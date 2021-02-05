Australian Cricket Awards

Sthalekar joins Australian icons in Hall of Fame

The former Australia captain, multiple World Cup winner and advocate for change and professionalism in the women's game, Lisa Sthalekar is the latest to be inducted to Australia's Cricket Hall of Fame

5 February 2021, 04:00 PM AEST

