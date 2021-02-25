Ken Vowles is searching for NT Cricket's next superstar

When you've played with and against the likes of Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Justin Langer and Darren Gough, and been in the game on and off for the best part of four decades, an eye for cricketing talent tends to develop pretty naturally.

But to take on the role of Indigenous Pathways coach at Northern Territory Cricket, Ken Vowles needed more than just an eye. He needed a local connection. To the area, to the community, to the people.

And the proud Darwin boy, who will be 50 this year but who was once upon a time one of the few Indigenous cricketers to represent his country at underage levels, possesses that trait in his very being. His NT blood runs deep.

"A Territory boy or girl playing for Australia, that's what we want to see," he tells cricket.com.au. "I'm so excited to be part of it all."

Aussie batter D'Arcy Short is perhaps the NT's most celebrated Indigenous cricketing export // Getty

Vowles knows it can happen. He has seen D'Arcy Short rise through the NT ranks and – via Perth and Hobart – all the way to national representation.

He's coached him, too.

In fact, going back a generation or two, he almost was him.

Where D'Arcy Short headed west, Ken Vowles went south. A trailblazer, in a sense, for Territorians to come such as Kane Richardson and Jake Weatherald, for whom Adelaide has since become a happy home.

For six summers, beginning right around his 17th birthday in September 1988, the same was true for Vowles, who has Wurumunga and Wakaya heritage on his mother's side, while his father Bob, who has a Darwin Cricket curating award named after him, hails from Yorkshire. And that was despite the racial abuse Vowles was inundated with from almost the moment he arrived in the city, having linked up with Port Adelaide CC as first grade cap number 431.

"I'd won Cricketer of the Year in Darwin," he remembers. "We finished our season in September, I went straight down to Adelaide – my first time down there – trained once on the Thursday and then was straight into the team on the Saturday.

"The write-up in the Adelaide Advertiser said something like 'the Aboriginal, Darwin-born cricketer' and as soon as I walked out to bat, they go, 'Here comes the black fella', and you know, all the words, and just got into me.

"It was absolutely wrong. I was abused for a minute-and-a-half straight before I'd even faced my first ball, then the whole 35 minutes that I batted, in between overs, it was just unbelievable.

"I was like, Whoa, man. Cricket was tough in Darwin but this was a whole other level, but I just thought, This is what I've got to do."

Vowles was not only a victim of discrimination but a victim of his era. To suggest such behaviour is extinct in Australian sport would be ignorant but there is no question it has been considerably curbed across the intervening decades. At the time, as a teenager in a foreign land, he soon decided that initiating the slanging matches, firing the first shot in the verbal sewage that was about to spill forth, might put him in a position of strength. In reality, it did nothing to quell the incessant vitriol, which was as bemusing to him as it was offensive given his youth in rural Darwin had never exposed him to such prejudices.

"I didn't understand why people were swearing at me the whole time, you know, (saying things like) 'We're sleeping with your mother', just anything to put you off," he says.

"It was different for me, because I hadn't faced that coming from Darwin; my mum's very dark-skinned, my cousins are all different backgrounds and heritages, and we just don't think of anything like that, I was never brought up with any of that.

"And I probably went overboard (in response); in the end, I was a batsman who would sledge bowlers.

"But in cricket, your bat talks louder than anything. I started making a lot of runs and then that was it – people completely stopped. It was quite amazing."

Years later, while still at Port Adelaide, Vowles pondered aloud the way in which the vilification had come and gone from his life.

"I remember an old player saying to me after about my fifth season, 'Oh God, they just got into you non-stop, all the time'," he reflects.

"I said, 'What was that about?'

"He said, 'You're a young fella, you're not from here, and they found a chink in your armour, which was you being Aboriginal'.

"I thought that was strange – I always saw me being Aboriginal as one of my strengths."

Just last week, Vowles, who served as a Labor politician in the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly for much of the past decade, dusted off his cricket spikes for the first time in around 12 years to play with Tennant Creek in the Imparja Cup. His reasons were part filial, part professional, part cultural. The cancellation of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) due to COVID-19 provided a silver lining for Northern Territory Cricket, which was able to focus on the Imparja Cup as the region's most important annual event. That in turn allowed Vowles - who took on what is essentially a voluntary role as Indigenous pathways coach in the back half of last year - and his colleague at NT Cricket, head of cricket Darren Treumer, the chance to more closely assess the Territory's burgeoning Indigenous talent. And how better to do that than to not only watch them, but play against them?

"The decision not to have the National Indigenous Cricket Championships has given the NT a unique opportunity just to look at what we've got in terms of local talent," says Vowles, who has a long history with the competition and whose son Ayden was also set to play for Tennant Creek until being a last-minute withdrawal.

"All of a sudden I've got this whole group of players. So it'll enable us to really focus in on our NT Pathway, to identify these young men and women, and help them through.

Vowles was in Alice Springs this month for the annual Imparja Cup

"The whole idea of the Imparja Cup is to increase Aboriginal participation among men and women, and then the next step is the NICC, which has been developed from the Imparja Cup, and then to find the next Aboriginal Test, one-day or T20 player, like D'Arcy Short.

"There's a complete pathway now. We want to get somebody from (remote NT towns) Ngukurr, or Beswick, playing in a community competition, then we identify them and say, 'Hey, you should be playing for Katherine, then the next season they play for Katherine, and we say, 'Hey, you've got to come and play for the NT now', and then away they go – they could get picked up anywhere."

Vowles knows how quickly it can happen. As a teenager, he reached out and touched the edge of the elite cricket world, but that was as far as he went, despite an obvious promise of more.

For Australia's Under 19s team in 1990, he upstaged the likes of Damien Martyn and Langer by plundering a quick-fire hundred as an opener in a 50-over match. That it was achieved against England, and at the MCG, are noteworthy details Vowles utilises to better furnish his recounts to friends and family.

"I remember at the time hearing Steve Waugh talk about being in the zone – where the ball just seems to slow down as it's coming towards you," he says with a smile. "I remember that day thinking after about three balls, This is it! I'm in the Steve Waugh zone!

"It was just one of those days where it all worked. All I wanted to do was hit a six at the MCG, and I hit one, and I was just so proud, I couldn't believe it."

Two years later, he top scored in his solitary match for South Australia's Second XI, making 68, and less than a week after that, he turned out against the SA Second XI and plundered 142 out of 252 for his native Northern Territory.

Even when his dreams of a professional career had burned out in the latter years of his career, Vowles remained a valued ambassador for NT cricket, turning out in Invitational XIs alongside the likes of Ponting and Brad Hodge, and playing against legends like Lara, whom he once watched (helplessly from the outfield) light up Alice Springs' Traeger Park with a run-a-ball century for a touring West Indians side.

Vowles in action for an ATSIC XI at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 // Getty

Yet while he is able to lean on his own considerable experiences to better understand the journeys awaiting today's young Indigenous cricketers, ultimately it is others who inspire him. Short, whom Vowles coached at Palmerston, is an obvious one. But then there is former Aussie Rules player Adrian McAdam, against whom he played cricket in Darwin early in his career, and who later went on to appear in a Northern Territory Chief Minister's XI against a Bangladesh touring side, taking three wickets.

"I reckon he was bowling 145kph," remembers Vowles, who made 20 and 34 in that tour match, "and he reminded me of the West Indies legends – he just rolled in, rolled his arm over, and it was frightening. I remember thinking, Where did this come from? This guy had been playing in the AFL the year before."

Adrian McAdam overseas a coaching clinic during the 2015 Imparja Cup // Getty

There have been others, too. Former Gold Coast Suns player Liam Patrick from Lajamanu, more than 500km south-west of Katherine. Ex-Melbourne AFL player Liam Jurrah from Yuendumu, 300km north-west of Alice Springs, who showed remote Indigenous kids that the pathway to professional sport was not some fantastical yellow brick road. Sadly Jurrah later became as much a cautionary tale as an inspirational one due to a string of crimes, but the initial point remains, Vowles explains.

"Even in what is in some ways a bad example (with regards to Jurrah), there's still a lot of pride in that someone from that small remote community made it from there to here … and the kids just think, Wow," he says.

"And you see Liam Patrick playing AFL footy and you go, 'That is seriously unbelievable'. I've been to Lajamanu, and to have that happen, it's just amazing. They go from playing on rock hard dirt in the middle of nowhere to playing in front of 90,000 people at the MCG.

"We need more of that (in cricket). With Dan Christian towards the end of his playing career now, he could really get vocal, and visual – (remote towns) all have TV now, so we need them to see these guys. Anything we can do like that is the way forward.

"I'm looking forward to finding the next Adrian McAdam, just bowling absolute pace naturally, and then a D'Arcy Short, someone who has come through our process … that's what we want to find; somebody who is going to get all the way through."

NT Cricket CEO Joel Morrison sees in Vowles a man well placed to assist with not only talent identification among the NT's young Indigenous cricketers, but to help spread the gospel of the sport itself.

Just as the national governing body, Cricket Australia, has been looking at ways to improve its inclusiveness and cultural awareness when it comes to the country's Indigenous population (most notably through the development of its 2019 Reconciliation Action Plan), NT Cricket is in the process of evolution in the same area through its establishment of an Indigenous cricket committee that looks at the sport as more than merely a game.

The beautiful Traeger Park in Alice Springs has been a fitting venue for the Imparja Cup // Getty

"We want to engage more people from across the Northern Territory with strong links to Indigenous communities, which can help us build our strategy for Indigenous cricket," Morrison explains.

"That's really based around using cricket as a vehicle for positive social change in the Territory. If we get that right, then yes, that's going to result in more Indigenous cricketers, but that's just an outcome; the primary focus for us is using the game to unite and inspire Indigenous communities across the Northern Territory."

A huge week of cricket immersed in culture has concluded in Alice Springs! Congratulations to the Kaland Crocs (Katherine), Ladeez (Alice Springs) and Central Hurricanes (Alice Springs) on their Imparja Cup victories! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MMqXybteo8 February 23, 2021

The Imparja Cup and the Territory's remote Indigenous carnivals, where both cricket and culture are celebrated, are key aspects of a strategy aimed at creating positive social change.

"That's the big picture we're working towards," Morrison adds. "Having someone like Ken involved, he's had a longstanding involvement with our Indigenous programs such as the Imparja Cup, and he understands the impact that's had on his own cricketing journey.

"He's got family members including his own son who have come through the Imparja Cup, and he can just absolutely see the opportunities for young Indigenous cricketers who have a desire to build a journey in the game themselves.

"He also has a really good understanding of the Territory and our community, and the way cricket can be used as that vehicle to create good people with good, healthy long-life outcomes."

Vowles has worn many hats in the Territory, from business to politics to sport and beyond. If he can find the region's next Indigenous superstar for a generation of kids in search of exactly that, it might well be his crowning glory.