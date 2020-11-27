The key match-ups that will decide the WBBL Final

Stars, Thunder set stage for epic WBBL|06 Final

It takes a lot to make a Rebel WBBL final, even more so in 2020. COVID19 has changed everything and for a WBBL cricketer this has meant a new way of training.

For many it was their lightest pre-season, training in small groups, wearing masks and with the uncertainty of what the season would look like. But as an observer you would assume there has been no challenges by the way these girls have performed, and WBBL|06 has, like every season before it, again raised the bar and set a new benchmark for the standard of play.

The competition has been very even this season and many were left scratching their heads with teams like the Sydney Sixers and last year's finalists the Adelaide Strikers missing the top four. But we find ourselves with only two still standing in the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunder.

So what does it take to win a WBBL Final? I can't answer that with any certainty as I never got close. But I would expect that it is about players who can handle the pressure, play with the same freedom and bravery they did in the round games and winning the key head-to-heads contests and key moments. There are plenty of great contests to look forward to and here's what I'm going to be keenly watching:

The battle of the opening combinations Elyse Villani & Meg Lanning (Stars) v Tammy Beaumont & Rachel Trenaman (Thunder)

Expect both Elyse Villani (Stars) and Tammy Beaumont (Thunder) to set the tone for both of their batting innings by taking it on and bullying the bowling. There's no bigger challenge for Powerplay bowlers than coming up against players like those two with only two fielders out.

The Thunder have had some changes to their opening combination compared to the Stars who have kept the same pair all tournament. Beaumont and Rachel Trenaman showed good intent in the semi and they will need to do the same on Saturday night if they are to get the Thunder off to a flyer which the Scorchers were unable to do in their semi-final.

The Stars opening combination is something pretty special with Lanning and Villani knowing each other's games so well and complimenting each other's skillsets, so it will be over the bowlers to decide this battle, which leads me to...

The battle of the quicks Katherine Brunt (Stars) v Shabnim Ismail (Thunder)

The Hobart Hurricanes top order were on the wrong end of one of the best bowling performances I've ever seen with Shabnim Ismail bowling fast with a mixture of short and full-pitch bowling.

But if the North Sydney wicket plays similar to the semi-final the short ball is going to be a proper effort ball to have any effectiveness. One thing both these bowlers share is competitiveness and there will be no respite for the top orders for both sides.

I love the emotion of Katherine Brunt, an absolute nightmare to play against but I'm guessing absolute gold if you are on her team. The presence, the accuracy, the pace and the experience ... she has it all. Beaumont has faced a lot of Brunt and just thinking about this contest makes you want to reach for the popcorn.

But what am I looking forward to the most?

The battle of the spinners Erin Osborne, Alana King & Sophie Day (Stars) v Sam Bates, Lauren Smith & Heather Knight (Thunder)

Alana King was sensational in the semi-final, taking key wickets for the Stars as did Sam Bates for the Thunder, and both players swung the game in their team's favour. Both spin groups have diversity in both experience and their skillset.

Traditionally we have seen the left-arm orthodox bowlers be very important in T20 cricket and this tournament has been no different. Their ability to bowl in the Powerplay is a captain's dream and Bates has done this for the Thunder through each campaign.

With Sophie Day in her first season as a WBBL cricketer, not that you'd know it, she's been outstanding and there is no better way to reiterate this point than having a look at the overs when Lanning has thrown her the ball at critical times.

But look out for the off-spinners (Osborne and Smith) who are class bowlers who can play any role in their team's bowling innings as well as being great fielders.

The finishers Nat Sciver (Stars) v Hannah Darlington (Thunder)

Hannah Darlington has bowled every key over for the Thunder and been incredibly effective, and nowhere more so than in the semi-final against the Heat. Her change-ups and accuracy haven't been combated by many batters, especially at the back-end of the innings.

Speaking up change-ups, Nat Sciver is one of the best and she bowls a heavy ball with an ability to bowl according to whatever the conditions are.

The yorker is effective no matter the conditions and both bowlers can nail these for their team. For teams to have momentum in their innings they will have to dominate these two bowlers. Two batters who will need take it to these bowlers?

The bankers Mignon du Preez (Stars) v Heather Knight (Thunder)

Both have been consistent for their teams. Yep, I said 'consistent' when talking about T20 cricket. They give their teams great balance and allow their top-orders to play with freedom and take the game on knowing they can play whatever role is required.

Whether it's maintaining momentum at the back-end of an innings and going big or picking up the pieces and controlling the middle order, these players settle the dressing room and play a role that captains love. Speaking of captains...

My final key battle: The skippers Meg Lanning (Stars) v Rachel Haynes (Thunder)

Two of the great tacticians who also know each other exceptionally well given they are the captain and vice-captain of Australia, respectively. I'd expect them both to be pretty clear on how each may go about this game which is going to be great to watch.

They both have so many bowling options so it could come down how they use them, with Haynes' captaincy moves in the semi a good example, given many were just about the pencil the Heat in for the final. They will both lead well with bat in hand or marshalling the troops, I can't wait to see it unfold.

I won't even try to offer an opinion that doesn't have bias. I couldn't be any more biased if I tried - every inch of me hopes it is a Melbourne Stars win. First finals series, first title.... that's got a nice ring to it.

One thing is for certain, this game is going to be a cracker!