ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Australia's options for a World Cup without Perry

Beating the White Ferns was a testament to Australia's team-first values but the loss of Ellyse Perry presents a new challenge to overcome

Kristen Beams

3 March 2020, 09:19 AM AEST

Kristen Beams represented Australia on 49 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now offers expert analysis as part of the ABC Grandstand team having called time on her playing career at the end of 2019.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo