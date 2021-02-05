Sthalekar joins Australian icons in Hall of Fame

Lisa Sthalekar inducted to Hall of Fame

When Lisa Sthalekar looks back over a glittering career in the green and gold, one major lesson stands out.

Learning to accept, and then make the most of, failure.

Not that Sthalekar had any shortage of success across her 12-year career, which saw the former Australia captain win four World Cups, two Belinda Clark Awards and become the first woman to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in one-day internationals.

In 185 matches across all formats, the off-spinning allrounder scored a total of 3,913 runs and took 229 wickets.

But the 41-year-old puts much of her personal success – not only on the cricket field, but also in her current role in the commentary box – down to learning to be comfortable with discomfort, and then improving from it.

"You're not always going to be successful, you're going to fall flat on your face at times," Sthalekar told The Scoop podcast this week, following her induction into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

"But it's what you take from that and how you take feedback or non-selection and how you turn that into something positive.

"You've got to utilise those misfortunes to your advantage."

Sthalekar joined Johnny Mullagh and Merv Hughes as the third of this year's three inductees to the Hall of Fame, and now sits alongside the likes of fellow former Australia captains Belinda Clark, Karen Rolton and Sharen Tredrea in being formally recognised as one of Australian cricket's all-time greats.

Born in the Indian city of Pune in 1979 – and named Laila at birth – a newborn Sthalekar was placed at the Shreevatsa orphanage by her biological parents, who were unable to support her.

There, she was fortunate to cross paths with a couple from Michigan. Haren – himself born in Mumbai – and Sue Sthalekar, had adopted one daughter, Caprini, six years earlier and wished to complete their family.

A bond quickly formed and at just three weeks of age, Laila – now Lisa – was adopted.

The family would eventually move to Sydney, via Kenya, where Sthalekar was introduced to backyard cricket by her father, and by age nine, expressed her desire to join their local junior club.

A spinner from day one, Sthalekar's career had started out like most girls at the time: playing against boys and unaware women played international cricket.

It wasn't until she was introduced to the Gordon Women's Cricket Club at age 13 that her eyes were opened to the fact women could also play for their country.

After rising through the NSW underage ranks to make her state debut, a maiden international call-up came in 2001, where Sthalekar became Australia ODI cap No.93 at the County Ground in Derby and collected two wickets on debut.

Sthalekar salutes in a 2006 Test against India // Getty

A Baggy Green followed 18 months later, the allrounder becoming the 143rd woman to play Test cricket for Australia, and in just her second Test she struck her maiden century, an unbeaten 120 against England at Bankstown Oval.

Over the 12 years that followed, Sthalekar was part of two winning ODI World Cup campaigns, in South Africa in 2005 and in India in 2013, and two T20 World Cup titles, in the West Indies in 2010 and in Sri Lanka two years later.

At the peak of her powers Sthalekar was the world's premier allrounder and claimed both the 2007 and 2008 Belinda Clark Awards as Australia's preeminent female player.

Sthalekar with the 2012 T20 World Cup trophy // Getty

At Lord's on July 7, 2009, she became the first woman to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in one-day internationals.

Today, she remains one of only eight Australians, and only two Australian women, to have more than 2000 runs and 200 wickets in international cricket.

She captained her country on three occasions in 2006, while as New South Wales skipper she led her state to the first five of 10 consecutive titles they won between 2005-06 and 2014-15.

It was that triumphant 2013 One-Day World Cup final West Indies in Mumbai, the birthplace of her father, that provided a fairytale finish to Sthalekar's international career.

"I knew going in that would be my last tournament," said Sthalekar, who had kept her intentions a secret from her teammates until after they had lifted the trophy.

Sthalekar with the 2013 World Cup after her final international match // Getty

"The hope was I'd be able to win the World Cup in Mumbai, which had special meaning to me.

"It was a nice way to end my career in the country of my birth.

"Australia had regained the Ashes, won the T20 World Cup six months earlier, then the 50-over tournament.

"Alyssa Healy was sitting on the sidelines, Meg Lanning had just come into the side, Megan Schutt played her first tournament so there were some wonderful names there.

"They needed to take the game to another level and I was very comfortable to leave the game in their hands."

Sthalekar claimed 146 ODI wickets and 60 in T20 internationals // Getty

She would walk away as Australia's second highest wicket-taker in the ODI format behind Cathryn Fitzpatrick (though has since been overtaken by Ellyse Perry), and their third highest run-scorer (now sixth, leapfrogged by Perry, Meg Lanning and Alex Blackwell).

Still, she could not resist coming out of retirement two years later when the Rebel WBBL was introduced, spending two seasons with the Sydney Sixers before packing the kit bag away for good.

As viewers of the game worldwide would know, Sthalekar remains heavily involved in the game as a commentator both in international cricket and in some of the game's leading competitions, including the KFC BBL and Rebel WBBL, along with the Indian Premier League.

What fans may be less aware of, however, is the role she continues to play as a strong advocate for the increased professionalism of the women's game through serving on the board of the Australian Cricketers' Association and as a director with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations.

Having started her career at a time when not having to pay to play for Australia was a novelty for the likes of Belinda Clark and Karen Rolton, and ended it when Australia introduced central contracts for its female players, Sthalekar's career closely followed the evolution of the game from amateur to professional.

Sthalekar played the first two seasons of the Rebel WBBL // Getty

"(Clark, Rolton), they did it hard," she said. "They were still part of the era that had to pay to play for their country, whereas my age group were the first to come in who didn't have to pay.

"And then when you look at the next generation coming through (after me), they were the ones not working, they were putting all their time into cricket and doing a bit of study.

"It was great to be across those three generations, as it gave me a great deal of respect for those players before me and the opportunities I had.

"And then I was part of that generation that set it up for this current generation to be able to call themselves professional players."

To modern audiences, Sthalekar is known for her commentary // Getty

When asked what advice she would give to aspiring Australian players, Sthalekar said it was critical to keep things in perspective despite the ever-increasing professionalism of the game.

"I think I've been fortunate enough to do that throughout my career," she said.

"I know now it's people's livelihoods, it's their job so a lot falls on performances … (but) at the end of the day, it is just a game.

"If you can try and see it like that, you'll enjoy the ups and downs a little bit more.

"I think you've got to enjoy the ride. People say you're a long time retired than you are a player, so try and enjoy it. It is a lot of fun.

"If you get a chance to play at the highest level, yes there's more pressure that comes with that … but boy, there are some things that people can never take away from you."