Beams' message for Australia's World Cup winners

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

As I sit here reflecting on the last few weeks, I can't help but smile.

For so many years women's sport has pleaded for a chance. You could then hit play on the pre-recorded responses that inevitably follow – women's sport doesn't make any money, people don't want to watch it on TV, the crowd sizes are too small, fans prefer men's sport.

The 86,174 people who showed up to the Women's T20 World Cup Final proved women's sport right.

To all the amazing women who came before this Australian Women's Cricket Team, thank you. You paid for the privilege of representing your country, you even paid for your uniform. You were self-coached professionals who drove the game forward and allowed it to get to where it is today. What a gift you gave.

World Champions shout it out loud in the middle of the MCG

That sentiment wasn't lost on this incredible Australian Team. They referred to you in victory and acknowledged what you did for them.

I couldn't help but be emotional and as I looked around the MCG. I wasn't alone.

I love the romance of cricket and we got the fairytale finish. The cheer from the crowd when Alyssa Healy hit the first six is something I won't ever forget.

It was a day of firsts – the biggest crowd at a women's cricket match, the first time I've seen crowd participation in the MCC members for a Mexican wave and the first time Katy Perry was upstaged during a performance as Molly Strano danced for the crowd.

I don't know how they would have felt – I was never a World Cup winner – but even the most experienced players in that side who have multiple World Cup titles would have experienced something they had never felt before, because it was the biggest match of their career.

International Women's Day 2020 will be a moment in time in their lives, women's cricket globally and women's sport in this country.

I remember when the idea was first posed about a stand-alone Women's T20 World Cup, the Australian team were asked their opinion.

There were mixed responses. Of course a stand-alone tournament would be amazing, but would it get the same cut through and would the crowds be the same as if it was a joint venture with the men?

To T20 World Cup CEO Nick Hockley and the team, congratulations. It was a brave decision and the best example of 'build it and they will come'. We have to take the time to enjoy this moment in women's sport, but when you start to ponder what the future looks like, all of sudden the possibilities are endless.

There is no doubt the game is going from strength to strength around the world. I've been impressed with Pakistan and South Africa's improvement and who could forget the rise of Thailand, who were denied a famous first win having made it to their first 'Big Dance'? And the top-four countries continue to raise the bar with the emergence of teenage talent like Shafali Verma and Annabel Sutherland.

But the rise of women's cricket will be down to each country's flagship domestic competition – the WBBL is the best in the world. I'm eagerly awaiting The Hundred (England's new domestic competition) and hope a fully-fledged IPL isn't far away after India's success over the past three years. These competitions that bring together the best players in the world more consistently will drive the game forward and it will ensure that 86,174 isn't a one off but the new normal.

To Meg Lanning and the Australia Team, thank you! You gave us every inch of yourselves as players. But more than that, it was the way you did it. It was the honesty in the media, the individual flair and personality that made us feel a part of the team and my personal favourite, the emotion.

Every fist pump, high five and hug (that looked more like an old-fashioned shirt front in AFL) gave us an insight into how much it means to represent your country.

You deserve this – the entire country is proud of you.

