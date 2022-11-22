India v Australia T20Is - Women

Pluck of the Irish: Garth's unlikely road to Aussie squad

Kim Garth debuted for Ireland at 14 years old - now, after making a bold call to move to the other side of the world to pursue her professional dream, she is on the cusp of playing for Australia

Laura Jolly

22 November 2022, 03:46 PM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo