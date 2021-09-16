Colour scheme: The inside story of cricket's clothing revolution

From pastel pink to lightning bolts and Australian gold, meet the man who helped turbocharge cricket's obsession with coloured kits

Andrew Ramsey

16 September 2021, 07:16 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo