'Time to grieve': Jonassen finds hope after family loss

The death of her father Ray earlier this year left an indelible hole in the heart of Jess Jonassen, but some time away, the imminent arrival of a new family member, and an exciting Aussie calendar has helped refresh and rejuvenate

Laura Jolly

11 July 2021, 03:20 PM AEST

