Game changer: Rolton's mighty records leave lasting legacy

When Karen Rolton returned home from a successful Ashes tour in 2001 that saw her break the record for the highest ever score in a women's Test, she walked back into her job at a motel in Adelaide and was greeted by a photo that every batter would baulk at.

Rolton is bowled for a duck in the first 2001 Ashes Test at Shenley // Getty

Laughing to herself now at the memory, Rolton recalls how in her heyday, when it was standard practice to juggle a regular job with duties as a member of the Australian women’s cricket team, she appreciated the sense of normality that came with spending eight hours a day around her non-cricketing work colleagues.

"In the first Test I got a duck and in the next Test I made 209 not out," Rolton tells cricket.com.au of that 2001 tour.

"When I went back to work, on the notice board they didn't have me celebrating my double century, they had the duck!

"It was quite funny (and) that brought me straight back down to earth.

"I always think if I was playing now, I'd love to play cricket 24/7. But I liked getting brought back down by talking about other stuff and doing normal things."

Now 45 years old and residing in Melbourne, the former Australian captain is happily living out that normality she once craved, while still immersed in the game she loves through coaching roles with the Melbourne Renegades and local women's cricket club, Essendon Maribyrnong Park.

Rolton tosses the coin before the T20 World Cup warm-up between New Zealand and England at Karen Rolton Oval // Getty

Rolton is good humoured and pleasantly light-hearted, but despite her softly-spoken nature, she will be remembered as one of the most extraordinary cricketers ever seen in the women's game.

In a career spanning 15 years, she played 141 matches for Australia, captaining the national team from 2006 until her retirement from international cricket in 2009.

She has a remarkable record across all formats of the game. From her 141 ODIs, she averaged 48.14 with a highest score of 154 not out. In 14 Test matches, she averaged 55.66 and struck two centuries. Her first T20I doubled as the Australian women's team's maiden game in the format; Rolton clubbed a blistering 96 from 53 balls in that match, which remains the highest score on debut in women’s T20Is.

And she played during an extraordinary time for the Australian team, which had a long history of success and, in turn, made success the expectation.

The standards were lofty and the culture of accountability strong.

Rolton applauded by her teammates for her match winning century in the 2005 World Cup final // Getty

"We had some pretty strong personalities around the place, with the likes of Belinda Clark, Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Lisa Keightley," Rolton recalls.

"As soon as we crossed that line, we were quite unbeatable at times.

"But it was always quite difficult (because) we all had full time jobs as well. We were all finishing work, then going to the gym, then having throwdowns, then training. We were doing that every day of the week.

"I was someone who would hit balls every day of the week, that for me made sure I was right to go on the weekend.

"But there were some days (where) you probably didn't feel like training, if you had a hard day at work or something like that. But there was always that motivation to keep going because I wanted to be the best and be at the top of my game because that helps everyone else in the team."

Rolton in the nets during the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand

Reflecting on her time as captain, Rolton reveals no trace of ego, rather a single-minded determination to get the best out of herself and her teammates.

"I wasn't someone who would say a lot, but I think when I said something, people really listened," Rolton says.

"I just wanted to lead from the front out in the field and with the bat. I wanted to do whatever I could to bring everyone together as one.

"I would never sledge and I didn't mind if someone would sledge me, it made me work harder. I just wanted to let my bat do the talking."

Former Australian fast bowler Fitzpatrick told cricket.com.au last year if she could single out one of her former teammates to take on the Women's Big Bash League, it would be Rolton.

When Clark inducted Rolton to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2018, she described the South Australian as a big-game player who changed the face of the women's game in Australia, and homed in on one particular Rolton innings that resonated with her.

"Her match winning century in the 2005 final against India, in South Africa, was one of the best you'll ever see," Clark said.

Batting first in that 2005 final in Centurion, Australia lost the wickets of openers Clark and Keightley inside 11 overs. In a far from ideal position at 2-31, Rolton strode to the middle and didn't leave the crease until 50 overs were complete.

She finished unbeaten on 107, steering Australia to a 4-215 and laying the platform for a historic triumph. The Aussies secured their fifth 50-over World Cup trophy with an emphatic 98-run win, and Rolton was named Player of the Final.

Rolton raises the bat after reaching triple figures in the 2005 World Cup final // Getty

In the 13 50-over World Cup finals Australia have played across both men’s and women’s cricket, only three Aussies – Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Rolton – have registered three figures.

The notion of being a big game player and having the ability to thrive in the face of immense pressure is what many athletes dream of, and plenty seek help from sports psychologists to help them gain that enviable edge.

But Rolton, upon being asked if she fits the bill, as her numbers and Clark suggest, makes it all sound remarkably simple.

"I didn't mind being under pressure a bit, because I knew I'd put in a lot of hard work," she says.

"I enjoyed winning so much I'd take it personally if I lost a game.

"Whatever my score was, I wasn't worried about that. My main concern was doing my part for the team and helping us win.

"World Cups are what you train for, but every time I walked out to play club cricket, state cricket or for Australia, I cherished every time I walked out to play cricket."

The Australian women celebrate a fifth World Cup victory at Centurion // Getty

It becomes increasingly clear as Rolton retraces her path to the pinnacle of international cricket that, regardless of the situation, she just wanted to bat, and bat aggressively.

Averaging 51 with the blade across all three international formats over 14 years, there was no format excluded from Rolton's prowess.

She says her Test double century in Leeds in 2001, where she batted for more than six hours in a famous Australian win, was built on the rare failure in the opening Test of the series.

"I really hated sitting on the sidelines for the whole day (after making a duck in the preceding Test) so it was nice to be able to bat for such a long time the next day and make a score like that," she says.

"But I loved all the formats. I loved playing Test cricket, because I just wanted to bat for as long as I could, the same in 50-over cricket.

"At the same time, I loved T20 cricket, it's such an exciting format.

"I didn't really have to change my game much for any of the formats. I just wanted to be attacking and hit the ball hard in whatever form of cricket I played.

"I look at the Big Bash now and I wish we had that back then."

Rolton all smiles after her record breaking Test double ton at Headingley in 2001 // Getty

Her attacking style even earned her the nickname ‘Two Hits’, a moniker born from a bold prediction during one match that the 11 runs required for victory could be polished off in just two lusty blows, while her teammates were pondering 11 singles.

By all reports, 'Two Hits' Rolton would have taken the Big Bash by storm, but she instead gets her fix through her coaching role at the Renegades, where she sits in the background but still with the same quietly determined attitude that elevated her to legend status within the women's game.

These days, she marvels at watching Sophie Molineux's lofted cover drive, and believes the likes of Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry deserve all the recognition they get.

Rolton with Adam Gilchrist and Ellyse Perry after a T20 against England at the MCG in 2008 // Getty

But even though her name is emblazoned on one of Adelaide's premier cricket facilities and serves as an everlasting reminder of her immense stature within Australian cricket, Rolton doesn't often find herself reflecting on her almighty achievements for one simple reason

"It makes me feel a bit old," she laughs.

However, with the recent surge of interest and investment in the women's game, which has provided professional opportunities to modern players that Rolton never had available to her, there is still one thought that sparks her curiosity.

"When you look at it now, and you look at our team, the one thing you want to know is 'could we have gotten any better?’,” she ponders out loud.

Rolton will never know the answer to this question. But she can rest assured that the way she approached playing cricket for her country, in an era when most Australians were yet to tune in, played no small part in elevating the women's game to the where it is today.