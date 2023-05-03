The Aussies helping shape Major League Cricket

With the United States' foray into T20 franchise cricket set to take off in July, some of the sport's most influential figures in Australia have been calling the shots

Jack Paynter

3 May 2023, 02:07 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo