England v Australia A - Women

Kate with destiny: SA's 'extreme talent' eyes new horizons

Having rolled the dice with an interstate move as an 18-year-old, pace bowler Kate Peterson has gone from strength to strength on the domestic scene, and now a maiden international tour awaits her

Andrew Ramsey

20 May 2023, 11:59 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

