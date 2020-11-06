Recruits in cahoots: WBBL teams thriving off new faces

The recent Rebel WBBL|06 rounds can best be described as the week of the recruits.

As a player, it's a big decision to change teams – you leave behind teammates and a sense of familiarity for the unknown … well almost unknown; you know if you change teams, it automatically creates a grudge match, whether you like it or not.

I really enjoyed seeing some players thriving in new colours, and getting the monkey off the back can set you up for the rest of your tournament.

Thunder struck

The Thunder's recruits have made their brains trust look very good and has most people scrambling to rejig their top-four predictions.

It is hard to go past Heather Knight's innings of 83 from 39 balls as the most impactful performance among them, as it set up a target of 190 which was always likely to prove too difficult for the Strikers.

Knight, Smith ensure Thunder too strong for Strikers

But by the same token, Sammy-Jo Johnson's cameo of 30 off 13 balls in the same match set the tone for their batting innings. Initially, the Thunder looked a little scratchy up top going at a run rate of under six in the Powerplay. Enter Sammy-Jo!

Johnson's innings was outstanding on so many fronts. To target a leg-spinner in Amanda-Jade Wellington who gets great turn and is their wicket-taking weapon and to play without fear going over the heads of the boundary riders was impressive to see.

Sammy-Jo has made the move to New South Wales from Queensland to pursue her dream of playing for Australia and its innings like that which will ensure her name is on the list of players to speak about at the next Australian selection meeting.

Another Thunder recruit sliding under the radar somewhat is Lauren Smith.

With four wickets in her past three games and an RPO of six she is becoming a key bowler in their line-up, providing great spin options along with Knight, Samantha Bates and Rachel Trenaman.

I see her as key to the Thunder's chances of being a top-four team, but with those good spin options and their top order, they are well placed.

Star power

The Melbourne Stars have made their way into the top four off the back of some very good performances from their international recruits. It isn't all about the runs and wickets when it comes to recruits; it's the calm they give the dressing room, the passing on of knowledge and perhaps most importantly it's about how they help other players in the line-up perform, and that's exactly what the Stars have done well in their past two matches.

Against the Hurricanes on Sunday, England pair Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver picked up three wickets each, and their dominance allowed young gun Tess Flintoff to come in and pick up 2-5 in what was a comprehensive performance with the ball.

Stars find form as rain finally stays away

Sciver was at it again when the Stars faced the Strikers two days later and it was good to see young leggie Alana King chipping in with a couple of wickets as well.

The form of top-order pair Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning is also promising, and while there might be a touch of bias here, I'm definitely excited to see how the Stars' season unfolds.

Scorchers clicking into gear

The Sophie Devine/Beth Mooney show is continuing to roll on as Perth Scorcher had a comprehensive win against the Renegades. Mooney was at it again against the Thunder but crucially for the girls in green they got Devine and the dominoes fell after that; if you can't get early wickets against the Scorchers it is going to be a tough day, and I see that partnership only getting better and better.

Scorchers flex their muscle with impressive victory

Not only from a batting perspective, but also out in the field; Mooney provides the calm voice of reason out there, hopefully reminding Devine that she needs to bowl, while Devine's role as captain and wicket-taker for the Scorchers is as valuable – if not more valuable – than the runs she will make.

The White Ferns veteran's variety as a bowler – from slower balls to bouncers – makes her difficult to predict, and she can bowl in each phase of the game, which is absolute gold in T20 cricket. As a retired player, I could not be more for the quicks bowling fast and short, so keep digging them in ladies!

Canes turn a corner

The Hurricanes got themselves on the board against the Renegades but there has been a gap between their best and worst so far in the competition, and hopefully their most recent match against the Renegades was the win they needed to get their season on track.

Hobart have copped some criticism so far in the tournament, their top order has been up and down, but the tale of Rachel Priest in this tournament is a good example of what I love about international players – their experience allows them to block out the noise.

Renegades steamrolled by ruthless Hurricanes

With a couple of first-ballers, no-one could have blamed Priest for feeling a bit nervous, but she was all class and guided the Hurricanes to their first with 34 from 33 balls and allowed their other recruit in Naomi Stalenberg to work her way into an important innings of 35 from 38 balls.

Well done to all the list managers, in a tough year you have managed to get the job done and made it incredibly difficult to predict the top four and a winner of WBBL|06.