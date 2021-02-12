Garth’s great sacrifice to chase professional dream

Kim Garth admits giving up representing her native Ireland to pursue her dream being a full-time professional cricketer was one of the toughest decisions she has faced, but she is embracing her new life as Victoria’s latest debutante.

Garth, a pace-bowling allrounder, made her Victoria debut on Wednesday, impressing with figures of 2-25 from 8.2 overs as her team romped to an eight-wicket win over arch-rivals New South Wales in the domestic 50-over competition.

QUICK SINGLE Delay a boost for Vlaeminck's World Cup bid

The 24-year-old was awarded a Victorian contract ahead of the 2020-21 season, having already spent several summers playing Premier cricket in Melbourne, while also being handed opportunities to represent Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in the Rebel WBBL.

Garth's super seed removes Devine

The goal is to obtain permanent residency; something that would allow Garth to play as a local player in the WBBL, rather than relying on being chosen for one of the limited spots reserved for overseas players.

It was that taste of the Big Bash and seeing up close the opportunities presented to Australia’s semi-professional domestic players that convinced Garth to take the leap.

However, her decision to relocate to Australia means Garth will not be part of Ireland’s squad when they take the field at the ODI World Cup qualifying event in Sri Lanka in July.

The allrounder, who became the youngest player to represent Ireland when she debuted aged 14 a decade ago, admitted it would be tough to watch from afar.

But she backs her call.

Kim Garth bends her back for Ireland // Getty

"It was really difficult, it was a massive decision," Garth told cricket.com.au this week.

"To give up playing for my country and to leave my friends and family as well was a really difficult decision.

"But sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture and be a bit selfish in that regard.

"I wanted to play cricket for a living and that’s something just wasn’t feasible back home.

"I think it’ll be even more difficult when the girls are back on tour again and I won’t be there with them but I’m really enjoying being part of the Victorian set-up and playing cricket for a living."

Garth made her debut as part of a Victorian bowling attack that also featured Australian quicks Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck and Annabel Sutherland, and spinners Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano.

Australia captain Meg Lanning is now her skipper.

Match wrap: Classy Vics cruise past Breakers by eight wickets

"It’s super exciting, it’s half the Aussie side," Garth said.

"It’s awesome learning off them and being part of the environment every day, being around these superstars day in and day out, that’s a big part of the reason I came over here.

"It’s hard not to improve when you’re around these guys every day."

Giving up international cricket is not the only sacrifice Garth is making to follow her dream.

With the international borders closed, Garth’s parents had to settle for watching her make her Victoria debut via cricket.com.au’s live stream; and the ongoing pandemic also means she has not been able to return home to visit her family and friends since Christmas 2019.

"It’s been really difficult," Garth said. "I was meant to go home at the end of the grade season last year and then the day I found out I had a Victoria contract, was the day the borders closed.

"So there were mixed emotions because I was excited to get a contract, but if I left the country to go back home, I wouldn’t be able to get back in (to Australia).

"I had to ring home and tell my parents I might not be home for a while which was a difficult thing to do, but ultimately I think I made the right decision.

"Especially now, given we’re living pretty normally and they’re in lockdown back home, but the hardest thing is not knowing when I’m going to get to see them."

Garth plans to apply for permanent residency this month and expects the process to take around a year to be completed.

It means she is likely to be able to play as a local by WBBL|08, and while permanent residency would also make Garth eligible for selection for Australia, she said it was not at the forefront of her mind.

"Honestly, the ultimate reason I made the decision was because I wanted to play cricket for a living," she said.

"To be on a full-time contract and play WNCL and WBBL as a local and play cricket for a living so I didn’t have to have another job like I did back home.

"If there comes a time where I’ve had a couple of good seasons and I’ve qualified as a local, if an opportunity came (to play for Australia) that’d be awesome.

"But I just want to focus on performing well domestically for the next couple of seasons."

Garth was absent from WBBL|06, which was played inside a Sydney bubble. Not contracted by any of the eight clubs, she was offered the chance to join the hub as a floating replacement player, but instead opted to remain in Melbourne and train with the few Victorian squad members who were not part of the 20-over tournament.

"I was concerned I’d go up and not get to play much cricket at all and just be a net bowler," she explained.

"So I decided I’d stay home and really work on my batting and play come club cricket.

"As it turned out I probably would have played a couple of games but I don’t have any regrets to be honest.

"I had a really productive couple of months with the small group of us who stayed back in Victoria.

"I feel like I’m more of a bowling allrounder now which is really exciting."