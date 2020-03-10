ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Beams' message for Australia's World Cup winners

Former leg-spinner Kristen Beams lauds the Aussies and the progress of women's sport after the host nation were crowned world champions

Kristen Beams

10 March 2020, 02:13 PM AEST

Kristen Beams represented Australia on 49 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now offers expert analysis as part of the ABC Grandstand team having called time on her playing career at the end of 2019.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo