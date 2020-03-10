A cricket life: From the wild Windies to the quiet country

Chris Rogers' tour of the Village Green

After a life's work devoted to cricket – from playing alongside and against some of the international game's best-known names, to overseeing the modernisation of one of the world's most famous Test venues – John Rogers had no intention of becoming so deeply attached to nurturing its grassroots.

But it was seven years ago, as he and wife Ros neared the end of their semi-retirement lap around Australia (with caravan in tow) that John's future unexpectedly unfolded before him.

That moment arrived as he took lunch on gently sloping lawns, with the autumn air rich in the bouquet of rose blooms, and gazed over a white picket fence to a pristine playing field where two men in leotards were the star turns in a buck's party cricket match.

John Rogers had seen much during his cricket life.

As a busy, top-order batter he was a contemporary of Richie Benaud and Alan Davidson among others on Sydney's star-studded grade scene, faced a frighteningly fast Jeff Thomson as he made his mark for Bankstown and the equally raw and fearsome Dennis Lillee on his home track in Perth.

But the country boy from Gosford who completed a teaching degree amid his cricket commitments in Sydney before his sports administration experience working alongside Benaud led him to the post of General Manager at the WA Cricket Association, had not previously witnessed anything like this.

Not so much the men in pantomime attire.

As the father of boys (one of whom, Chris, would play 25 Tests for Australia) and the father-figure of the University of New South Wales Cricket Club that he helped shape into a championship-winning outfit in the mid-1970s, Rogers well knew young men's capacity for exuberant celebration.

Cricketers lock horns at the picturesque Village Green

Rather, what caught his attention was the bucolic beauty of a fully functioning private cricket ground – complete with sumptuous wooden pavilion and boasting a four-pitch turf wicket block – set among state forests and rolling pastures in 'The Valley of a Thousand Hills', an hour's drive from Melbourne.

Even then, as Rogers chatted with the visionary owner of the 80-hectare site (bush poet Don McQueen) he did not foresee that, within a year, he and Ros would purchase the property and install themselves as ground managers, farm hands, accommodation hosts and local publicans.

But in the wake of that conversation with McQueen, who had designed the playing field to mirror the dimensions and even the famous slope of Lord's in London, and a further confluence of events including the impulsive sale of their home in Perth, John and Ros Rogers became cricket landlords.

"I told Ros about the chat I'd had with the owner a few weeks later as we were driving back from Bendigo, and we called into the ground so I could show it to her," John, now 76, told cricket.com.au from the Village Green, which has recently been put up for sale as the Rogers eye full retirement.

"And it was she who said 'goodness me, this is good'.

"So we explored it a bit after we found out it was for sale, spoke to a few people and mentioned to the agent who was handling the sale that we might be interested.

"She then went away for a month, but when she returned she gave us a call to check whether we might still be interested, as good agents do.

"By that time, we'd sold our house in Perth, we were sitting there with money in our pockets and said to her 'what if we make an offer?' … and here we are.

"In some ways, it's the best thing we've ever done.

"I only wish we'd done it twenty years earlier because it's such a terrific lifestyle."

Rogers admits that throughout his playing days, which included four first-class matches for NSW and a role in the Blues' first-ever domestic one-day fixture (where his 10 from eight balls faced ensures he retains one of the highest-recorded career strike rates in the short format), he saw a lot of cricket grounds.

But it wasn't until his first trip to England in 1977 with Australian Old Collegians that he gained an appreciation for the unique place that village cricket grounds hold in the heart of the game's homeland.

That understanding grew keener when Chris Rogers undertook his first stint as an overseas player with North Devon (aged 18), and John and Ros began what would become regular pilgrimages to the UK to watch their son graduate from league ranks to scoring his maiden Test century in the 2013 Ashes contest at Durham.

"Chris enjoyed a long career in England (with Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire and Somerset) and for about a decade we were travelling over there every second year," John said.

"We'd do other things of course, but we'd also watch a lot of his cricket in different places.

"He played a game in north Wales for instance which was just amazing, and he played at Cheltenham College in their festival game.

"In the process, we got to see so much of England, and I loved places like the Yorkshire Dales and some of those beautiful little cricket grounds you would see."

Chris Rogers after his last Test at The Oval in 2015 // Getty

There is, however, a vast difference between admiring the quaint and often quirky charms of England's village green culture and transplanting it to the vast, sprawling Australian landscape as McQueen did in the mid-90s.

There are a handful of similar ventures around the country – notably Cricket Willow near Daylesford in the shadow of the Great Dividing Range – but nothing as ambitious as McQueen's original Hume and Hovell Cricket Ground that John and Ros Rogers subsequently renamed 'The Village Green'.

"As far as I know, there's no private cricket grounds around Australia on the scale that we have it," John said of the site that initially took its name from Scottish explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell who passed through in search of suitable grazing lands in 1824.

In addition to the bunkhouse accommodation that sleeps around two dozen people and a variety of other 'glamping' options, the site incorporates a hedge maze, a burbling creek named after ex-Australia Test captain Bill Woodfull and its own bluff – Mount Buggery – which offers views down the hill-lined valley and across the playing field.

The four turf (and one hard-wicket) pitches are maintained by resident curator Ron Hyde whose expertise came with the property, although he receives regular assistance from John who was at the WACA's helm when new pitches, drainage, grandstand and light towers were installed there in the 1980s.

"I help (Ron) in every way I can, and I had a lot to do with the WACA pitches during my time there so this was a bit natural," John said of his transition from Test ground overlord to rural labourer.

“I know enough about pitches to be dangerous, I suppose."

The Village Green's pavilion cafe bar

The pavilion is home to myriad cricket memorabilia, including Chris's Baggy Green Cap, and features a licensed bar as well as huge covered verandah that doubles as players' lunch and tea venue during the 30-odd matches staged annually and outdoor café seating for casual customers.

On Friday nights, the Village Green becomes the local community's watering hole where John and Ros re-create the English pub ambience they came to know and cherish on regular visits to the UK, where cricket conversations invariably break the ice between antipodean travellers and loquacious locals.

And that's where John's surfeit of stories have become popular Strath Creek folklore.

There's his recollections of the tour game he played for NSW against the West Indies in 1968-69, in which he was dismissed by Caribbean greats Sir Garfield Sobers (for 0) and Lance Gibbs (3) because Clive Lloyd's panther-like presence in the covers meant he couldn't find a run.

"I was a bit Warner-ish, but only in the sense that I hit the ball mainly around point and cover and mid-off, and was always quick off the mark to take a single," he laughs, citing his son's regular Test opening partner David Warner's modus operandi.

"But you just couldn't take a single anywhere with Clive in the covers, so in the end I had nowhere to score and played a shot that I shouldn't – in both innings."

Then there's the yarns about his role, as general manager of the WACA, on the disciplinary committees that sat in judgement on Dennis Lillee after his controversial use of an aluminium bat (against England in 1979) and his infamous run-in with Pakistan's Javed Miandad two years later.

His more contemporary tales include the day he and Ros were repeatedly refused admission to the Committee Room at Lord's despite holding an official invitation to lunch during the 2015 Ashes Test (where Chris posted a career-best 173) because a surprise appearance by the Duke of Edinburgh had tightened security protocols.

And even more remarkably, how he and Ros spent what should have been day five of the disastrous Trent Bridge Test of that series (where Australia were bowled out for 60 before lunch on day one) at the Bedfordshire farm of Alastair Cook's parents-in-law.

Replay: Watch 10 Australia wickets for 60 runs

With the then-England captain consigned to digging fresh potatoes from the garden to accompany the visitors' roast dinner that evening.

While John's almanac of anecdotes will never grow old, he concedes the demands of managing a 200-acre 'cricket farm' are best suited to younger folk, preferably with a similar affinity and passion for cricket to ensure The Village Green maintains its unique place as a sporting entity.

In addition to hosting school camps, corporate retreats and social celebrations, the site attracts cricket teams from around the country especially during the late winter and early spring months when facilities elsewhere remain unavailable or unsuitable due to traffic from football codes.

John knows there's no guarantee it will remain a cricket ground, and foresees the chance of it becoming a horse property given the nature of the undulating terrain and its proximity to Melbourne.

But he also holds hope that perhaps a recently, or soon-to-be retired player who has benefited from the spoils the professional game now offers might see not only the commercial value in the enterprise, but also the potential he came to appreciate during his impromptu visit seven years ago.

"For anyone who's been a professional cricketer - like so many of these guys who have made a good income out of the BBL and the IPL in India - and are looking for something after cricket, this is a fantastic job," he said.

"It's a rural thing, you're basically a farmer and your crop is the field but you're also the publican, and the host for all sorts of functions that take place here.

"People come through here all the time - every day of the week there's a car drives in to have a look – and you find yourself talking to them.

“So for a couple who were prepared to run it as a weekend destination, or someone who's got an interest in food and wine and would perhaps employ a full-time chef, I reckon this thing could be a goldmine.

"It's an hour from Tullamarine airport, an hour and a bit from Melbourne and the serenity is amazing – we're basically surrounded by state forest, and it's a very, very good community where the locals have treated us so well.

"So I would think that for someone who was looking to somehow stay involved in cricket after playing, this is a great lifestyle.

"And there's money and friendships to be made."