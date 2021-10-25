Ladder far from settled after WBBL's wet and wild start

Good luck picking a top four, let alone a winner for this fascinating WBBL season.

While it is still early doors, the matches played so far have given us little indication of what the ladder will look like at the business end.

This is what makes the WBBL so great as a fan; its unpredictable nature. A player can take the game away from even the best opposition. There are upsets, hat-tricks and incredible catches. We have seen all of these things in the early stages of the competition. Some will glance at the current standings and wonder why the two teams that played off in last season’s final, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, are currently at the bottom of the ladder.

Hat-trick! Brown destroys the Heat in Launceston

I wouldn’t be reading too much into that – yet.

I say this with a heavy heart having grown up in Launceston but it bears pointing out that the weather has not been kind to the competition. Us locals would say the chilly temperatures ‘build character’. But the excessive rain has been a cruel twist that no one wanted, with four matches washed out and two shortened matches already in the tournament.

Rain, rain go away... // Getty

It is less likely that we will see this in Adelaide, Perth and Mackay (famous last words, right?) and I’m hoping we will see fewer puffer jackets and beanies, and more zinc cream and floppy hats for the upcoming matches in those cities.

Indifferent weather and pitches spending significant time under covers has meant the importance of winning the toss has been heightened. We have seen every team who has won the toss bowl first in Launceston. In Hobart, only the Hurricanes and Renegades have opted to set a total. While the trend has been to chase in T20 cricket in recent times, I think we will see teams consider batting first more as the tournament progresses.

Another variable is the number of matches each team has played. The Sixers have played four games already while the Thunder have played just two (with one washout each). It can be difficult to get a read on how teams are faring relative to others because of this, and this will continue to be the case when the tournament moves across the country given not all teams will travel to all three venues and games will be so spread out.

A further dynamic here is whether those who were forced to complete two weeks quarantine have really found their feet yet. I have a huge amount of admiration for players who have been able to hit the ground running out of quarantine. Two weeks of confinement is far from conducive to performing at a high level. The fact none of these players have complained about it shows just how resilient they are.

Shafali Verma and Alyssa Healy are the Sixers' exciting new opening combination // Getty

Despite the low number of completed games to date, teams will be starting to get an understanding of whether some of their new combinations with bat and ball have ‘clicked’ yet. I have enjoyed keeping an eye on some of the team’s new opening batting combinations; Shafali Verma and Alyssa Healy for the Sixers, Elyse Villani and Annabel Sutherland for the Stars as well as Ruth Johnston and Rachel Priest at the top of the Hurricanes line-up. There have been some promising signs and we should only expect them to become more potent as they develop greater understanding of each other’s games further into the tournament.

On the other hand, some teams are already ahead of the curve due to the stability they have built up. The dynamite pair of Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine have picked up where they left off in WBBL|06. For the Heat, Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne clearly have built up a strong understanding even though we haven’t always seen them open together. I also expect to see good things from South African duo Dane van Niekerk and Laura Woolvardt at the Strikers, not only because of the amount of cricket they have played together but also because of their complementary styles. Van Niekerk likes taking the bowlers on and hitting to different pockets of the ground while Woolvardt plays more traditional cricket shots, which ensures bowlers need a lot of different plans and fields. That can be tough at the best of times, let alone during the powerplay stage.

We have also seen some early changes. The Sammy-Jo Johnson and Smriti Mandhana opening combination was broken up after the return of Tahlia Wilson from injury, with Johnson going down to No.4. The Renegades have also made a subtle tweak with skipper Sophie Molineux moving down the order and Eve Jones partnering Jemimah Rodrigues up top. For both the Thunder and Renegades, the moves look to give them more balance and leaves bowling units with not a lot of joy even if they get early wickets; both Johnson and Molineux can break the game open and find the boundary, while also being able to control the innings in a chase if required.

It will be fascinating to see which teams find their mojo over the coming weeks – it should make for some cracking cricket.