1997 – Singer-Akai Cup in Sharjah becomes first ODI tournament in the Emirate (that began staging regular international matches in 1984) to feature coloured clothing

1998 – Inaugural ICC Champions Trophy tournament in Dhaka includes first day-night fixtures in Bangladesh, where coloured uniforms were worn at Independence Cup tournament earlier in year

1998 – West Indies (Cable and Wireless Series v England) and England (Emirates Triangular Tournament with South Africa and Sri Lanka) become last regular international cricket hosts to adopt coloured clothing in ODIs

1999 – India play record number of ODI matches in calendar year (43) featuring nine separate tournaments in New Zealand, Sharjah, UK (World Cup), Sri Lanka, Singapore, Canada, Kenya and at home

2000 – England hosted first day-night ODI at Bristol (West Indies v Zimbabwe) in Natwest tri-series