Borrowed time: The tragedies and triumphs of Julia Price

The two-time World Cup winner has overcome an endless stream of personal sadness to establish herself as one of women cricket's most important – and unsung – figures

Adam Burnett

29 January 2020, 05:21 PM AEST

Adam Burnett previously wrote for and edited at Inside Cricket magazine and The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia and The Telegraph and the Guardian in the UK.

