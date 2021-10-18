What we learned from the opening weekend of WBBL|07

It's fair to say there was a lot happening on the first weekend of WBBL|07, between the threat of wet weather and a snap three-day lockdown. But we ended up with all matches completed and some very good cricket, and a few key learnings to take away.

The importance of spin

Yes, I absolutely bang on about the spinners, but the start of WBBL|07 has given me cause to do so, and there is no better place to start than the Wareham-Molineux combination at the Renegades.

I loved seeing Wareham bowl in the Powerplay. In the past it would be no-no to have a leg spinner bowl in the Powerplay, usually saving them for the seventh over when four fielders can be outside the ring.

But Wareham was excellent, I don't think any batter wants to face a spinning ball (that can spin both ways) early in their innings and the new ball can also get some skid off the surface. Her execution of a wide line plan is a good addition to her repertoire.

Gades take points as spinners bamboozle Canes

New skipper Sophie Molineux picked up where she left off in the international series and will bowl many of the 'difficult' overs for the Gades in all three phases of the game, and that is absolute gold.

Missing in action for the Stars in the first game was Erin Osborne (injured) and Linsey Smith (quarantine) and it proved telling. The Stars have confirmed both are available for Tuesday's match against the Hurricanes, and that changes the look of their bowling unit.

I'm also enjoying the continued rise of Sophie Day. She did a great job in her first season last year and she has added more shape on the ball this season and, in conjunction with two experienced spinners in Smith and Osborne, this will be critical for the Stars.

Molly Strano picked up where she left off last season, albeit in a different colour, and compliments Hobart's quicks Tayla Vlaemenick and Belinda Vakarewa so well.

And it's great to see Jess Jonassen back out there for the Brisbane Heat and it's no surprise to me that she picked up a cheeky three poles in her first game. Spin for the win!

Lily Mills and Alana King are new faces for the Scorchers, and both get good spin that gives their attack really good diversity. They must be cheering they only have to bowl to Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine in the nets. King was player of the match and Mills bowled the final over of the game against the Heat, which is a big nod from the skipper of how important both players will be for Perth.

Sizzler of the Week: King's cracking caught and bowled

What a pickup Nicole Bolton is for the Sixers. She strengthens their middle-order batting, but it is what she can do with the ball that will be the key. She is always attacking that front pad in the Powerplay, is great at fielding off her own bowling and has an excellent celebration!

The Adelaide Strikers have bolstered their spin stocks with the addition of Jemma Basrby and Dane van Niekerk to compliment Amanad-Jade Wellington.

And the Sydney Thunder, who have great spin options with Sam Bates and Lauren Smith, have added Deepti Sharma.

All these players have very different strengths giving their respective captains the opportunity to bowl different spinners in different situations.

New faces and new roles

We also learnt about some new players and some not-so-new players in different roles, and this is one of the things I love the most about the competition. Each year we see more and more change in team lists and players moving for all sorts of reasons, with one of the biggest being opportunity. Players moving for key roles in new teams continues to put pressure on the National Selection Panel with so many players putting their hands up for Australia.

An opening duo that caught some by surprise was Rachel Priest and Ruth Johnston. Johnston, a talented teenager from Queensland, debuted on Saturday for the Hurricanes against the Renegades, and played like she was in her third season of the WBBL.

Ruth Johnston was a surprise choice as opener // Getty

She looked pretty calm for a player finding her feet and hits a long ball. We also saw some glimpses of her bowling, which could be important for the Canes.

Lea Tahuhu has been incredible for the Renegades over a long period, and they were always going to be big shoes to fill this season. I really liked the Holly Ferling – Ellen Falconer opening bowling combination for the Renegades – two very different pace bowlers that complement their spinners very well.

Phoebe Litchfield's elevation to No.3 is an exciting move for the Thunder. She struggled to get a hit last season because of how well Rachel Haynes and Heather Knight were, but the pull shot she played against Darcie Brown was the shot of the weekend and makes me pumped to see what she can do in this tournament.

Perth's new opening bowler combination of Taneale Peschel and Marizanne Kapp is great, and when you add in Sophie Devine you have absolute quality and diversity that will mean they can work the match-ups and pitch conditions to suit. What a treat!

Darcie Brown and Tahlia McGrath showed there would be no respite for Adelaide's opposition with Megan Schutt absent.

McGrath is probably the most in-form player in the country right now and she gets a tick from me on all three facets of her game: batting, bowling and captaincy.

Shafali strikes her first WBBL half-century

Finally, the opening partnership Alyssa Healy and Shafali Verma opening is all about firepower up top for the Sixers. It will be a scary proposition for bowling attacks if they can't get breakthroughs in the Powerplay.

Nearly as scary as that opening combination is what they have to follow with Ash Gardener and Ellyse Perry.

Talking about the Sixers batting line up makes me happy to be retired! But I can't wait to see what we learn this week from WBBL|07.

Sign up for BKT Big Bash Tipping this season at tipping.cricket.com.au! Go for the major prize or join a league and take on your friends, family and colleagues.