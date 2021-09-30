The four key battles that will decide the pink-ball Test

The magic of Test cricket isn't just the wearing of whites, the fielders under the lid and the second new ball. It's all the little battles within the battle, getting those key match ups right and winning the big moments.

Whether it be an inspired bowling change in the over before the tea break, the switching of ends of one of the quicks to get the breakthrough or that gritty innings against some fast, short-pitched deliveries.

Test cricket isn't for the faint-hearted and no one is more grateful for the opportunity to play it than these two teams. And there's better way to promote more Test cricket than to watch these battles and ride the highs and lows to see which nation will prevail.

Shafil Verma v Australia's fast bowlers

If you had the chance to tune in to the England v India series and The Hundred, you would have witnessed a great battle between Katherine Brunt and Shafali Verma, a young batting star taking on one of the best fast bowlers the game has seen.

The battle evolved with every contest; the top-of-off-stump plan was traded in for a barrage of short-pitched deliveries and was ultimately won by the experienced campaigner with slower balls and yorkers that targeted the stumps.

I'm not sure we will see any Brunt-like celebrations and send offs this week (I kind of wish we would!), but we are going to see some very similar battles in this series and more importantly in this Test match.

Execution will be the key for the Australians; if given any room, Verma will surely take it on. It is the way she plays and if she gets away, anything is possible.

The leg-spinners

The leg spinner who has the most influence between Georgia Wareham (if fit) and Poonam Yadav will be telling in this match.

These two players go about their craft differently; Poonam will give the ball more air, while Wareham will have more pace on the ball and target the stumps.

Both players can beat both sides of the bat with their wrong uns, which we will see employed with fielders in close under the helmet.

Both captains will go to their leggies when in need of a wicket and I'm sure I’m not the only one hoping to see some spin in the pitch.

The skippers

Speaking of captains, both Meg Lanning and Mithali Raj are the key batters in their respective line-ups.

They play different roles; Raj is the glue that holds the Indian line-up together and with attacking weapons like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma around her, Raj will be the steady hand. She will go from being criticised about her strike rate in the white-ball games to applauded for it this week as she aims to bat for as long as possible.

She has been so successful in this role in the past, but a swinging pink ball at pace won’t be easy to neutralise. She will need to shoulder the load of these short, sharp spells if India are to be successful in this Test match.

Lanning will look to dictate the tempo of the match and there is no better way to do this as a captain than by spending time out in the middle. But Lanning will also play her naturally attacking style.

By Meg's standards, she would probably be disappointed with her performance in the series so far, with just one fifty to her name in the first game of the tour.

I always disliked playing club cricket against Meg after she wasn’t in the runs in a WNCL game beforehand because it's like poking the bear - you just know she is going to make runs.

That's what makes her a champion. It drives her. It isn't a source of concern, simply an intermission in the Lanning show that is certain to have a big ending.

The swing bowlers

Swing, swing, swing. It is a talking point for every pink-ball Test, but it's on my list of battles to watch purely based on what we saw in the one-dayers.

Meghna Singh has been outstanding so far in this series. The 27-year-old made her debut in Mackay but if you had flicked on the TV to watch game one, you could have easily assumed she was playing her 50th match, such was the way she was able to beat the outside edge of the right-handers.

This makes her the perfect partner for Jhulan Goswami, who has great height and an ability to bring the ball in to the right-hander, making the pair a formidable opening combination.

Add Pooja Vastrakar to the mix and you have a quality Indian swing attack. The question mark, however, will be their fitness across the four days and I expect the spinners to be used to ensure they are able to maintain their swing and pace.

Let me go off on a small tangent here just to simply appreciate Jhulan Goswami. She's 38 years old, a pace bowler, still leading the attack admirably and even hitting the winning runs when needed. What a legend.

Just who Australia turn to in their seam attack is yet to be confirmed. Ellyse Perry is a lock, but who we will see out of Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland, Nic Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Hannah Darlington and Maitlan Brown is still unknown.

But Darcie Brown would be a certain starter in my team. She can produce prolific swing and pace, she was player-of-the-match in game one in Mackay with figures of 4-33, and she has picked up the important wickets of both Verma and Mandhana already in this series. Along with the extended break she was given having been rested for the third ODI, it means she will be primed and ready to go.

Against bowlers of this quality, the top orders of both teams would have had a tough gig anyway during this match, and it'll be even tougher under lights.

It's been a long time between Tests for these two great teams, so let's hope this is the start of a special rivalry that drives this format forward across the world.

Let the battles begin!

