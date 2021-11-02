Halfway heroes: My Best XI in WBBL|07 - so far

I can't believe we are already are at the halfway point of WBBL|07, and what an interesting ladder it is. There are the leaders in the Renegades sitting two points clear of nearest rival the Heat as the two-team breakaway pack, and then there is the peloton with the remaining six teams. How teams will shape up in the race to the final four will be dependent on the form of key players, so it's a fitting time to name my 'Team of the Tournament' – so far. I'm not sure how selectors do this; it was so hard that my list of players grew so long I could have easily put together a secondary XI as well.

And while I'm 100 per cent sure I'll have plenty of people disagree with me, I'm OK with that, as it shows just how good so many players have been in the competition so far. And don't worry, I'll be sure to take all of this 'friendly advice' on board when I name my WBBL07 Team of the Tournament in a few weeks' time.

1. Grace Harris (Heat)

It would be hard to find someone who disagrees with me on this one. Grace has been outstanding – to average 50 at a strike-rate of 133 is great form in anyone's book. Not to mention that she could bowl some handy overs in my team, she has been so impressive in WBBL|07 and continues to grow as a player. She will also be wearing the loudest shades and chatting on the Mic.

Harris flays Hurricanes attack on her way to 75

2. Elyse Villani (Stars)

Villani has always been devastating in the Powerplay as she likes to go after the bowlers, and her ability to counter both pace and spin makes her the perfect partner for Harris at the top of the order. With an average of 35 at a strike rate of 118, she is an opposition bowler's nightmare, while a focus on power hitting during her first preseason in Tasmania has seen her become just as dangerous in the middle and back-end of the innings. That little hover step and baseball load up screams 'Watch the ball in the crowd!'

3. Mignon du Preez (Hurricanes)

Du Preez powers Hurricanes to victory over Stars

Considering she missed out in the first three matches of the tournament, this selection speaks to how well du Preez has performed since. The pocket rocket was a major signing for the Hurricanes and her ability to clear the boundary has been a feature of her game in WBBL|07. She is the kind of player you want on your team – she brings the energy and fight, which I love.

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (Renegades)

Kaur boasts the highest average in the competition at the halfway point with 73, and she is the finisher in my team with a Dhoni-like ability to time her run perfectly. When she flicks the switch – wow. She can also bowl in all three phases of the game which adds so much to any team. She has been an unbelievably good pick-up for the Renegades and we are all hoping to see another of those shots over cover for six.

Kaur steers Renegades in brilliant run chase

5. Alyssa Healy (wk) (Sixers)

Cue everyone telling me she is an opening batter … I know. However, with a strike-rate of 148 she is going to give my team the ability to accelerate through the middle. Every bowler in WBBL history (me included) has had their heart broken by an Alyssa Healy innings and her 94no against the Scorchers was a good example of why she is all class.

6. Georgia Redmayne (Heat)

I know, another opener… But her average of 38 at a strike -rate of 125 demands selection somewhere. She is at six in my team as her strength with the Heat this season has been being the yin to the Grace Harris yang. Having diversity in your batting line up is really important and Redmayne plays whatever role is needed; if Harris is off to a flyer, she gives her the strike, while if the game isn't moving she accelerates. For the purpose of my team, that flexibility is important at any stage of the innings.

Who is the most exciting young player in the WBBL?

7. Deepti Sharma (Thunder)

Deepti has been a great pickup for the Thunder this season. A genuine allrounder, she has stood up when the Thunder have needed her, striking at 112 and averaging 31. This is without adding in her nine wickets with an economy rate of 6.52. Her numbers are great, but I love her competitiveness. She is always at the batters and to me she seems like the kind of player I'd just love to have on my team. I just re-read all that: I'm being a fan girl.

8. Jess Jonassen (c, Heat)

Coming off injury and missing the recent international series she has taken 12 wickets to be the leading wicket-taker and at an economy of 5.5 if you don't mind. I've really enjoyed the way Jonassen has used her bowlers in WBBL|07 and she gets the nod as skipper in my team. The Heat are tracking so well that she hasn't needed to play too much of a role with the bat, that is a luxury for her side leading into the business end given she has opened the batting for Australia.

9. Kim Garth (Stars)

Garth could consider herself stiff to be batting at nine in my Team of the Tournament as she has played an important role in the middle overs for Meg Lanning's Stars. Her 11 wickets at an economy of 5.18 is an outstanding return but then add in this stat – seven of those wickets have been taken in the Powerplay – and it is more impressive still. She gets swing in the Powerplay and uses her changes of pace through the middle and death overs, and that ability to play different roles in each phase of the game is absolute gold.

10. Alana King (Scorchers)

King's move to the west for WBBL|07 has yielded seven wickets at an economy of 5.15 which is a great return for a leg-spinner. Deciding to play on the same team as the 'Super Over queen' Sophie Devine shows just how smart Kingy is. She is getting plenty of spin and isn't afraid to toss the ball up, making her a real weapon. She has evolved her game and has more change ups which just adds to the strengths she already has.

11. Tayla Vlaeminck (Hurricanes)

Hooray! Vlaeminck tears apart Stars top-order on her birthday

She bowls rapid, which is probably reason enough to put her in the team. However we are talking about a tearaway quick who can take wickets (she has six to her name) but can also go at an economy of under six – tick, tick, tick. What has impressed me the most is that she has taken the big wickets: names such as Healy, Villani, Lanning! She is batting at 11, but if you need a boundary off the last ball to win, we have seen what she can do with that massive six against the Heat.

I was originally going to have a 12th however that quickly turned into wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th. So instead I'd like to tip my hat and make some honourable mentions/ apologies to the outstanding performers I couldn't fit in: Sam Bates, Ruth Johnston, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine, Maia Bouchier and Jemimah Rodrigues are all deserving of a place in my Team of the Tournament and I can't wait to see you all dominate the back end of WBBL|07.

Now bring on the race to the finals.