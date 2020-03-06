Surging Aussies a runaway train we should all be aboard

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

Every World Cup has its dramas and for us, the fans – we love that! As a player, not so much but with the understanding that it is 'all part of the job'.

And, for the most part, the drama happens behind closed doors: last-minute fitness tests, pitch conditions dictating teams, illness and selection debates.

For Australia in this World Cup there has been no respite from these dramas and distractions, losing to India in the first match of the tournament has made their ability to make Sunday's final a topic discussed each day at length.

Their ever-changing XI and batting lineup continues to spark debate, the heart-breaking injuries to Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck and, of course, the weather.

Each player handles things differently; the weather is a great example. I heard Beth Mooney say that she kept the curtains closed so she couldn't see the rain.

Others would have been refreshing the weather app all afternoon to check the radar.

Sing it with passion, shout it out loud: Aussies party at the SCG

There would be some players riddled with nerves and others who took the opportunity for a cheeky nap yesterday afternoon and – my personal favourite on tour – copious amounts of coffee to get through the day.

But it's not really about how individuals work through it, it's about the team and their culture.

I'm sure some will roll their eyes reading the word 'culture'. It can sometimes be a dirty word. And please understand I'm a fellow skeptic, but what I have been a part of and witnessed over the past five years is the development of an incredible culture.

Freaking love this team 💛💚 Sucks there wasn’t two semi’s played yesterday, but so bloody stoked to be going to the #T20WorldCup Final 💪🏼🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/LHmk0smIFT March 5, 2020

I like to think of it as a train: once the direction is set, it goes there quickly and directly. You are either on it, or off it. It will stop and pick people up along the journey and it will also leave some behind.

This Australian team set its direction a long time ago and the players love the train and can't wait to get to the destination.

But what makes this train so impressive is that they aren't just on it, they are driving it.

They take responsibility and accountability for it, they don't deviate or question the destination and they work hard to ensure everyone is valued, has a role and loves being a part of it.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing to get to their destination, but as the train rolls in to the MCG to the sound of Katy Perry singing 'Roar' this Sunday, they can be satisfied that each individual (players and staff) played their role to get to the biggest game in women's cricket history.

Lanning leadership still setting the tone

Good cultures have good leadership and the passion and emotion of Meg Lanning last night really summed it up for me, it meant so much for her to lead this team to a World Cup Final.

Her record in finals is incredible, she epitomises the terms 'captain's knock' and 'lead by example'.

I've never played alongside someone who 'calmed the dressing room' more than Meg.

Lanning leads from the front with confident knock

When she is at the crease, you always felt like you would win the game and last night was no exception. Wickets fell, but when you look up and see Meg at the non-striker's end with determination etched on her face you are left with a sense that they will do this, they will get to a World Cup final on home soil.

As a captain, she is no fuss. As a leader, she wants to win… always!

The backing of her bowlers to do a job at key times has been a feature during this World Cup.

Relieved Lanning turns attention to World Cup final

Georgia Wareham bowling at the best T20 player (in my humble opinion) right now in Sophie Devine and Nic Carey bowling the final over against New Zealand are good examples.

Even last night, with rain falling, using Jess Jonassen to bowl the final over when it could have quite possibly felt like a she was bowling with a piece of soap just shows how much she believes that any player can play any role when called upon.

Changing things up for India rematch

Will Australia do things differently to the last time they played India? Yes, they have done so in every match of this tournament and previous tournaments over the past few years.

They've been committed to doing so, despite the criticism.

Against India in the first game, it was thought the walls were crashing down for Australia. Against New Zealand it was described as an inspired performance of a team building.

The difference between the two games? The end result.

Australia stumble as Indian bowling prevails

Sure, some will still make comment about whether Jess Jonassen should have strolled out to the middle when she did against South Africa.

But when Australia do something unexpected on Sunday and it comes off, we will stand and applaud such a great decision, if it doesn't come off it will be criticised – that's the game.

Australia have worked harder than most to get to this final and had some luck along the way. But I like to think they got some good karma for wanting to play a brave style of cricket.

QUICK SINGLE Captain clutch delivers again for her country

A score of 190-plus at the MCG isn't out of reach on a good batting surface that will be less favourable to spin, and coming up with plans against Poonam Yadav will be a focus in the lead-up.

This will be the biggest game any player from either team will have played.

The romance of cricket is still alive, Australia vs India at the MCG with more than 90,000 people there to see it – It's a teenage dream (see what I did there…..).