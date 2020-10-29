Rebel WBBL|06

Mooney will allow Devine to 'take the handbrake off'

Former Australia and Melbourne Stars spinner Kristen Beams reviews the opening weekend of WBBL|06

Kristen Beams

29 October 2020, 02:16 PM AEST

Kristen Beams represented Australia on 49 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now offers expert analysis as part of the ABC Grandstand team having called time on her playing career at the end of 2019.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo