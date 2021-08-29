Answering the call: How Inglis found his Aussie connection

"Can you hear me now, mate?"

Josh Inglis was in an awkward back-and-forth with national selector George Bailey as patchy reception threatened to derail the biggest moment so far in the 26-year-old's career.

Inglis had been sitting on the London Spirit's team bus, on his way to Cardiff for their final match of the Hundred, when Bailey rang. Surrounded by his teammates the Western Australian was in no place to take the call and fired off a quick message to say he'd call back ASAP.

Inglis spent the rest of the journey with his heart in his mouth. He knew why Bailey was calling – Australia's T20 World Cup squad was being picked that week – but he had no idea what the message would be.

"I thought, 'He's either telling me I'm in or I'm out'," Inglis tells cricket.com.au. "I didn't think it would happen, just being a World Cup."

Finding a suitable spot behind the grandstand at Sophia Gardens proved difficult as Inglis paced around hunting for a better connection.

Eventually Inglis found a spot where the reception was good enough for Bailey to deliver his news: the uncapped big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been on a meteoric rise for the past few years, had soared past the incumbents to earn a spot in Australia's 15-man squad.

"I was just so shocked," Inglis says. "I couldn't really speak. I didn't know what to say for a fair few minutes there. But it's brilliant, I'm over the moon."

"I feel like I've played well in the last couple years, but there's obviously a lot of good wicketkeeper-batsman around at the minute.

"Just having that phone call and getting a call up gave me the reassurance that my own game is good enough."

His returns for the Perth Scorchers over the past two KFC BBL seasons, his arrival as a first-class batsman of note with a trio of Marsh Sheffield Shield centuries last summer, and his dominance of all comers in the T20 Blast in his first season playing in England had made his case irresistible.

After scorching 413 runs in a predominantly middle-order role during BBL|10, Inglis was overlooked for Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand back in February, cementing his resolve to head to England this winter.

Overlooked again for the T20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, Inglis instead piled up the runs in England. A maiden T20 hundred with Leicestershire soon followed, and another one wasn't far behind as he topped all run scorers with 531 in 14 games at a strike rate of 175.83.

Buoyed by his selection and with a fresh spring in his step, Inglis produced his best performance of the Hundred in London's final outing as he smashed 72 from 45 balls.

That selection to the Australian team came while Inglis was in the UK brings a wry smile to the 26-year-old's face.

Originally from Leeds in England's north, the family had fallen in love with Australia while on holidays to Sydney, Cairns and finally Perth, where they would eventually settle in 2010, when Inglis was 14 years old.

The young teen loved those family trips, his adventures helping to cement a growing connection with a country that had already made a big cricketing impression on the talented junior who had played four seasons with Yorkshire's under-age teams.

His earliest Ashes memory is sitting up all night as a seven-year-old with his dad to watch Matthew Hayden crash an unbeaten 186 on the opening day of the 2002-03 Ashes, the left-hander having been dropped three times, including once by Yorkshire favourite, Michael Vaughan.

He recalls school teachers rolling the television set into the classroom to watch the Ashes in 2005 as the country was swept up in cricket fever by one of the greatest Test series of all time.

And while his young Yorkshire teammates idolised local heroes like Vaughan and Mathew Hoggard, Inglis – a leg-spinner in his junior days before taking up the gloves – found himself drawn in a different direction.

"I think I just appreciated the way the Aussies played and the way they went about it, and it just sort of stuck with me," he says.

He had a Slazenger kit shipped to Leeds so he could use the same bat as Michael Clarke and modelled his game against spin on the fleet-footed Aussie. Later, he would insist on Puma wicketkeeping gloves just like his new home-town hero, Adam Gilchrist.

And while he admits to cheering for England in football and rugby, Inglis is keen to put to bed speculation that he's anything less than 100 per cent committed to playing for Australia.

"You say as a kid that you dream of playing for your country, but for me it just wasn't like that," he says. "I just enjoyed playing my cricket and having fun with my mates.

"Australia's home for me now, and will be for the rest of my life, and I'm just so incredibly proud to be selected in the World Cup squad."

After three months away from home, Inglis will be released from hotel quarantine on Saturday and immediately return to Perth for a reunion with his partner, Megan, and his family.

Despite a relentless schedule during his time in the UK, he's also eager to resume training, knowing that hard work is what earnt him a call-up in the first place.

"It's just obviously working incredibly hard on my batting back home in Perth, with our coaching staff there, and then just working on my mental side of the game, and just having routines and sticking to that," he says of his recent run of form.

"And I think once you get a bit of success, you start to just really back your game and you just continue to do what's got you to that level.

"It just becomes repetition, almost, and I think that's just really helped my consistency, really feeling like I belong at that level.

"And then you just go out and try and replicate that in each and every innings."

In the past two BBL seasons with the Scorchers, Inglis has hit 818 runs at a strike rate of 146.59. It's a measure of his consistency, and his versatility, that 405 of those runs came as an opener in BBL|09, and 413 came last summer when he predominantly batted at four or five.

"It's a very different role (in the middle order) and a really tough thing to do," he says.

"Every team wants that guy that can bat at five, six, seven (in the order), face five balls and hit three of them for six. I definitely haven't mastered that at all and it's something I'm still working on to try and get better at."

When asked about the lure of spending the winter playing abroad in a pandemic, Inglis replies: "Just playing in different conditions, learning about myself and my own game against different players, and just doing it in different places.

"You get a really wide variety of wickets there and as the tournament goes on, you're playing on a lot more wearing, slower wickets.

"In the UK, you tend to face a lot of slow bowlers and they're really skilful in their own conditions. So finding a way to combat their skills, in their conditions, was a really interesting challenge."

That he was able to replicate his Big Bash form playing in England this summer speaks volumes of his ability, which resulted in those two T20 centuries, which came as an opening batter.

Australia's selectors did indeed hear. Now, with the team still looking for their first T20 World Cup trophy, Inglis is eyeing up the opportunity to make a statement the whole world will hear.

