Proteas record beckons for tireless Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj is on the verge of history, but the 32-year-old believes his career is only getting started.

The crafty left-arm spinner's career comes full circle this tour, returning to Australia for a Test series for the first time since his surprise debut in the 2016-17 summer.

And while he has become a constant in the Proteas' Test side, playing 45 of a possible 53 matches since his first, he's nowhere near his finish line.

"I want to play until I'm 40," Maharaj tells cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast, without an ounce of jest.

Maharaj rarely grabs the headlines, flying under the radar compared to his bowling partners Kagiso Rabada or Anrich Nortje.

But his reliable, consistent and at times match-winning performances have him in the cusp of breaking a South African record that has stood for more than half a century.

Maharaj sits on 154 Test wickets, placing him in 10th spot on his country's wicket-takers list.

Of spin bowlers however, Maharaj is second. Only Hugh Tayfield, whose final Test came in 1960, sits ahead of him on 170 wickets.

One-handed stunner seals hat-trick for Maharaj

But once he overtakes Tayfield and becomes South Africa's most prolific spinner ever, he won't be finished.

It's just after midday on a clear, hot Brisbane day when Maharaj joins the Unplayable Podcast at Allan Border Field, where the Proteas have based themselves since arriving in Australia two weeks ago.

Having just completed a longer-than-scheduled three-hour training session in the early-summer Queensland heat, Maharaj is a little late to our arranged interview time.

Of course, all is forgiven once he starts firing into considered, nuanced answers. More than anything, his extra deliveries in the nets and extra hours on the track are an indicator of his commitment to the cause.

Vernon Philander described him as "one of the hardest working cricketers I know" and Maharaj confirms that he spends countless hours in the nets.

"I bowl a lot. I'm quite excessive in my workloads," Maharaj said.

Maharaj celebrates a wicket at Lord's earlier this year // Getty

"Science has infiltrated sport in a large way with guys having to be managed a certain way.

"(But) being a spinner, you probably get a bit more leeway than a fast bowler.

"I always prepare to play Test cricket and I think my hunger and passion to play Test cricket propels me to work even harder and better myself every day."

Having debuted at 26, if Maharaj does play until he is 40, it means his Test career isn't even at the halfway point.

His action is smooth, uncomplicated, and repeatable.

He doesn't eat dessert, thanks to a self-imposed ban.

He trains the house down.

And James Anderson (40 years old himself) is still going strong at Test level.

Maybe playing until 40 isn't such a stretch.

*****

In the beginning, Maharaj thought he was no chance.

When he was selected in the South African Test squad for the first time, to tour Australia in late 2016, Maharaj believed he was being brought along for development purposes only.

"I didn't expect to play a game to be honest," Maharaj says of that trip.

"I thought it was just coming as part of the squad, maybe learn a few things or be a backup player."

"I pulled a half-volley for six!": Maharaj's crazy debut

Two days out from the first Test in Perth, his good friend Philander delivered him the news. The next day, his childhood hero Hashim Amla delivered him his cap.

Maharaj still has Amla's speech, which was jotted down on a scrap of paper.

"Walking onto the field to sing the national anthem, it was a very special, emotional moment," Maharaj said.

"As a youngster, you dream of playing for South Africa or your country, but you probably never think you're going to get there."

It was a memorable debut too, taking three wickets in the first innings and one in the second as South Africa won by 177 runs. He also hit four sixes in his scores of 16 and 41 not out.

And his first wicket was modern-day great Steve Smith for a duck, who was controversially adjudged lbw after coming down the wicket.

Maharaj traps advancing Smith

While the history and scorebooks say it was out, Maharaj does admit he has umpire Aleem Dar to thank.

"The day before the game I was bowling in the nets and I think Stephen Cook was batting at the other end," Maharaj recalls.

"Aleem Dar was going through his pre-match routines. And being someone new, he hadn't seen me before.

"A very similar thing happened (to the Smith wicket). He's like, 'You know, I'd probably give that out'.

"Little did I know, early into my spell the next morning, that was going to be the case."

Maharaj's first Test wicket got the entire cricketing world talking // Getty

And now Maharaj gets the opportunity to add to his two Tests in Australia.

He says South Africa's failed T20 World Cup campaign here just two months ago hurt, but provided some helpful insight for the Test players in the squad.

South Africa have rarely been on these shores since 2016 and getting a taste of Australian conditions is crucial.

"My biggest thing is everywhere I go, I want to learn something different," Maharaj says.

"It might be the curator or the opposition coach. It's those one-percenters that help you go a long way in your career."

QUICK SINGLE Lyon, Smith set to catch another Aussie Test record

Assignments for Test spinners don't get any tougher than a tour to Australia.

In the past 10 years, opposition spinners have averaged 60.69 runs per wicket on pitches Down Under.

It makes Nathan Lyon's record of 211 wickets at an average of 32.27 in that same period all the more impressive.

And Maharaj has been taking notes.

Lyon the Aussies' fourth-innings destroyer

"It doesn't spin a lot here," Maharaj says. "(But) there is a lot of bounce that you can work with.

"I think Nathan Lyon's a prime example of how to utilise bounce.

"Just watching how he bowled in Perth (against the West Indies) on a wicket that probably no one would have thought he was going to get a six-fa. I thought he bowled extremely well utilising spin on the ball, shape on the ball, bounce and attacking fields."

*****

While Maharaj is keen to play himself down, his role in the series will be pivotal if the Proteas are to make it four-consecutive Test series wins in Australia.

He's one of only four in the current squad who were part of the winning group six years ago.

Why do the Proteas have such a good record Down Under? Maharaj has a theory.

"We know South Africa are very good when their backs are against the wall," Maharaj says.

"Australia are fierce opponents and we know South African characters stand up to that.

"Or maybe the guys get even more keyed up for such a big series in Australia, knowing what's at stake, as there's a lot of pride to play for as well.

"Obviously (we want) to uphold the record, but having said that, there's an opportunity as a young side to create some special memories."

If he has it his way, Maharaj will return the next time South Africa tour Australia. And possibly the one after that too.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Buy #AUSvSA Test tickets here