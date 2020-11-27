Rebel WBBL|06

The key match-ups that will decide the WBBL Final

The Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder are evenly matched across all departments, which sets up a cracking WBBL|06 final. Here's the battles that could shape the destination of the trophy

Kristen Beams

27 November 2020, 08:52 PM AEST

Kristen Beams represented Australia on 49 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now offers expert analysis as part of the ABC Grandstand team having called time on her playing career at the end of 2019.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo