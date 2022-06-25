Commonwealth Games 2022

Great outdoors: Living legend continues eye-catching switch

A seven-time world champion and legend of indoor cricket, Jude Coleman's next challenge will be to guide Australia’s all-conquering women’s team to even greater heights

Andrew Ramsey

25 June 2022, 01:58 PM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo