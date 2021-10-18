Weber WBBL|07

What we learned from the opening weekend of WBBL|07

The emergence of some new spin bowling weapons, and some new combinations with bat and ball made for intriguing viewing that had former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams captivated

Kristen Beams

18 October 2021, 04:55 PM AEST

Kristen Beams represented Australia on 49 occasions, including the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now offers expert analysis as part of the ABC Grandstand team having called time on her playing career at the end of 2019.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo