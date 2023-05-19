England v Australia A - Women

'The best': Players sing praises of Aus A coach Luke Williams

Luke Williams has made a big impression at South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers and has a new role as the head coach of the Australia A women's side

Andrew Ramsey

19 May 2023, 11:27 AM AEST

Andrew Ramsey is the senior writer for cricket.com.au. He previously wrote for the Guardian, The Australian, The Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and is the author of The Wrong Line.

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo