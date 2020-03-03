Australia's options for a World Cup without Perry

Aussies advance, despite Perry's injury blow

Normality is restored everyone, we can now resume our everyday lives knowing Australia is through to the semi-finals!

Since the first match of this tournament Australia has been under the microscope: Do they have the right team? What is the impact of losing Tayla Vlaeminck? Are players in form?

But pressure isn't new to Australia and neither are the questions that get asked. They expect them, they are the no.1 ranked team in the world and this is a home World Cup.

But beating New Zealand has silenced the critics. It was a great performance – measured, disciplined and, most of all, one that stayed true to their style of play and should excite the fans. They scored 155 against New Zealand and hitting 180 or more is not out of the question with the team peaking at the right time.

But in tournament play, it's rare that teams sail through without any adversity.

My heart was broken at the start of this tournament when Vlaeminck was ruled out through injury. I've never met a kid more deserving of some luck and we were all eager to watch her tear through batting orders with pace and bounce.

Yesterday we saw another cruel injury, this time to Ellyse Perry when she hurt her hamstring in the field and had to be helped from the ground having already been under multiple injury clouds throughout this tournament.

When asked whether she would play against NZ, my answer was simple: Yes.

Now, I have no idea of the injuries she is carrying, I can only speak of the person I know. She has played through injuries before, she is a warrior, a player who gets every inch out of herself – she just wouldn't have missed this must-win clash.

Which is why I don't like the idea of hypothesising about what Australia may do. My heart hopes she will be fine and play in the semi-final. I do love the romance of cricket and we all want Ellyse Perry to play.

Let's face facts, what are the options?

But what does is mean if Ellyse Perry doesn't play? It means other players stand up. That's what this Australian team does.

Georgia Wareham wasn't in the starting XI at the start of this tournament and yesterday was the player of the match taking the key scalps of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine (cue applause for a great selection).

Meg Lanning came in at No.3 in a big game in a position we would normally see Ash Gardener come to the crease. Gardener steps up to bowl the last over after Perry can't complete her remaining overs, a role not usually given to an off spinner.

I've mentioned it before – it's the value of having players who can perform under pressure and play whatever role is asked of them.

That's the magic and that is how they will cover any injury, let alone an injury to one of their most senior players.

Diversity in the squad of 15 will allow Australia to look many options including a spin-heavy bowling attack or to include a proven performer in Delissa Kimmence, the death overs specialist.

If Perry isn't able to take her place, there are WBBL stars that could come in and fill the void. Belinda Vakarewa's form for the Hobart Hurricanes didn't go unnoticed and Heather Graham has consistently done well in domestic cricket having made her international debut in the past 12 months.

No wrong answers

There are so many options for Meg, Motty and the selectors and the best bit is, there isn't a wrong answer. Because time and time again, players are standing up at different times and in roles they are haven't played internationally or domestically.

I think it is all about the Powerplay – games of T20 are generally won and lost in this phase of the game. Settling on their best bowling options in the Powerplay will most likely decide who will come into the side if Perry doesn't get up.

But I would expect she is given every chance to be available: she is a senior player, proven performer and therefore she has earned the right – so join me in having your fingers crossed.

Shout out to the Wolf

I can't go without mentioning the performance of Georgia 'Wolf' Wareham, to not only come into the side in the previous match but to perform so strongly on Monday to get Australia through to the semi-finals was an incredible performance.

It showed the value of having a quality leg-spinner in your team and the importance of bowling at the stumps. But more than all of that, its self-belief!

As a leg-spinner, that isn't a given, it's a hard art and in T20 your best and your worst ball can sail over the fence.

But leg-spinners are a captain's dream as they take wickets and what I loved was the skipper backing her against the best of the NZ batters.

There is no better feeling than being backed as a spinner and the Wolf did not let Lanning down.

What impact will she have on the rest of this tournament? I smile just thinking about it.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network