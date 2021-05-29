From Greenland to Redlands, cricket calls Jason Hill home

Jason Hill happily credits Redlands Cricket Club in Brisbane's east for his evolution from lanky if lacking-raw-speed fast bowler to globetrotting photographer with a huge worldwide following.

But the game to which Hill claims he owes a sizeable debt repaid him with interest earlier this year when – after a two-decade career journey that took him from under-age teams to first-grade Premier Cricket alongside the likes of Marnus Labuschagne – he scored his maiden century.

Despite Hill's self-evaluation as "a bloke who likes to clear his left leg and have a bit of a swing", to which a batting average of barely 16 across almost 200 senior appearances loudly attests, this was no gift hundred against generous opposition bowling.

Rather it was crafted across more than four hours of studied concentration in last summer's fourth grade semi-final against South Brisbane after Redlands had suffered a top-order collapse, which the 32-year-old was sent up the batting order to try and redress.

Hill is far better known for shots of brooding and panoramic landscapes than to the extra-cover boundary.

Sunrise in New Zealand // Jason Charles Hill

His images of remote settings from New Zealand's fjordlands to the Arctic circle have earned him more than 570,000 Instagram followers, while his partner in life, photography and business, Emilie Ristevski, boasts an online following of around 1.3 million.

But it was the advent of COVID-19 that brought an unplanned departure from a work schedule that has seen him continent-hopping for much of the past seven or eight years, with his enforced confinement offering the first opportunity to play a full season at Redlands for almost a decade.

And he wasn't about to let a flaky start to a sudden-death final rob him of a flag.

"We'd lost a few wickets early and the skipper (opener Matt Fay) looked to me to provide some experience, and go out there to chew up some time," Hill told cricket.com.au from north-east Tasmania, where he is currently shooting promotional material around Lake Derby.

"I'm not the kind of bloke who likes to chew up time, I usually prefer to belt a quick 20 or 30 and then talk for hours about the one or two shots that came off.

"But there was a fair bit of pressure with a spot in the grand final up for grabs, so my batting partner Dylan Grey and I were able to get through to the end of the day after batting for about two and half hours.

"I was crawling, with 40 or so runs at a strike rate of about 20 or 30, which is a complete embarrassment for me."

On resumption next day, after Grey fell for 133, Hill found his fluency and soon after he noticed folks in the grandstand milling about mobile phones – sure sign of an impending milestone – before he cracked a short ball backward of point and the resultant roar confirmed he'd realised a dream.

Hill celebrates his hundred last season // Doug O'Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

"The emotion just swept over me, and I think I might have had a couple of tears under the lid because it was one of those 'pinch me' moments you can't believe is quite real," said Hill, who added the presence of his dad on a rare visit to watch his son play might have heightened that response.

"It was such a great feeling and probably just caps off my time at Redlands.

"I really do appreciate the club, it's somewhere I've loved since I first played there 20 years ago and in many ways I see it as playing a really important role in me becoming an adult.

"We have a very strong volunteer base that glues us together, plus we've had great stalwarts around the club, whether players like Ryan LeLoux or Dom Cassel or really good administrators who've been around for 20 or more years.

"And to then be part of a premiership the following weekend (when Redlands comfortably defeated Queensland University with Hill taking the winning catch), it's those friendships and bonds you form with players that's unbreakable and something you'll have for the rest of your life."

Hill, second from the left in the front row, celebrates with his premiership teammates // Doug O'Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

Hill's affinity for Redlands was kindled as a 12-year-old when he first turned out for the Tigers' juniors and, having progressed through the under-age ranks, was elevated to take the new ball for the club's third-grade outfit in his late teens.

However, that was soon followed by the scourge that stalks so many aspiring quicks and Hill admits it was the two bouts of stress fractures in his back – at age 17-18 and again at 21-22 – which led him to the career that would increasingly prise him away from the game and club he loves.

The second setback led to him having four pins inserted into his lower spine and his rehabilitation program included long hikes to explore the natural environment of south-east Queensland, which also stirred his nascent interest in photography.

By that stage, he had earned a place in Redlands' first-grade outfit as opening bowler in a team that included former Queensland representatives LeLoux and Greg Moller, as well as current Bulls keeper Jimmy Peirson.

But when Labuschagne's path through the Redlands ranks took him to first grade in 2011-12, Hill had already accepted he wouldn't follow a similar cricket career trajectory to his gifted and driven younger teammate.

"I guess without that low point in my cricketing life I probably wouldn't be doing what I'm doing right now," he said.

"I'd always liked photography, but I focused on it a bit more when I had time on my hands due to my second stress fracture.

"I love the game just as much as anyone, but I guess I didn't have the raw talent to go further and I was lucky enough to work that out pretty early on.

"I'm basically just a six-foot three, lanky bowler who banged the deck, bowled little outswingers and could get it to duck back in when he was having a good day."

Hill bowling for Redlands // Doug O'Neill, Redlands Cricket Club

The best of those good days netted Hill tidy returns, such as the career-high 6-46 he snared in second grade against South Brisbane in 2012-13.

But despite boasting scalps as prominent as ex-West Indies Test batter Brendan Nash and Sheffield Shield players such as Peter Forrest, and brothers Craig and Michael Philipson, it was his occasional cameos with the bat that live sharpest in his mental portfolio of individual highlights.

A specialist tailender for most of his senior career, Hill dared to dream of an unlikely century in 2019-20 as he plundered 86 from 76 balls in a fifth-grade game against Toombul that ended in a bombardment of big shots with Redlands' last man – "a walking wicket" – desperately holding out at the other end.

But as his peripatetic professional life drew him to destinations as exotic as Greenland and Patagonia, Namibia and Iceland, he came to cherish the warmth and welcome of his cricket kin at Redlands more than any need to achieve personal on-field triumphs.

Hill recalls flying back into Brisbane from an Africa assignment on a Saturday morning a few years ago, and arranging for his dad to ferry his cricket kit to the ground where Redlands were playing so he could taxi direct from the airport and walk straight on to the field to take the new ball.

Elephants at Etosha National Park, Namibia // Jason Charles Hill

"Cricket gives me stability and that bit of normality as opposed to living in a hotel room and waking up not knowing where you are each day," Hill said of his need to get back to Redlands whenever opportunity presents.

"Otherwise I can get kind of disconnected, so cricket allows me to re-connect and slow down."

In addition to the routine through recreation that acts as a salve to his wanderlust, Hill finds a sense of camaraderie at Redlands that he believes is exemplified by Labuschagne, the perpetual pest of a kid who has risen to third-ranked among the world's Test batters.

Hill remembers when Labuschagne first gravitated to senior cricket, with his most vivid memory being the day the current Australia number three misjudged a head-high slips catch and ended up covered in blood "with a broken nose and a few lost teeth".

But he also recalled seeing Labuschagne at one of the final club games of last summer, soon after being released from the seemingly endless bio-security bubbles national and state players had endured but keen to lend support to his Redlands mates while exercising his dog.

"He's a unique character, old Marnie," Hill said.

"The antics you hear from him now with the 'oohs' and the 'aahs' after every ball, he hasn't changed a bit on his way to Test level and that's the beauty of Marnus – what you see is what you get, and he's always been a genuinely nice guy on and off the field.

"I still see him as that young rascal who'll never shut up, with all the older blokes throwing shoes at him from the back of the dressing room because he just wouldn't stop talking.

"But now he's on that pedestal as a Test player and a real role model for society, he's very, very good, especially for the young kids."

Just as Labuschagne's burgeoning international schedule will further reduce the time he spends at Redlands, so too does a gradual return of domestic and overseas travel mean Hill will be forced to choose between professional commitments and playing cricket.

The dozen or more global trips he and Emilie had lined up across a two-year stretch prior to the pandemic might take a while to materialise, but bookings for photographic assignments around Australia see their services in unprecedented demand.

Greenland // Jason Charles Hill

Hill was already mindful he was becoming overly creative with his work itineraries to try and ensure he was back in Brisbane on weekends for cricket duties, and accepts that business will inevitably have to usurp pleasure.

"I don't know how much longer I'll be playing for, especially now that work is really picking up again, but maybe that century will inspire me to go around again next year," he said.

"Whether that's in the full capacity or not, I'm not sure yet.

"If I'm home for a Saturday and the team's got a spot, then I'll definitely be lining up.

"I think I've now got a bit of cred around the club after that innings, and I've been there long enough that I can probably walk into a fourth or fifth-grade team and smack a few or just roll the arm over, to hold up a spot somewhere in a side.

"But I definitely wouldn't play anywhere other than Redlands.

"It's my life down there, and it's pretty much shaped what I've become as a man today.

"I'll never turn my back on that club, and I'll be one of those old guys heckling from the stands on weekends when I'm past playing."

Jason Hill's photography can be found at his website and on Instagram