Rebel WBBL|06

SA prodigy swaps stethoscope for shot with Strikers

Proteas bat Laura Wolvaardt made her international debut at 16 and has ridden the highs and lows since, but returns to the WBBL a more polished performer

Laura Jolly

19 October 2020, 11:51 AM AEST

Laura Jolly previously wrote for News Corp Australia and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, and is now cricket.com.au Women's Cricket Editor providing dedicated coverage to all aspects of the women's game 

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo