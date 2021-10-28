Mennie thanks: Ex-Test quick puts his family first

Joe Mennie's exit from first-class cricket was largely in keeping with the manner the bustling South Australia quick played the game – bereft of fanfare, and almost unnoticed.

But there was another similarity Mennie's retirement last weekend and the style of bowling that brought him Australia selection in Test and one-day formats, in that both of them came on quicker than expected.

The 32-year-old, who was renowned for delivering a 'heavy' ball from a whippy, low-slung action, advised his Redbacks teammate earlier this month of his plans to return to the UK less than a year after he re-settled in Adelaide with the intention of resuming his cricket career.

Mennie announced his retirement last week // Getty

Mennie had travelled to the UK at completion of the 2019-20 summer with his English-born wife, Rachel, and the couple's young children, Penelope and Oliver.

When the global pandemic hit soon after, Mennie's plans to play last summer with the Redbacks were shelved and it wasn't until the final weeks of the 2020-21 season that he was able to meet up with his SA teammates as they completed a winless campaign without him.

A man of few words, even among his closest on-field comrades, Mennie reputedly fronted the player group on returning to Adelaide and shed light on his circumstances by saying "I've been away, and now I'm back".

However, with his family still in England and long-haul travel plans remaining at the mercy of COVID-19 and its incumbent restrictions, Mennie decided being a father took precedence over resuming first-class cricket.

As such, he's now heading back to Britain.

In pre-pandemic times, he might have been able to return to the UK midway through the Australian summer when the Marsh Sheffield Shield season goes into hiatus, but that is now logistically impossible, so he saw no option than to call time on his 10-year career.

Mennie led an inexperienced attack in South Africa in 2016 // Getty

"To have two young children is an incredible joy, and I need to be as close to them as possible," Mennie said in a statement announcing his retirement.

"They are, and will always be, the most important part of my life, and I can’t wait to get back to the UK and see them again."

By drawing stumps barely two months short of his 33rd birthday, Mennie has foregone the opportunity to emulate pace-bowling contemporaries Peter Siddle (aged 36), Trent Copeland (35) and Jackson Bird (34), who continue to push their playing days deep into their fourth decade.

It's unknown whether Mennie's decision was hastened by his inability to break into SA's first XI so far this summer, although Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie had previously indicated the fact Mennie had not played (and barely trained) throughout 2020 meant he was not in SA's early season plans.

"He's a long way back, so we have to be really patient," Gillespie said of the veteran quick prior to the current season beginning.

Mennie fell just short of 300 first-class wickets // Getty

"We just need to allow him to get fitness to the required level and get some bowling under his belt."

But once Mennie was back to full match fitness, SA's brainstrust were hopeful he would add depth and potency to a restructured bowling attack now led by Queensland recruit Brendan Doggett and Mennie's long-time teammate Daniel Worrall.

That belief was predicated on Mennie's remarkable record since he relocated to Adelaide in 2011, having earned a rookie contract in his native New South Wales the previous season.

By dint of his steadfast refusal to sing about it, Mennie was an unsung hero of SA's climb up the Shield ladder that culminated in consecutive (if unsuccessful) appearances in the grand finals of 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition across those two summers behind his partner-in-swing Chadd Sayers, and got the nod ahead of his fellow right-armer for international honours.

In mid-2016, Mennie was selected in a strong Australia A team that played a pair of first-class matches against South Africa A in Queensland, where he claimed five-wicket hauls in both games and finished the series with 12 wickets at 12.25 as well as an unbeaten half-century in game one.

Months later he was included in the Australia one-day squad for a tour to South Africa, where the absence of Test stars after a tough tour to Sri Lanka meant he forged a pace attack with John Hastings and fellow new caps Worrall, Chris Tremain and Scott Boland.

A further month on, and with Siddle sidelined through injury, Mennie earned his Baggy Green cap in the second Test against the Proteas at Hobart where he snared the wicket of current South Africa T20 captain Temba Bavuma and second-top scored in Australia's first innings.

Mennie celebrates his first Test wicket

The fact he earned that latter honour with a score of 10 reflected the disaster that unfolded in Hobart five years ago and, when the Australia team was radically revamped for the next Test, Mennie was among those who paid the price.

"At the time it wasn't ideal, and as you look back you probably think it was a little bit stiff," Mennie told cricket.com.au in a rare interview three years ago.

"But it's elite sport, and things like that happen."

Mennie finishes his career just shy of 300 first-class wickets, and the third-most successful Shield bowler (behind Bird and Sayers) in the decade since he made his debut in October, 2011.

In addition to his dual Australia honours, he claimed 44 wickets from 38 domestic one-day games as well as holding the rare honour of representing four KFC BBL clubs – Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.

He also enjoyed a stint with powerhouse English county Lancashire.

But perhaps the most notable accolade bestowed on the man who embodied the truism 'let his cricket do the talking' was the SA Cricket Association's Neil Dansie Medal, which he was awarded twice (in 2015-16 and 2017-18).

Mennie celebrates his first and only Test wicket // Getty

The annual award, named after the 93-year-old former SA allrounder and administrator, is awarded to the state's most outstanding male cricketer across all formats, as voted by his fellow players and "taking into account performance, competitiveness, team spirit and work ethic".

Which means Joe Mennie's peers clearly voiced their proud assessment of his value, even if the man himself was reluctant to.

His retirement just a month into the current summer means SA will effectively be a player short on their 27-man contract list for the remainder of 2021-22.

And while they will not look to add a replacement, his absence might create opportunities for uncapped quicks Jordan Buckingham and Tim Oakley, as well as young allrounder Corey Kelly who was included in the Redbacks squad for the current Shield game against Western Australia in Perth.